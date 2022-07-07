Forme eBikes Stolen from Truck While in Transit

Jul 7, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

UK Brand Forme Bike has been the victim of theft as eBikes were stolen while in transit on Friday.

Forme has reported that a number of eBikes were stolen while being transported from its Italian assembly unit and its headquarters. Not every bike was stolen from the truck but the report says that it was the higher-end Bosch-equipped bikes that were selected by the thieves. Forme says the Alport, Black Rocks, Shottle, Peak Trail, and Repton models were among those taken. The press release says these bikes were already sold and reserved by customers.

bigquotesThis theft of e-bikes is really sad news for both our retailers and end consumers," Flanaghan said. "We can only apologize for the disappointment this undoubtedly causes. Forme Bikes communications director Lee Flanaghan

This comes as another incident involving lorries being raided this year as 10,000 Bikes worth of Shimano kit were stolen in Germany and 127 Giant eBikes taken from a container in England.

If anyone has information about the incident then you can contact Forme here: customer.service@moorelarge.co.uk // +44 (0) 1332 274242

