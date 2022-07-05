Formula Announces New CURA X Brake

Press Release: Formula

Pricing & Availability

CURA X has everything you want to achieve in performance and lightweight at the same time. While the Cura X comes with the same high level of performance as the Cura it has been enhanced with new technologies. With all the tests carried out, together with all the new technologies that could be acquired to meet the needs of all types of riders, from the weekend rider to the world champion rider.In this new half-collar design, the most prevalent feature visible to the naked eye of this version, is a carbon lever where you can make toolless adjustments without leaving behind the magnificent titanium screws and braided Kevlar hoses that bring the powerful performance of the oil that runs from the lever to the caliper, to achieve maximum grip from the aluminum plate pads. Like the original Cura, the Cura X uses mineral oil, and can either be mounted to the bar alone or with a Shimano or SRAM shifter.A special manufacturing process made it possible to create titanium hardware on M/C and caliper as well as a lightweight M/C clamp. All these new technologies offer an unmatched global quality.It is a fully innovative brake, where the production process has ensured structural quality and absolute reliability with 34g less than the original Cura, bringing the claimed weight down to 325g per brake - including all the mounting hardware, 85cm of hose, and a 160mm rotor.The Formula Cura X Brake will be available from July, in limited quantities, with more stock due in the following months. Get it in Glossy Black, Polished and Gold colors. Pricing as follows:BLACK: 255,50 € ($262 USD)POLISH & GOLD: 261,00 € ($267 USD)