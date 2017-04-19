Formula's All-New Linea-G Gravity Wheels

The fastest line is one without compromises. If you have to corner at high speed or if you have to land on a rock after a jump, you have no choice, you have to do it. Linea G
are designed for facing up to the most extreme situations and for taking the hardest knocks. Choose your line, stay focused, Linea G wheels let you follow it to the end.
In gravity disciplines, wheels are one of the most important components. Often people concentrate on suspension setting, on tire pressure or brake position—all important factors—but sometimes we forget that if our wheel won’t stand up to the impact, to the rough treatment, to the rocks, the roots, then all effort expended in finding the right set-up for the bike will be useless. When your wheels aren’t up to the level of stress you put them under, your run is over.
Whoever races downhill or enduro is well aware of this part of setting up the bike. A dented wheel that no longer holds pressure, or worse, a buckled wheel, are typical gravity issues and they’re always lurking around the corner. The higher the speed, the harder the test of the wheels. Linea G wheels are created with one single goal in mind: offering riders maximum reliability and safety.
Linea G have been tested under extreme conditions. It doesn’t matter how hard the rock is, or how fast you’re riding, Linea G will do what they’ve been created for—allowing you to enjoy your run under any condition. Resistance, stability, reliability, these are all factors where Linea G accepts no compromises.
The rear hub maintains all the innovative technology of the Linea family. The Wide Position Design (WPD) in the rear hub will provide you with all possible smoothness, sensitivity, and resistance to flex stress. Full Contact Technology (FCT) guarantees maximum life for bearings and all internal parts. WPD – Wide Position Design
Thanks to the distance between the hub bearings we have greatly increased hub performance and durability, compared with a traditional hub. The general stability of the axle, whose flex places the most stress on the bearings, is specifically increased due to the wider bearing platform. This more stable and sturdy bearing platform leads to a consistent reduction of axle flex, with a successive improvement in rotation. WPD also improves the durability of the bearings making a longer lasting and smoother spinning hub.EMS – Easy Maintenance System
Has it happened to you when attempting to perform regular maintenance on your hubs: you discover it is one of the most difficult parts of your bike to service? Whether in your personal workshop or your favorite local bike shop, the design of our hubs allows for quick service and maintenance. Thanks to Easy Maintenance System, ordinary maintenance is no longer a problem.FCT – Full Contact Technology
With this special design, the bearings are more enclosed with better protected by the hub. All of the internal parts of the hub are in direct contact with the bearings. This design creates a protective structure with the added advantage of reducing the lateral movements of the bearings and eliminating the infiltration of water and dirt. FCT has been imagined not only to improve the performance of the hubs but also to make the bearings last longer while reducing maintenance to a minimum.
Gravity disciplines are now moving seriously towards the 29” standard and for this reason, Linea G wheels are available in both 27.5” and 29” sizes. The front hub with its 20 mm axle guarantees maximum stability for both downhill and enduro.
Linea G are the first wheels dedicated to gravity disciplines that use a 20mm axle with boost. As well as the 110 mm hub width, they also have greater strength due to the angling of the spokes. Linea G wheels paired with Selva forks with a 20mm axle achieves the maximum in the boost standard: extreme stability and reliability. Of course, Linea G are also available for forks with a traditional 20 mm axle. Indeed, Linea G wheels are available in boost and traditional versions, in both cases with a 20 mm axle front hub.
Don’t fret over how rough the track you’re riding on is, don’t worry about the solidity of your wheels. Just choose your line and follow it to the very end. Linea G wheels will take care of the dirty work.
