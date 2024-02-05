Formula Announces 10 Year Support Promise & 2 Year Transferable Warranty

Feb 5, 2024
by Formula  
10 years of factory level support.


PRESS RELEASE: Formula

As part of our long-term commitment to our products and our customers, we are announcing the Formula 10 Year Support Promise. Every product we make will have parts, spares and support available for at least ten years. So, the Formula products that riders enjoy today can be used and loved a decade from now.

We know the value of reliability and repairability. A lesson we learned the hard way. You can read more about that below…


Formula 10 Year Support Promise

We promise to support all our products for at least ten years.

Every product we make will have parts, spares and support available for at least ten years. This isn't exclusive to new products - if you already own a Formula product made after 2017, we offer the same commitment.

All our products also come with a two-year transferable warranty. If you buy a used product that is less than two years old, we will honor that warranty.

Why we offer this
We are an engineering company; we make high-performance products designed to last. We don’t believe in model years, planned obsolescence or making a product to a price point. We want you to know that you can get the parts and support you need to keep your products working for at least ten years.

We are riders too. We know that being able to sell components you no longer need helps make ownership more affordable and sustainable. A well-made product with a transferable warranty that can be easily rebuilt holds its value better. Buying a used product shouldn’t come with a penalty in terms of warranty or repairability.

We believe in a long-term commitment to our products and our customers.

Just as importantly, you should still want to use your Formula products in 10 years’ time.

By designing for upgradability, components can stay relevant and move from bike to bike as your needs change. For example, brakes can change from two-piston to four-piston, fork travel can be altered, an air sprung fork can become coil sprung - and these changes can be reversed. This is all possible for the home mechanic.

The Cura. The cure.

And now, a story about getting things wrong. And putting them right…

The Cura

We make things. That includes mistakes.

In 2016 we launched our Cura brakes. They marked a change in the way we engineered our products. Powerful, adaptable and reliable, they were an improvement in every way over their predecessor.

They needed to be. The brakes they replaced had issues with reliability. They didn’t meet the expectations of ourselves or our customers. As a result, our reputation suffered, and riders turned to other brands.

It was hard to admit we’d made a mistake, but doing so was the first step in winning back the trust of riders. We went back to the drawing board, did more testing and improved quality control. The result was a brake we were truly proud of.

When we named our new brakes, we were up-front about the issues we’d experienced; Cura means ‘cure’ in Italian. This was a product designed to remedy previous issues.

What we learned from this experience informs the way we think and work today. Our 10 year support promise is another message to riders that we truly believe in our products, and they can too.

www.rideformula.com



17 Comments
  • 11 0
 A transferable warranty and confidence that spare parts will be available for 10 years is insane! A lot of their more recent products are so good, and hugely underrated.
  • 5 0
 Yes!!!! Such approach is significantly more sustainable than half the green-washing other companies do. Releasing new shiny products with little backwards compatibility. I hope it pays off! For me, this guarantee can really tip the scales in favor of formula when buying a new set of brakes. Regardless, my 5 year old cura is still going strong and showing little signs of wear. Very solid product.
  • 1 0
 Curious to know from an actual owner, how the Cura brakes feel. I dislike the on/off feel from my Shimano brakes but I prefer mineral oil in case I make a mess.
  • 8 0
 This is awesome. Hope other brands step it up and match.
  • 2 0
 Unintentional pun??? Thumbs up either way.
  • 5 0
 This could convince me to get on their suspension. I recall Fox saying they couldn't service my 2017 x2 because the parts were discontinued.... in 2020!
  • 1 0
 You can currently purchase all parts for a 2017 X2.... you were lied to.
  • 1 0
 That's great to hear. I've had 2 pairs of The Ones, first was I believe the 1st get which i loved, then a newer pair from 2011 which was okay, some pressure issues and leaks with the rear brake, then a pair of R0 which i loved out the box but after a few rides, about a week, the front developed an air problem, and doesnt matter how much or by whom it was bled the issue kept coming back up. I have spent time on RXs too which left a lot to be desired in terms of performance. As i was building my last bike i will admit that my past experience with formula has lead me in a different direction for brake choice as much as i wanted the Cura i did not want to deal with more brake issues. I would be willing to give it another chance in the future but i guess my choice will hinder on the experience of other buyers at this point. Good to see Formula doing this.
  • 3 0
 Formula deserve credit for this which is both a highly sustainable policy decision whilst being one which actually benefits customers too.
  • 1 0
 Formula have been my favorite of the smaller MTB component brands since I started running there brakes. Love to see this commitment and makes me even more stoked on them as a company!
  • 2 0
 Transferable warranty is a serious way to say that you have confidence in your product. Want to see more of this.
  • 1 0
 If my still running, 10 year old R0's are what they call poor quality then the Cura's must be able to go at least 20 years without a service
  • 1 0
 Mineral oil, good price, and I can service down to the plunger. Do they accept payment in busted shimanos?
  • 2 0
 I'm in, solid brakes.
  • 2 0
 Love my Cura4's !
  • 1 0
 Can't argue with that. Nice work Formula.
  • 1 0
 Grande Formula!!!







