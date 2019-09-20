Formula Introduces 'CTS Pack' With 7 Valves To Customize Their Forks' Damping Curves

Sep 20, 2019
by Formula  

PRESS RELEASE: Formula

CTS technology enables you to manage the performance of your fork effectively. In just five minutes, by using very few tools and without taking the fork off your bike, you can perform a custom setup based on your riding style. At Bike Festival in Riva del Garda we had four riders trying the CTS for the first time, these are their first impressions.




Today we introduce the CTS Pack, a product that gives you the potential of all our seven CTS valves, ready to go and right in your workshop. The CTS Pack expands the tuning options of your fork dramatically. Finally, you get what you've always been looking for: full control over your fork. Changing the damping of your fork with the CTS enables you to get something that a simple knob can't deliver.



CTS is an innovative technology designed to improve the mechanical skills of every single rider by keeping an eye on ease of use. Our goal has always been to give you control over your suspensions. With the CTS Pack, we believe we have taken another step in this direction.


Formula CTS Pack


Suggested retail prices

CTS Pack: $229 • € 207 • £183
Single valve: $60 • € 54 • £48
CTS Tool: $56 • € 50 • £45

More info about CTS: http://www.rideformula.com/cts

16 Comments

  • 12 0
 This is an awesome idea! Now I can really eff up the way my suspension feels!!

Jokes aside though. For the more experienced user/mechanic/tinkerer I think this is an awesome idea!
  • 1 0
 I walked up to a DVO booth to ask about general susp stuff, to learn and the guys there thought this was kind of a cute little thing... gave me the impression that its scale just wasn't really confidence inspiring, in regards to what capabilities it had.
  • 1 0
 Well that's nonsense - the CTS is a pistonhead, so it's the equivalent of a complete re-shim of your fork.
  • 1 0
 The only thing thats new is the reduced prize if you buy all of them, which probably noone ever did. I like my selva fork but thats just stupid
  • 3 1
 £229 a single valve, but $60 for 7? What I am missing?
  • 1 0
 Probably a simple 'typo' and will be the opposite.
  • 1 1
 Maybe for the super sweet cardboard display box?
  • 1 0
 Goes from "Oh, 60 for 7, that's reasonable, to 229 plus 50 to buy their special tool.
  • 2 0
 It's what @rideformula submitted so I don't want to edit until I get confirmation, but I assume the single valve price and the pack price are switched around.
  • 3 1
 But then you'd be riding a Formula fork...
  • 2 0
 Looks like a vaping product...
  • 2 0
 Customize
That
Sh**
  • 1 0
 Didn't know they still made forks. Never see anyone riding them or even mentioning them
  • 2 0
 So affordable. Not.
  • 1 0
 it work with a nero fork?
  • 1 0
 Compared to Push Ind. this is really affordable.

