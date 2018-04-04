PRESS RELEASES

Formula Introduces A New Technology for Air Suspension

Apr 4, 2018
by Formula  

Formula's latest trick is a special air-volume spacer made from a secret closed-cell foam material that, reportedly, alters the spring rate of a air-sprung fork to better emulate the linear compression and return rates of coil springs. Conventional plastic volume spacers can only control end-stroke ramp-up, which allows tuners to run slightly lower starting pressures, or increase suspension sag while reducing or eliminating bottom-out events. Formula's "Neopos" inserts promise that, and more.

The pink cylinders are compressible which, according to reason and the graphs in the following press release, create a more moderate spring curve through the more critical mid-stroke of the suspension, and soften the parabolic spike that conventional volume spacers create at the end stroke. In essence, the foam insert does not compress at the same rate as the surrounding air. The secret to moderating the spring curve is due to the lag created by the Neopos as it shrinks and expands during the compression and rebound phases. If Formula's volume spacers deliver as promised, they could be used to boost the performance of any number of air-sprung forks. - RC


Formula press release




There's something new in the air.

Neopos is a technology that represents the next evolutionary step in air suspension - a cutting-edge innovation that will change your riding experience for the better. Neopos stands for “new positive,” a technology that improves the behavior of the fork’s positive air chamber. In R&D since 2011, Neopos will allow your air fork to reach a level of comfort, response and predictability unimaginable before this time.

Every great innovation must also be simple to use. The Neopos system has been developed with this in mind, and this new evolutionary stage of air suspension is now available to all riders.



A more linear curve, using all the available travel.

Neopos is not simply a volume spacer, rather, the Neopos completely changes the concept of a volume spacer. Thanks to the fact that it can be compressed, the Neopos makes it possible to make the air fork’s progression curve more linear, thus avoiding the excessive progressivity given by the traditional volume spacers, without giving up the much-needed support in the middle of the travel. With the Neopos spacer, you get all the support of a traditional volume spacer halfway through the travel, but without the abrupt ramp in the final part of the compression curve. The progression curve will always remain gradual, allowing you to use all the available travel of your fork.



A gradual and optimal increase of the air pressure level.

Thanks to its physical and mechanical characteristics, the Neopos allows for results that, until today, were unthinkable for air suspensions. While the fork is working, the Neopos inside the positive chamber will compress, thus allowing a gradual and optimal increase of the air pressure level. A result that can not be achieved with a traditional air suspension or with an air suspension that uses rigid volume spacers.





The response of a traditional air suspension is not constant.

The Neopos is not simply a “more effective” volume spacer. In fact, the heart of Neopos technology makes it something completely new. The progression curve of an air suspension is not independent of compression speed. As the compression speed changes, the air also varies in its response. In a riding situation, where the compression speeds change continuously, the response of a traditional air suspension will, therefore, neither be constant over time or 100% predictable. Simply put, it will be perceived as being more nervous than a coil spring.



A coil spring's response is always predictable.

In a coil spring, the situation is completely different. In fact, the coil spring always gives the same response to the same applied force, and it is completely independent of the compression speed. This results in the overall feeling of comfort and safety that a coil spring suspension usually forwards to the rider. The coil spring, being always constant in the response, makes the suspension more predictable, transferring a greater sense of control to the rider.



Neopos’ expansion time is always constant over time.

The physical characteristic of the Neopos is that of a slow expansion time which is always constant, i.e. it is independent of the compression speed. No matter how fast the Neopos compress, the expansion time will always be constant over time. If the suspension is subjected to a high compression speed, the Neopos will compress quickly but will still expand slower than the compression speed. For this reason, the real advantages of the Neopos technology can be appreciated on graphs showing the entire compression/extension work cycle of a suspension.



In a coil spring, the force returned is always constant.

In a coil spring, the force returned by the suspension to the rider (both in compression and in extension) is always constant, because it does not depend on the frequencies to which the suspension is subjected.
At the frequencies to which normally a suspension is subjected, a compression/extension cycle of a coil spring at the same load, will be the same both at high speeds and at low speeds.



With Neopos, the response of an air suspension tend to be more constant.

In an air suspension, with or without a volume spacer, the force returned to the rider, both in compression and in extension, is not constant because it depends on the frequencies to which normally a suspension is subjected. Thanks to the operation of the Neopos, the response of the suspension it will tend to be more constant.

