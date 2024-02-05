Formula Announces 10 Year Support Promise & 2 Year Transferable Warranty

10 years of factory level support.

PRESS RELEASE: Formula

Formula 10 Year Support Promise

Why we offer this

The Cura. The cure.

The Cura

As part of our long-term commitment to our products and our customers, we are announcing the Formula 10 Year Support Promise. Every product we make will have parts, spares and support available for at least ten years. So, the Formula products that riders enjoy today can be used and loved a decade from now.We know the value of reliability and repairability. A lesson we learned the hard way. You can read more about that below…We promise to support all our products for at least ten years.Every product we make will have parts, spares and support available for at least ten years. This isn't exclusive to new products - if you already own a Formula product made after 2017, we offer the same commitment.All our products also come with a two-year transferable warranty. If you buy a used product that is less than two years old, we will honor that warranty.We are an engineering company; we make high-performance products designed to last. We don’t believe in model years, planned obsolescence or making a product to a price point. We want you to know that you can get the parts and support you need to keep your products working for at least ten years.We are riders too. We know that being able to sell components you no longer need helps make ownership more affordable and sustainable. A well-made product with a transferable warranty that can be easily rebuilt holds its value better. Buying a used product shouldn’t come with a penalty in terms of warranty or repairability.We believe in a long-term commitment to our products and our customers.Just as importantly, you should still want to use your Formula products in 10 years’ time.By designing for upgradability, components can stay relevant and move from bike to bike as your needs change. For example, brakes can change from two-piston to four-piston, fork travel can be altered, an air sprung fork can become coil sprung - and these changes can be reversed. This is all possible for the home mechanic.We make things. That includes mistakes.In 2016 we launched our Cura brakes. They marked a change in the way we engineered our products. Powerful, adaptable and reliable, they were an improvement in every way over their predecessor.They needed to be. The brakes they replaced had issues with reliability. They didn’t meet the expectations of ourselves or our customers. As a result, our reputation suffered, and riders turned to other brands.It was hard to admit we’d made a mistake, but doing so was the first step in winning back the trust of riders. We went back to the drawing board, did more testing and improved quality control. The result was a brake we were truly proud of.When we named our new brakes, we were up-front about the issues we’d experienced; Cura means ‘cure’ in Italian. This was a product designed to remedy previous issues.What we learned from this experience informs the way we think and work today. Our 10 year support promise is another message to riders that we truly believe in our products, and they can too.