Formula Announce New Selva Coil Fork

In recent years the demand for coil-spring enduro forks has grown a lot, and we could not help but satisfy you.
Coil spring is a matter of feeling. A fork with a coil spring is neither better nor worse than an air fork, it’s just different. The small bump compliance of a coil spring fork is unmistakable, its linear behavior is very distinctive. If these are the things you are looking for, the Selva C is your address, a set-and-forget beast.
The Selva C has the same damping as the other models of the Selva family: compression, CTS (Compression Tuning System) with interchangeable valves, rebound, lock-out, and lock-out threshold. On the elastic side, you can choose between 4 different coils: soft, medium, firm, and super firm. The spring preload can be adjusted externally through the knob on the right side of the fork.
What does it take to produce a mountain bike fork? This time we want to bring you inside our Factory and show you a little part of our production process. We chose a brand new fork for this, the Selva C with coil spring. We want to show you how much care and love we put into making your forks, one by one.
With the Selva C, we combined the ease of use and the feeling of the coil spring with the tunability of the CTS system, which allows almost unlimited configurations of the compression curve.
Selva is more than just a fork, it’s a system of technologies. All Selva forks, regardless of the model, share numerous parts. This allows us to work on new products taking a retro-fit approach to it.
Every new technology that we put out can be extended to all Selva models currently on the market regardless of the year of production. Thanks to this approach, every rider can change the elastic side of his fork from a Selva S (single air) to a Selva R (double air) or a Selva C (spring) and vice versa. Our coil spring conversion kit can be mounted on all Selva forks out there. At Formula, we don’t want the riders to perceive their forks as being obsolete every time we offer new technologies.
We have a different goal in our minds. We want every rider who uses Formula components on his bike to be happy with the products and keep them on the bike as long as possible.
Thanks to CTS technology (proprietary to Formula) the damping of the Selva C is fully customizable. With seven CTS valves available, each rider will find a tailor-made setting for his style. In addition, thanks to the external compression and rebound knobs, you can fine-tune the damping.
The seven CTS valves transform the way your fork behaves. These are not modifications effected through the use of traditional external controls. The CTS valve is a fundamental structural part of the hydraulic cartridge, changing the valve means changing the cartridge itself, modifying fork’s behaviour.
An obvious advantage of this system is that using different valves is like having more than one forks, each one appropriate for different situations.