The consequence is that the Neopos tends to make the compression/extension cycle more independent of the frequencies of the suspension while working which, in a riding situation, vary continuously. The result will be a more constant, predictable and comfortable air suspension. Meaning, more like that of a coil spring suspension's comfort.



Inserting the Neopos in your Formula fork is very simple, just follow these steps.

Removal procedure

Compatible with all Formula 35mm air forks.

The Neopos can be used with all Formula air forks with a stanchion diameter of 35mm (Selva, Nero R, Thirty-Five). A maximum of 3 Neopos can be used, regardless of fork travel.

As of May 2018, all Nero R forks will be supplied with two Neopos in the positive chamber. Since the 3Air System of the Nero R allows customizing the progression curve in the smallest detail, it will not be necessary to add or remove Neopos in this fork. In the Nero R, the Neopos has the function of making the response of the air suspension more comfortable.


Neopos Details:

Set of 3 Neopos
Suggested retail price: € 29,00 | $ 36,00
Availability: IMMEDIATE


Neopos is a technology that will forever change the way you look at an air suspension. A simple innovation, but at the same time, revolutionary. The feeling and comfort of a coil spring suspension but with the possibility of customization along with the lightness of an air suspension.



Discover more on rideformula.com | Facebook | Instagram

138 Comments

  • + 167
 #makeelastomersgreatagain
  • + 16
 Now where did I put that Quadra 21r?
  • + 9
 Might have some around from my old RST Mozo 4.5!
  • + 9
 "In R&D since 2011..."

face palm
  • + 6
 Judy TT double crown for the win!
  • + 5
 April Fools Day is what I was thinking
  • + 2
 my duro still works fine lol
  • + 12
 My old Manitou from 92 would always work best when I was riding a 40lb bag of dog food home on my handle bars.
  • + 3
 i think they found useable the scraps from the cushcore
  • + 3
 m.pinkbike.com/photo/14537605 history has repeated itself
  • + 2
 I wonder if we will see people modding their forks by cutting the 'elastomers' into funky shapes too!
  • + 5
 closed cell foam does not equal elastomer... curious to try this.
  • + 2
 @GeorgeHayduke: I came here to say that!

Quadra 21R in yellow. Wow! What a fork! 25.4mm legs, industry first press fit steerer tube, and those fork tip dropouts! Great days!
  • + 62
 Can I now store wine in my stanchion?
  • + 23
 You could always have stored wine in your stanchion. However, due to the air tight seals it won't be able to breath and thus won't age well. You're better off just using the stanchion to drink out of.
  • + 7
 My thoughts exactly... The winery down the street must have closed up shop and formula picked up the cork stock on the cheap.
  • + 2
 A few bottles of wine later....
  • + 5
 It is no coincidence that this is coming from an Italian company
  • + 39
 Leave it to main page to be harsh on a product without any review of how it works in the real world or any knowledge on how reliable it is.

Looks like a decent idea. Not expensive, not hard to install, makes sense on paper. Think I'd like to try one. Any chance we'll see this for Fox or RS models?
  • + 8
 Any reason you couldnt just drop one in a fox or rs fork?
Actually seems like a very simple solution.
  • + 8
 "fits any 35mm air fork"..

Does seem like a solid principal. Sure, I'd take spring feel with air weight.
  • + 8
 @shrockie: Says specifically "The Neopos can be used with all Formula air forks with a stanchion diameter of 35mm"

