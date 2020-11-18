Former Bike Mag Staff to Create New MTB Title at Pocket Outdoor Media

Former staff of Bike Magazine will form a new mountain bike media title with Pocket Outdoor Media (POM), Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
reports.
Pocket Outdoor Media, which also bought B.R.A.I.N in January 2019 and VeloNews in October 2017, has reportedly hired five of the furloughed editors of Bike Mag after it was shut down by American Media Inc. in October
. Bike’s former editor-in-chief, Nicole Formosa, along with Ryan Palmer, Anthony Smith, Travis Engel and Satchel Cronk will form the new venture that does not yet have a title but is being referred to as 'The Phoenix Project' internally at POM. There is apparently a brand new website set to launch in December and this will be followed by quarterly print issues starting in the first quarter of 2021.
The new title is hoping to reach a wide audience including those who recently started mountain biking due to the COVID-19 pandemic
. Alongside Bike's usual mix of reviews and photos, POM is hoping to expand the video output as part of the new title.
Formosa said, "The Bike-born ethos of long-form storytelling, beautiful photography, authoritative gear reviews and compelling video projects will Iive on in this new project, alongside a greater focus on creating more daily engagement, expanding our sense of community, and creating greater inclusivity for riders from all backgrounds and skill levels. We can’t wait to get started.”
9 Comments
Post a Comment