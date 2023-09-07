Form Guide: Pinkbike's Predictions for the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Who has Performed Well Here?

2021

Elite Women



1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:10.566

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:10.818

3rd. Camille Balanche: 4:15.480

4th. Mille Johnset: 4:16.102

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:17.097



Elite Men



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:33.424

2nd. Max Hartenstern: 3:35.840

3rd. Baptiste Pierron: 3:35.944

4th. Connor Fearon: 3:36.014

5th. Mark Wallace: 3:36.205





2022 - World Champs

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:53.857

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:54.763

3rd. Myriam Nicole: 3:57.304

4th. Camille Balanche: 3:58.062

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:59.570

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:20.478

2nd. Amaury Pierron: 3:23.059

3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:23.864

4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:24.388

5th. Laurie Greenland: 3:24.529



Who's Fast in 2023?

Round 1 - Lenzerheide

Elite Women



1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:07.514

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:08.048

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:08.301

4th. Vali Höll: 3:09.270

5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118

Elite Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 2:39.222

2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:39.717

3rd. Loic Bruni: 2:39.907

4th. Laurie Greenland: 2:40.058

5th. Finn Iles: 2:40.232



Round 2 - Leogang

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:23.222

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:27.525

3rd. Rachel Atherton: 3:30.556

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:30.825

5th. Phoebe Gale: 3:31.074

Elite Men



1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:59.335

2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:00.015

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:00.246

4th. Finn Iles: 3:00.786

5th. Luca Shaw: 3:01.048



Round 3 - Val Di Sole

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:07.440

2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:10.353

3rd. Jess Blewitt: 4:12.210

4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:12.445

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 4:12.689



Elite Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:34.926

2nd. Finn Iles: 3:37.150

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:37.366

4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:38.797

5th. Loris Vergier: 3:39.121



Round 4 - Andorra

Elite Women



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:09.755

2nd. Vali Höll: 3:12.591

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:13.947

4th. Marine Cabirou: 3:14.396

5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:15.580

Elite Men



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 2:46.455

2nd. Greg Minnaar: 2:46.576

3rd. Finn Iles: 2:48.771

4th. Antoine Vidal: 2:49.014

5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:49.045



Round 5 - Loudenvielle

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:00.593

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:03.433

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:05.945

4th. Phoebe Gale: 4:09.066

5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:09.757

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:31.785

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 3:32.562

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 3:32.664

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:33.141

5th. Remi Thirion: 3:34.363



Elite Women's Picks

Vali Höll

Nina Hoffmann

Tahnee Seagrave

Elite Men's Picks

Loic Bruni

Finn Iles

Jackson Goldstone

Honourable Mentions

Marine Cabirou

Dakotah Norton

Who Would You Pick?

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race? A rider ranked outside the top 20

Frida Ronning

Jenna Hastings

Sian A'Hern

Hattie Harnden

Anna Newkirk

Louise Ferguson

Eleonora Farina

Veronika Widmann

Mille Johnset

Lisa Baumann

Phoebe Gale

Tahnee Seagrave

Gracey Hemstreet

Monika Hrastnik

Marine Cabirou

Nina Hoffmann

Vali Höll Responses: 186 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Who Will Win the Elite Men's Race? A rider ranked outside the top 20