Hopefully it could be brought over with a little modification, or better yet, just a version for RS/Fox respectfully.
  • + 2
 @sherbet: aww crap. was reading what I wanted to hear.. provided the inner diameter of the pike is the same, or larger, should be fine.
  • + 6
 @sherbet we'll let you know our impressions soon!
  • + 1
 I suspect you could easily modify one to slip into a fox or RS. Only thought is possible deformation from having a slit through the side. Could get hung up?
  • + 2
 @cthorpe: depending on construction internally might need to be intact to function properly?
  • + 2
 @brianpark: Hero!
  • + 3
 @sherbet: I don’t see why I couldn’t drill a hole to mount on the transfer rod in my 2015 Fox 36, instead of the orange spacers.
  • + 5
 @ReformedRoadie: Agreed. Can't see this stumping a little elbow grease and ingenuity!
  • + 1
 Yes, on all 35mm stanchions forks maiden by Fox and Rockshox.
  • + 1
 @tkrug: Probably a no go in the 2015-17 36, since it's got the transfer shaft running through the main air chamber. Can't see any reason it wouldn't work in a RS fork or newer 36 though.
  • + 3
 @arquitetodh Fox doesn't make a 35mm fork.
  • + 13
 I'm gonna try this with cotton balls.
  • + 1
 It does look pretty sweet and like it should work well.
  • + 2
 @shrockie: Step right up, folks! Only $36! Don't be shy, give it a try!
  • + 3
 @sherbet totally agree. all the braindeads in my town will mock this as an elastomer just as they mock my oval rings as "that biopace crap". can't wait to try it.
  • + 2
 @sherbet: I mean, yeah, but it's not like it'll be a big deal if they're rattling around a little in a 36. Bet you can't even hear it when riding.
  • + 26
 Checks date... hrm, not 4/1... very confused.
  • + 26
 People put pool noodles in their tires, so why not their forks?
  • + 24
 This is great to see. Especially with how rough the pencil eraser economy has been lately.
  • + 8
 This should help erase some long held debt.
  • + 2
 @Boardlife69: Neopos naysayers should stick a cork in it before they ride.
  • + 23
 How to market air springs 101:

"...product X give's the air spring a linear coil like feel."
  • + 1
 ...and with less weight. A lot of people take weight as a large factor in their setup.. not myself but they're out there. I hear their keyboards a clackin'!
  • + 20
 My friends thought I was crazy when I cut out a piece of running shoe sole and used it as a volume spacer. Turns out I should have have been hired as an engineer for formula. Joke’s on then eh
  • + 16
 Does anyone actually use formula forks? I have yet to see one in person in the last 8 years that I have been working at a shop.
  • + 5
 I know of one person in Germany.
  • + 9
 There was this one guy, at band camp...
  • + 3
 ... and he was told not to use a formula fork, but he did, and it was soooooo rad
  • + 2
 I have a Selva on a bike, and a Pike on another. In the past year I have ridden Fox 36, 34 and DVO Diamond and I decided to go with the Selva. Compare to the Pike, it is just another level. It is way better on everything. Maybe the 36 has similar performance. The initial travel is coil, similar to the DVO. It is way smoother the than the DVO. Feels more agile and more playful than the other forks. Finishing is better than all the other forks. Service is easier than all other forks. If feels like the perfect mix between coil and air and you have total control over the travel and the settings. The bad part is trying to contact them on the site or US phone number. Do not bother. If you need to get an hold of them, just send a message on FB and they reply right away.
  • + 2
 @RedRedRe: ive got a selva and love it as well. its awesome and i prefer it to my other forks ive had recently - lyrik, revelation and yari
  • + 1
 I had a Pike and now i have a Selva. Well... how to explain? They are worlds appart!
What do you think is the reason for RS, to improve the internal friction on the 2019 Lyrik?
They try to reach the performance of the Formula forks - because you can't find friction or even stick-slip there!
It works soooo smooth and the damping is excellent.
I'm looking forward to next weeks event in south tyrol. There is a support team from Formula and i will give those “corks“ a try - and care for the bottles in the evening :-)
