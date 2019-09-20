Formula Introduces 'CTS Pack' With 7 Valves To Customize Their Forks' Damping Curves

PRESS RELEASE: Formula
CTS technology enables you to manage the performance of your fork effectively. In just five minutes, by using very few tools and without taking the fork off your bike, you can perform a custom setup based on your riding style. At Bike Festival in Riva del Garda we had four riders trying the CTS for the first time, these are their first impressions.
Today we introduce the CTS Pack, a product that gives you the potential of all our seven CTS valves, ready to go and right in your workshop. The CTS Pack expands the tuning options of your fork dramatically. Finally, you get what you've always been looking for: full control over your fork. Changing the damping of your fork with the CTS enables you to get something that a simple knob can't deliver.
CTS is an innovative technology designed to improve the mechanical skills of every single rider by keeping an eye on ease of use. Our goal has always been to give you control over your suspensions. With the CTS Pack, we believe we have taken another step in this direction.Suggested retail prices
CTS Pack: $229 • € 207 • £183
Single valve: $60 • € 54 • £48
CTS Tool: $56 • € 50 • £45
More info about CTS: http://www.rideformula.com/cts
16 Comments
Jokes aside though. For the more experienced user/mechanic/tinkerer I think this is an awesome idea!
That
Sh**
