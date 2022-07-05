Formula Announces New CURA X Brake

Jul 5, 2022
by Formula  

Press Release: Formula

CURA X has everything you want to achieve in performance and lightweight at the same time. While the Cura X comes with the same high level of performance as the Cura it has been enhanced with new technologies. With all the tests carried out, together with all the new technologies that could be acquired to meet the needs of all types of riders, from the weekend rider to the world champion rider.

In this new half-collar design, the most prevalent feature visible to the naked eye of this version, is a carbon lever where you can make toolless adjustments without leaving behind the magnificent titanium screws and braided Kevlar hoses that bring the powerful performance of the oil that runs from the lever to the caliper, to achieve maximum grip from the aluminum plate pads. Like the original Cura, the Cura X uses mineral oil, and can either be mounted to the bar alone or with a Shimano or SRAM shifter.


A special manufacturing process made it possible to create titanium hardware on M/C and caliper as well as a lightweight M/C clamp. All these new technologies offer an unmatched global quality.

Formula - CURA X Brake

by rideformula
Views: 63    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


It is a fully innovative brake, where the production process has ensured structural quality and absolute reliability with 34g less than the original Cura, bringing the claimed weight down to 325g per brake - including all the mounting hardware, 85cm of hose, and a 160mm rotor.





Pricing & Availability
The Formula Cura X Brake will be available from July, in limited quantities, with more stock due in the following months. Get it in Glossy Black, Polished and Gold colors. Pricing as follows:

BLACK: 255,50 € ($262 USD)
POLISH & GOLD: 261,00 € ($267 USD)

DISCOVER MORE ON rideformula.com | Facebook | Instagram


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Formula


Must Read This Week
Tree Branch Pierces Isabeau Courdurier's Foot at EWS-E Valberg
51473 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Care If Your Frame Comes From a Catalogue?
49359 views
Kaitlin Armstrong Captured in Costa Rica & Will Face First-Degree Murder Charges for Moriah Wilson's Death
49011 views
Opinion: The Opposite of Learning to Fly
46011 views
The UCI Expands Controls for Mechanical Doping at Tour de France
44715 views
Review: Cotic RocketMAX Gen4 - Stealthy, Steel, and Simple
36419 views
Commencal Releases Clash Park Edition
35185 views
Understanding the UCI's New Policies for Transgender Athletes
34116 views

9 Comments

  • 9 1
 It reads like this press release was translated to English from Engrish.
  • 2 0
 Is this press release not new? I thought these were on the Formula site when I was looking a week or 2 ago. That said, I'd love a set of these with the 4 piston calipers for maximum bling. (Or 4 and 2, like Magura Trails)
  • 3 0
 I would be quite happy to ride a bike decked out in full Formula:
- Selva R fork
- Mod rear shock
- Cura brakes
- Linea rims

All in sexy purple please!
  • 3 0
 These were available when I bought a set of standard Cura 2 around 12 months ago.
  • 1 0
 Finally putting a hydraulic QD on mtb brakes. The future is here.
  • 1 0
 They first did it in 2013 or something...been around for ages, but still relatively unknown. Cool feature, but needs a big enough internal routing hole to fit it through
  • 1 2
 These look nice, but are world cup XC racers even using 2 pot brakes anymore?
  • 1 0
 As far as I remember, there were riders on the WC DH circuit using the original curas, so I think it could actually work ok.
  • 2 1
 I run cura 2 and they are as powerful as the Shimano xtr 4 pots I had before them.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008492
Mobile Version of Website