  • + 1
 Please contact BTI, our Distributor in US. We're also updating our new Delaer Locator, soon with Dealers in US www.rideformula.com/dealers.
  • + 17
 This is actually a brilliant idea. The industry needs more innovations like this and less new standards. Props.
  • + 16
 they missed a great opportunity to sell a product named "Fork Cork"
  • + 15
 FORX CORX!
  • + 10
 So do these "float" inside the air spring? As in...do they rattle or deteriorate over time? I assume the secret to the closed cell foam is that it compresses where as the ol'oil trick or hard plastic volume spacers do not compress. Which begs the question...I've got a few old ESI grips laying around...
  • + 9
 Ive never heard Foam rattle
  • + 1
 @H3RESQ: It's difficult to determine how dense or soft they are.
  • + 12
 Great! The big-bump response of a coil spring with the small-bump response of an air spring. Just what everyone needs!
  • + 1
 Exactly what I was thinking. Volume reducers are the best part of air suspension.
  • + 13
 Ok just put a spring in ...
  • + 8
 I had to add an extra spacer to prevent bottom outs from drops, but it made normal riding feel like I have less travel. For 36 bucks I'll give these a shot and see if they help. I saw "secret foam" and got flashbacks to $100 tire inserts, pleasantly surprised I can actually afford them.
  • + 12
 wrong thread, single! no sensible comments allowed, only trolling and elastomer-related comments, please.
  • + 11
 i like my suspension progressive!
  • + 11
 Neo = New
POS = Pièce Of S**t
What a nice name!!!
  • + 6
 I actually tried this about 6 months ago inside my Boxxer WC. Not these same ones, but instead I 3d printed some of my own bottomless tokens from a rubbery type plastic. The goal was to test a difference between the stock hard plastic, and one that could compress as the pressure increased through the travel. The difference wasn't huge, but I for sure felt a difference that I actually preferred over the stock tokens. Just seems to have less of a harsh ramp up at the end compared to stock tokens.
  • + 7
 Engineers: anybody want to take a stab at figuring out the density of these things based on their comparisons of air pressure when compressed?
  • + 8
 Been using Nerf balls for years...
  • + 5
 shipping peanuts for me!
  • + 3
 Did you guys even read the article? These are hardly urethane elastomers. Developing a polymer foam with these precise pressure response characteristics is actually an engineering challenge. Having an air sprung fork or shock react the way a coil and oil shock does, but with the weight advantage and on the fly spring pressure adjustment that air allows is like the suspension holy grail.
  • + 0
 your right. but you dont know with what precision they are made. a lot of these graphs are missing quantity's and for all i know its $0.10 of foam.
  • + 3
 Did anyone else read that article genuinely hoping this wasn't an April fools hangover and then at the end feel elated it wasn't and then had to read it again due to not fully concentrating the first time as you thought it's probably a joke?
  • + 4
 While this is a brilliant idea, why not just run a coil? Don't some tuning companies like Push and Avalanche sell progressively wound coils?
  • + 9
 because coils add 300-400g (almost 1lb) to your fork and empty your already shallow wallet by $390.
  • + 12
 @hamancheez Because the beauty of an air spring is that you can raise or lower the overall rate with a 20 dollar pump.
  • + 4
 @PHeller: Some smaller brands, like MRP and Cane Creek, offer coil versions of their forks now at the same price.
  • + 4
 @RichardCunningham: This looks suspiciously like the guts of my old RockShox Quad21 R from the 90s. They didn't work worth a crap when it got cold because they just turned into a block of hard rubber. Is this temperature sensitive?
  • + 10
 @bbeak: I would argue they didn't work worth a crap when it was warm either
  • + 3
 @RichardCunningham: Arguably most people won't need more than 2 tries to get to their preferred spring rate and a mass produced coil spring could be sold for 20 dollars if there's no branding or shit on it.

