Formula's All-New Linea-G Gravity Wheels

Linea G

The fastest line is one without compromises. If you have to corner at high speed or if you have to land on a rock after a jump, you have no choice, you have to do it.are designed for facing up to the most extreme situations and for taking the hardest knocks. Choose your line, stay focused, Linea G wheels let you follow it to the end.In gravity disciplines, wheels are one of the most important components. Often people concentrate on suspension setting, on tire pressure or brake position—all important factors—but sometimes we forget that if our wheel won’t stand up to the impact, to the rough treatment, to the rocks, the roots, then all effort expended in finding the right set-up for the bike will be useless. When your wheels aren’t up to the level of stress you put them under, your run is over.