Former Amazon Country Manager Sam Nicols Joins YT Industries as New CEO

YT Industries has announced this morning that Sam Nicols, 45, has been appointed as CEO, replacing the founder of the brand, Markus Flossmann.
Flossmann is stepping aside as CEO 12 years after first introducing YT Industries to the world with a batch of 150 steel dirt jump frames. He will remain a crucial part of his brand and is now becoming Chief Visionary Officer (CVO), in charge of brand and product identity. Flossmann has decided to bring in Nicols to help, "further accelerate YT’s growth trajectory, already turbocharged by this year’s demand, while navigating the increased business complexity and customer expectations."
Following his master’s in engineering, Nicols started his career in R&D in Sweden before completing an MBA at Columbia Business School and moving into management consulting for three years. Nicols joined Amazon in Munich in 2010 where, among other things, he led the Prime team in Germany for five years, and later led Amazon’s Turkish business as country manager where he launched the website in 2018.
Nicols will oversee all business operations and, alongside Flossmann, will be spearheading the future strategic and operational development of YT.
|When I founded YT in 2008, I never expected the company to be as successful as we have become. Within 12 years, we have been able to make our mark within the mountain bike industry and created a global community. For YT to reach the next level of its evolution, we welcome Sam Nicols as the new CEO. We are convinced that his experience will propel us into a new era. I really look forward to shaping the future of YT together with Sam and the rest of our team.—Markus Flossmann, Founder & CVO YT Industries
|This is a dream come true for me –from mountain biking in the forests of Oregon as a teenager, I never would have imagined I would one day get the opportunity to join a brand like YT. Markus and the team have already started making the necessary changes needed to enable YT to scale and continue to redefine how customers around the world buy and experience gravity mountain bikes.
I feel strongly that my background in operational excellence and e-commerce, my data-driven decision making, and the customer centricity that was honed during my nine years at Amazon will complement the brand, product and design expertise that Markus brings as Founder and CVO.—Sam Nicols, CEO YT Industries