Nothing against the air spring itself, but it's not reasonable for it to dominate the market to a degree it does. MZ 380 with coil spring needle bearing on my DH bike, no pumping every day and perfect reliability, even after a long time without service. I think the coil spring actually would be the better choice for most people. A bit heavier, but a lot more reliable, better performing and cheaper than air.
  • + 1
 Because 300$ and 300 grams.
  • + 1
 @Highclimber:
air is just way more convenient, i dont feel like buying new spring every time my weight changes. i can just pump more air if im taking heavier backup
  • + 2
 @Formula What is the typical time scale for the Neopos to expand back to its pre-compression state (say, assuming the fork is immediately returned to an uncompressed position)? Or in more practical terms, how quickly would repeated fork compressions have to happen for the rider to notice a difference in spring rate from one compression to the next due to the Neopos not being in the normal volume state?
  • + 6
 This seems like something we'll laugh about in 10 years..
  • + 1
 Why not just make another air chamber at the top of the uppers where the spacers go with its own piston and chamber. then you can add air to that chamber and boom! There you go! Now you can ajust the progressiveness to whatever you want.



you just watch! this is going to be the next new fork design!!

signed Ben Yorke! Razz
  • + 3
 Manitou IRT you mean?
  • + 2
 @lliketokayak Mrp already did it didn't they?
  • + 1
 One of the big issues with elastomers in the past was they turned to brick at cold temperatures. Did these guys give any info on how this stuff works in the cold? or does their perf change as they get really hot on long descents?
  • + 4
 Elastomers were rubber or variations on it. These are closed cell foam, which while they may attribute some compression changes in various temps, shouldn't be drastically different (unless the can somehow absorb moisture or oil in the air spring.)
  • + 2
 @PHeller: We used many variations of open and closed cell foam in RC applications. Both showed change with tempature, closed cell the most.
  • + 1
 @H3RESQ: Interesting, but still not enough to keep me from using it.
  • + 2
 @H3RESQ: oil changes with temperature as well. And air pressure.
  • + 2
 @RedRedRe: and everything rubbery, especially seals.
  • + 1
 @RedRedRe: said my Reverb dropper post! haha
  • + 5
 doesn't POS mean piece of sh!t?
  • + 1
 I wanted to LOL when I saw this, but maybe there's something here? For the foam to be compressed by air pressure enough to affect the fork curve, the pressure in the air chamber on a bit hit would have to be super-high...

Formula has about 0.001% of the fork market share, so for this to be widely adopted, it has to be licensed to other fork makers.
  • + 1
 I want to buy a set. I can't figure out how to. I've found your pdf: www.rideformula.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Neopos-Press-Release-ENGLISH.pdf and for reasons unknown to man this www.rideformula.com/products/mtb-forks/mtb-fork-selva

how about a link to buy this product and maybe... just you know, pay for it...

And this from someone pretty good at the bikes and the computers
  • + 1
 Please contact BTI, our Distributor in US. We're also updating our new Delaer Locator, soon with Dealers in US www.rideformula.com/dealers.
  • + 1
 I think most of the comments here come from teenager which them technical knowledge is limited to wallmart bikes! I think it's a simple, cheap and clever idea for those people who need and understands about different fork behavior.
  • + 5
 Is it still April 1st?
  • + 4
 No it's just another normal day on pinkbike.
  • + 4
 Umm, is this 3 days late? Should have been released on April 1?
  • + 3
 It seems most products have the goal of making air feel like coil. Why not just get a coil and party on....
  • + 4
 Can also be used to reseal wine bottles.
  • + 3
 They've got a hole down the middle so probably not.
  • + 19
 @PHeller: Straw hole.
  • + 0
 @Spittingcat: Makes pouring easier?
  • + 3
 This could potentially be an option for Marzocchi 350 owners, looks a lot easier than faffing around with oil!
  • + 1
 Yup. I would love to try it!
  • + 1
 I just finished a bottle of wine and am staring at the cork... hmm I'm two bottles away from a fork upgrade! I'll let you know how it goes.
  • + 3
 looks a lot cleaner than the wine corks I shoved in my forx
  • + 3
 $36 for three finger pops?
  • + 2
 Nice one. I don't think many people are picking up on the reference.
  • + 1
 @classicmoto: I got it. Cause I'm old.
  • + 1
 Ring ring ring ring hello is this Judy what do you want? Your elastomers back!
  • + 1
 Guess i need to dig out my extra pool noodle from my getto tire inserts....
  • + 1
 Sounds like a similar idea to Manitou's IRT

www.manitoumtb.com/products/parts-and-accessories/mrd-irt
  • + 2
 Step a side Huck Norris... it's Chuck Forrkis
  • + 2
 This product announcement comes 3 days late.
  • + 3
 What a POS!
  • + 1
 This is the comment I was going to write. Haha
  • + 2
 Would you believe it is April Turd today?
  • + 2
 Don’t know how I feel about this bouncing around freely in my forks
  • + 1
 Why am I now having horrific flashbacks of CONTROL TECH forks?
  • + 1
 As if my fork didn't feel spongy enough already!!
  • + 2
 poz my neg fork
  • + 1
 You know what gives you that coil like feel? A coil! I
  • + 1
 not everyone wants to run coil
  • + 1
 @Asmodai: as I was also one of those people but recently got rid of my factory fox 40 because I liked the the Elite with coil much better. Willing to deal with the extra weight. In my opinion (which is mostly wrong) it’s a better fork just not as adjustable
  • + 1
 Time to pull the Nerf darts off the ceiling.....
  • + 1
 Elastomer bumpers and volume spacers had a baby!
  • + 1
 too cheap.. I only buy foam from 50€.
  • + 1
 Should be included with new purchase ehh?
  • - 1
 As much as I like to rag on Formula and their Italian non reliability, this is really a cool concept.
  • + 1
 Pretty cool!
  • + 0
 Sigh... Still no water bottle
  • + 1
 yes!