Matt Walker

Antoine Vidal

Danny Hart

Ronan Dunne

Dylan Levesque

Greg Minnaar

Dakotah Norton

Bernard Kerr

Jordan Williams

Luca Shaw

Troy Brosnan

Benoit Coulanges

Laurie Greenland

Andreas Kolb

Loris Vergier

Jackson Goldstone

Finn Iles

Loic Bruni Responses: 224 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

As riders are getting up to speed for the second of two rounds in France we have taken a look through the data to give our best guess of who might be the ones to watch this weekend in Les Gets. Before the Elite riders get between the poles in qualifying here are our thoughts on who could be in the running for a top result in finals.Since the course in Les Gets was refreshed in 2021 we have seen some incredible races as rain produced some wild moments in 2021 before we witnessed Vali Höll take her first Elite rainbow jersey last year before a French domination in the Men's race.In 2021 it was Tahnee Seagrave who topped the times for the Elite Women as she pulled ahead of Myriam Nicole by 0.252 seconds, although Myriam crashed just into the third split. Camille Balanche would secure third place and the only rider within five seconds of Tahnee's run. Vali Höll crashed in sight of the finish line to drop to seventh place.For the men, conditions would be slicker with each run as rain continued to fall throughout the racing. Thibaut Daprela bested the conditions as he stormed into the top spot by over two seconds, his first Elite win. A large number of the big names would not have preferable conditions placing a way down the results sheets. Greg Minnaar and Bernard Kerr still performed well in the wet as they took 7th and 16th respectively.A year later and with a World Championship title on the line a slightly reconfigured course had almost perfect conditions for riders to go flat out. Vali Höll mastered the French dust last year as she was the fastest in every split but one to win the rainbow jersey. Nina Hoffmann fell 0.906 seconds back to secure the silver medal and Myriam Nicole went third after losing the lead through the awkward jumps at the bottom of the course.The elite men's podium would be a French fairytale as Loic Bruni led by 2.581 seconds before he was followed by Amaury Pierron and Loris Vergier. Apart from the first split where he was eighth fastest Loic Bruni would dominate from the second split onwards to be fastest in each split.2023 has been a whirlwind of a season so far with some incredible racing featuring alongside some organisational issues. Luckily whatever issues have come up so far this season the riders have still been delivering incredible performances with five rounds of racing producing three Elite Women's winners and different race winners at each round for the Elite Men.Looking at the Women's racers the riders to beat at the moment are Vali Höll and Nina Hoffmann. The past two rounds in Andorra and Loudenvielle have seen the pair trading blows as they swap between first and second place. Amazingly Vali Höll is yet to drop outside of the top four so far in 2023. Marine Cabirou has been making her way up the ranks as the past three rounds have seen her place in fourth twice and she went third in Loudenvielle last weekend.The Men's racing has seen some very different results through the rounds as we have had a unique victor at each stop of the 2023 World Cup series. One rider who has shown some great consistency amid the chaos is Finn Iles who ignoring his disqualification from Loudenvielle has not finished a race in 2023 outside of the top five although he has not yet won a race this season. Jordan Williams and Andreas Kolb who showed some strong early-season form have seemed to struggle at more recent rounds, especially in comparison to riders like Loic Bruni and Jackson Goldstone who seemed to have held a more consistent pace through the season. Jackson Goldstone in particular has seen some top results as outside of the washout in Andorra he has not finished in finals below sixth place.Vali Höll is on a tear this year and after her victory in Loudenvielle, it's hard to bet against the Austrian this weekend. With Vali also taking a big win last year here at World Champs she has current and past form on her side making her very much the rider to beat in Les Gets.Nina Hoffmann is another rider who is in great form as she backed up her Andorran win with second place last weekend. Just like Vali, Nina has proven form in Les Gets as she was the only rider with three seconds of the World Champ at last year's rainbow jersey fight here.Our final pick this week is Tahnee Seagrave who may have missed out on the podium in Loudenvielle after a finals run crash but she is showing great speed and did win here back in 2021. As long as Tahnee didn't pick anything up from her crash last weekend we think she will be a real race-winning threat.After putting in a solid wet weather run against riders who raced in the dry at Andorra Loic Bruni was hungry for the win in Loudenvielle and delivered with a big win last weekend. Loic is no stranger to winning in Les Gets and with his recent race-winning performance it's hard to go against him as we have another round in France this weekend.Finn Iles had a tough weekend in Loudenvielle after being disqualified for going outside of the poles. Hopefully, Finn is able to put the disappointment past him as we head into the racing in Les Gets and can keep up some incredibly consistent performances this year that have only seen him drop outside the top five when he gets disqualified.No rider has had a season as dramatic as Jackson Goldstone with some top results including a first Elite World Cup win alongside surgery and medical complications off the track. Jackson was looking good last weekend as he secured fourth place and was the fastest through the bottom two splits.While we have made our main predictions for potential winners above there were other riders who we should mention as potential top performers this weekend.Marine Cabirou is another rider who has seen progressively better results through the season and will be looking for her first podium finish in Les Gets since taking second place in 2019.It was awesome to see Dakotah Norton secure his best World Cup result to date last weekend in Loudenvielle and with a history of some decent results here including seventh last year he could be in the running for another podium.