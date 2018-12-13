RACING

Former World Champ Pauline Ferrand-Prevot Reveals Iliac Artery Endofibrosis Diagnosis

Dec 13, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Pauline Ferrand Prevot gave it her all and showed a glimpse of a return to her pace with a battling 15th place.


Multi-discipline champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot revealed on her Instagram and Facebook pages yesterday that she's been diagnosed with iliac artery endofibrosis, a painful condition that's generally not common but also isn't unheard of among endurance athletes. The condition is affecting both of her legs and will require surgery, with Ferrand-Prevot expecting to be on the sidelines for around four months. You can see her full Instagram post below.

Ferrand-Prevot is a powerhouse in mountain, cyclocross, and road circles, having been the first athlete (male or female) to be a World Champion in all three disciplines simultaneously. Her 2014 and 2015 seasons were phenomenal, but injuries over the more recent years have slowed her down some, especially a tibial fracture that put a damper on her 2016 Olympics.


Pauline Ferrand-Prevot is back with a vengeance. The French rider took the lead in the race but ultimately had to let Langvad go.
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot seems to be getting back to her old self. She finished in 15th today.


By the sounds of it, Ferrand-Prevot had been struggling to diagnose her issues, and a quick Google search reveals that IAE is often misdiagnosed or missed completely. A big reason for that is that vascular problems aren't often suspected in fit athletes, even though high blood flow, repetitive hip flexing, and an athlete's position on the bike are all known factors. The result is damage to the layers of the artery wall and decreased blood flow throughout the legs that can translate to unprecedented weakness.

You can no doubt see how that would be an issue for an elite cyclist, and although Ferrand-Prevot has had some impressive results during the past year (including 2nd at the European cross-country Championships, four World Cup podiums, and a National cyclocross championship win), she hasn't been able to ride to her full potential.


link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
View this post on Instagram

Hello guys, I have a good and less good news to tell you. Since now 4 years I have an inexplicable pain in my leg. When I push over 70% of my maximum power I don’t feel my leg anymore, and I have the sensation of “dead leg” ( like my bib-short and my shoe are too tight). During this last 4 years I saw a lot of doctor, and I had a lot of different treatment. Nothing really worked. I started to become crazy (I was already a bit 😉) because I really didn’t understand why I have this pain, less power, why I wasn’t able to push hard on my bike during training and races. I had to quite a lot of trainings and too much races because of that, and I never felt myself during this past years. I was so tired to wake up every morning asking me if today it would be possible to finish the training, or before a race if I would feel this pain. Sometimes the pain was ok when I was training really little before a race (like Val di sole World Cup this year) but with the tiredness and the succession of races (like in Vallnord the week after Val di sole short race/XCO + La course by le tour) it wasn’t even possible to push 200watts. After few consecutive days of training in South Africa, I started to feel a lot of pain in my leg on the bike, but also during the night. I was super scared. I asked my trainer if it was possible to do an examen because it was the first time I could feel it when I wasn’t pushing hard on my bike. We did an echo, and they couldn’t see anything. Finally, I did another exam and they detected a flow problem (too little blood pressure) in my left leg. They don’t know why yet , but I have an appointment with a World best specialist the 12/12 in France. I’m a bit “sad” to read all your messages on social media about CX season (because I LOVE Cx and for sure I would like to race) and I don’t like to lie. For the moment I don’t have answer, and I count every day until my appointment with the specialist. ✌🏻 . (In French in my Facebook account)

A post shared by Pauline FERRAND-PREVOT (@paulineferrandprevot) on



IAE hits each person differently, but what can Ferrand-Prevot expect in the future? A fifteen-year-long study by three Stanford University MDs in 2016 looked at eighteen patients between 2000 and 2015 who underwent operative intervention, with all of them being high-performance endurance cyclists, triathletes, and long-distance runners. Here's what the paper had to say: ''Primary patency was 93% at one year and 82% at latest follow-up. Whereas 82% of patients were able to return to their prior level of physical endurance, in a long-term follow-up survey, 50% of these patients experienced some recurrence of symptoms.''

Although she could be dealing with some symptoms down the road, it sounds like there's a good chance that Ferrand-Prevot will return to full strength. Here's hoping that's exactly what happens.

Must Read This Week
Field Test: Stumpjumper vs Remedy vs Process vs Bronson vs SB150
90212 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
78856 views
Field Test: Yeti SB150
59400 views
Win an Öhlins DH Race Fork - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
54295 views
Joe Nation Joins Pole Enduro Team & Pole Stamina Bike Revealed
48486 views
Interbike Cancelled for 2019
46170 views
Win a OneUp Components Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
45623 views
Field Test: Giant Trance Advanced 29
45240 views

8 Comments

  • + 4
 I'm sure the most painful part for her has been having three years of her peak fitness racing years wasted on a misdiagnosis - it all started after her triple discipline World Champion stint. Here's to hoping she can get back to the top step, because women's racing is as exciting as it's ever been.
  • + 2
 Well fuck. I get dead leg in my left leg and hip every time I ride these days and it hurts at night. Sometimes I can't even stand on it. As well I have been way too short of breath and sweaty after small runs, even at Northstar on the blue runs. Guess I'm going to the doctors, right now. Damn it.
  • + 2
 The human body is such a flawed design, it functions at acceptable levels for several decades at most. If one is lucky that is.
  • + 3
 Yeah we should ask for a refund
  • + 2
 Courage Pauline ! Tu vas revenir plus forte que jamais !!!
  • + 1
 press f
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026272
Mobile Version of Website