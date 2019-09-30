Former Specialized Director of Graphics Joins Kali Helmets

Kali Protectives announced today that 17 year veteran of Specialized Bicycles Alain Lanusse has joined their team."We're super excited to have someone of Alain's caliber helping us with all aspects of the brand," said Kali founder Brad Waldron, "We have been focused on making the safest helmets on the market and it is exciting to have someone so focused on also making them cutting edge aesthetically."His tenure at Specialized spanned from 2002, when he was one of three graphic designers there, through to May 2019 when he was running an entire department of nearly a dozen designers.Kali says Alain's influence will reach beyond colourways and hang tag designs, and that he'll be working with all aspects of their products. "Specialized's loss is our gain," said Waldron. "It won't take long for even the layman to start to notice Alain's effect on the Kali brand. Things are getting very exciting around here."