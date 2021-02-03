Former Bike Mag Staff Launch New 'Beta' Title

Pocket Outdoor Media has announced the title of its new mountain bike publication formed by former Bike Mag staff, Beta.
Bike Mag was shut down in October by American Media Inc
however just a month later Pocket Outdoor Media announced it had hired the magazine's staff to form a new title
.
After a ride-and-plan session in the southern Utah desert, betamtb.com
launched yesterday with the first published issue of the magazine due to drop in March. The publication will cover mountain bike news, stories, images, videos, and gear and the editorial team is made up of former editor-in-chief of Bike Mag Nicole Formosa alongside staffers Ryan Palmer, Anthony Smith, Travis Engel, and Satchel Cronk.
In her welcome letter on the website, Formosa explained that beta is "a word synonymous with hard-won wisdom—and the act of gifting it to a friend. The most useful beta is the inside dope about a particularly gnarly stretch of singletrack or the way a certain bike corners, and you only learn it by riding hard, falling, and riding that stretch again. But beta isn’t just about intel—it’s about sharing. And that’s what Beta is all about."
Robin Thurston, POM CEO, said, "Mountain biking is North America's fastest-growing outdoor sport, with record sales and participation in 2020. With our cycling expertise and new technology platform, POM is uniquely positioned to serve this market — and get even more riders out on trails."
