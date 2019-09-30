Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Former Specialized Director of Graphics Joins Kali Helmets

Sep 30, 2019
by Brian Park  
Kali Protectives new designer Alain Lanusse.

Kali Protectives announced today that 17 year veteran of Specialized Bicycles Alain Lanusse has joined their team.

"We're super excited to have someone of Alain's caliber helping us with all aspects of the brand," said Kali founder Brad Waldron, "We have been focused on making the safest helmets on the market and it is exciting to have someone so focused on also making them cutting edge aesthetically."

His tenure at Specialized spanned from 2002, when he was one of three graphic designers there, through to May 2019 when he was running an entire department of nearly a dozen designers.

Kali says Alain's influence will reach beyond colourways and hang tag designs, and that he'll be working with all aspects of their products. "Specialized's loss is our gain," said Waldron. "It won't take long for even the layman to start to notice Alain's effect on the Kali brand. Things are getting very exciting around here."

Morgan Hill

Industry News Helmets Kali Protectives Specialized


 I'll be interested to see how their helmets start looking in the coming years. I just recently purchased a Proframe, so I'm set for about 5 seasons or if I crash again, and may take another look at them if they release a lightweight full face helmet
 Kali is gonna get to the next level now. Theyre graphics are the only thing holding them back. This is great news!
 i like kali stuff. had a couple of their helmets, and a bunch of dh armor. hard to find a local dealer in some cities, though. hopefully that changes.
 Looking forward to helmets that day Kali 15 times
 Reppin the G-men!!! Kid's showing good taste already!

