Former Bike Mag Staff Launch New 'Beta' Title

Feb 3, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Pocket Outdoor Media has announced the title of its new mountain bike publication formed by former Bike Mag staff, Beta.

Bike Mag was shut down in October by American Media Inc however just a month later Pocket Outdoor Media announced it had hired the magazine's staff to form a new title.

After a ride-and-plan session in the southern Utah desert, betamtb.com launched yesterday with the first published issue of the magazine due to drop in March. The publication will cover mountain bike news, stories, images, videos, and gear and the editorial team is made up of former editor-in-chief of Bike Mag Nicole Formosa alongside staffers Ryan Palmer, Anthony Smith, Travis Engel, and Satchel Cronk.

In her welcome letter on the website, Formosa explained that beta is "a word synonymous with hard-won wisdom—and the act of gifting it to a friend. The most useful beta is the inside dope about a particularly gnarly stretch of singletrack or the way a certain bike corners, and you only learn it by riding hard, falling, and riding that stretch again. But beta isn’t just about intel—it’s about sharing. And that’s what Beta is all about."

Robin Thurston, POM CEO, said, "Mountain biking is North America's fastest-growing outdoor sport, with record sales and participation in 2020. With our cycling expertise and new technology platform, POM is uniquely positioned to serve this market — and get even more riders out on trails."

Posted In:
Industry News


11 Comments

 Glad to see the launch of Beta! Print is important and i'm very keen to see how Beta pushes the MTB media space. More places for creativity to thrive is a benefit to everyone!!
 Beta staff vs. PB staff enduro competition. Only a single rule: everyone rides the Donut.
  • 3 0
 It’s funny to see Mtn bikers appropriate climbing terms...
 Makes sense, PB commenters atleast are already experts on spraying beta.
 Great news, been looking forward to this for weeks, the content is great and it's good to see the team back on their feet making content again, my subscription's in!
 The most capable, ground huggy, publication yet.
 print media launch in 2021?
Wish 'em luck but....
 Looks hopeful. Won't be the same, if they don't have Kristin Butcher.
 No Ferrentino? It will be worthless.
 Mike's contributing still from what I see, just not full time, just like he was at Bike I believe. Big fan of Mike's work, if you haven't already the podcast he did with Vital is well worth a listen. There's two columns from him on the Beta site already too.
 Good stuff

