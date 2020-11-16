Former Amazon Country Manager Sam Nicols Joins YT Industries as New CEO

Nov 16, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

YT Industries has announced this morning that Sam Nicols, 45, has been appointed as CEO, replacing the founder of the brand, Markus Flossmann.

Flossmann is stepping aside as CEO 12 years after first introducing YT Industries to the world with a batch of 150 steel dirt jump frames. He will remain a crucial part of his brand and is now becoming Chief Visionary Officer (CVO), in charge of brand and product identity. Flossmann has decided to bring in Nicols to help, "further accelerate YT’s growth trajectory, already turbocharged by this year’s demand, while navigating the increased business complexity and customer expectations."

Following his master’s in engineering, Nicols started his career in R&D in Sweden before completing an MBA at Columbia Business School and moving into management consulting for three years. Nicols joined Amazon in Munich in 2010 where, among other things, he led the Prime team in Germany for five years, and later led Amazon’s Turkish business as country manager where he launched the website in 2018.

Nicols will oversee all business operations and, alongside Flossmann, will be spearheading the future strategic and operational development of YT.


bigquotesWhen I founded YT in 2008, I never expected the company to be as successful as we have become. Within 12 years, we have been able to make our mark within the mountain bike industry and created a global community. For YT to reach the next level of its evolution, we welcome Sam Nicols as the new CEO. We are convinced that his experience will propel us into a new era. I really look forward to shaping the future of YT together with Sam and the rest of our team.Markus Flossmann, Founder & CVO YT Industries


bigquotesThis is a dream come true for me –from mountain biking in the forests of Oregon as a teenager, I never would have imagined I would one day get the opportunity to join a brand like YT. Markus and the team have already started making the necessary changes needed to enable YT to scale and continue to redefine how customers around the world buy and experience gravity mountain bikes.

I feel strongly that my background in operational excellence and e-commerce, my data-driven decision making, and the customer centricity that was honed during my nine years at Amazon will complement the brand, product and design expertise that Markus brings as Founder and CVO.Sam Nicols, CEO YT Industries


Posted In:
Industry News YT Industries


Must Read This Week
Ultimate Nerd Quiz: Can You Guess these 2020 Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
193765 views
Voting Now Closed: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos
85521 views
Move to Bentonville and Get $600 Towards a Mountain Bike Plus $10,000 Cash
57495 views
2021 Racing Rumours #1 - Danny Hart to Cube, Reece Wilson's Future, a Santa Cruz XC Team, & More
48740 views
Bike Check: Dangerholm's Insanely Light Scott Spark
47130 views
Review: Pipedream The Full Moxie
46931 views
A Mountain Bikers' Guide to Making to Road Riding More Fun
45846 views
Round Up: 20 Different EWS Tire Combinations
45073 views

14 Comments

  • 6 0
 Looks like a sensible business decision but it will be interesting to see how the new CEO takes to the entrepreneurial culture of YT.
  • 7 0
 Maybe they will improve the customer service at last
  • 3 0
 Remember when yt did cool things like sign Aaron gwin or have cam sink run their American division. Sorry guys but Christopher walked, anime, and Jeff bezos doesn’t make me want a bike.
  • 4 0
 Interesting to see if this will change their production/availability things/issues.
  • 1 0
 But before they grow further, I hope they take the time and fix a few things that have fallen behind (or have actually never worked properly to begin with) the past years because they were growing too fast.
  • 1 0
 Hey Markus my phone was on the charger when you called. If I would have known you were deciding immediately I would have answered. Now I am stuck with product line manager? I will take it.
  • 2 0
 Sensible decision. Founders that step aside and let someone else run the business find their businesses continue to grow.
  • 1 0
 so they're doing the reverse thing of what Pole did a few months ago. hope it works well. the brand had an amazing growth and have made biking possible for alot of people
  • 1 0
 There is a Amazon warehouse 2 minutes from my home. I see the trucks everywhere, does this now hopefully mean they will be delivering bikes at a prime rate?
  • 1 0
 Hiring a C to get the O off a founders back seems sensible. I really hope it's not a case of "oh, he's worked with Amazon, he must be great".
  • 1 0
 Same day delivery on a bike?? Or even in stock?? Will the new model be called the Bezos?? So many questions..............
  • 8 0
 The Jeffsy Bezos
  • 1 0
 Props to Markus. Stepping aside couldn’t be an easy decision to make but shows a lot of maturity and vision.
  • 1 0
 Right direction

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008544
Mobile Version of Website