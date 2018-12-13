Former World Champ Pauline Ferrand-Prevot Reveals Iliac Artery Endofibrosis Diagnosis

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">

Hello guys, I have a good and less good news to tell you. Since now 4 years I have an inexplicable pain in my leg. When I push over 70% of my maximum power I don’t feel my leg anymore, and I have the sensation of “dead leg” ( like my bib-short and my shoe are too tight). During this last 4 years I saw a lot of doctor, and I had a lot of different treatment. Nothing really worked. I started to become crazy (I was already a bit 😉) because I really didn’t understand why I have this pain, less power, why I wasn’t able to push hard on my bike during training and races. I had to quite a lot of trainings and too much races because of that, and I never felt myself during this past years. I was so tired to wake up every morning asking me if today it would be possible to finish the training, or before a race if I would feel this pain. Sometimes the pain was ok when I was training really little before a race (like Val di sole World Cup this year) but with the tiredness and the succession of races (like in Vallnord the week after Val di sole short race/XCO + La course by le tour) it wasn’t even possible to push 200watts. After few consecutive days of training in South Africa, I started to feel a lot of pain in my leg on the bike, but also during the night. I was super scared. I asked my trainer if it was possible to do an examen because it was the first time I could feel it when I wasn’t pushing hard on my bike. We did an echo, and they couldn’t see anything. Finally, I did another exam and they detected a flow problem (too little blood pressure) in my left leg. They don’t know why yet , but I have an appointment with a World best specialist the 12/12 in France. I’m a bit “sad” to read all your messages on social media about CX season (because I LOVE Cx and for sure I would like to race) and I don’t like to lie. For the moment I don’t have answer, and I count every day until my appointment with the specialist. ✌🏻 . (In French in my Facebook account)