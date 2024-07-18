Powered by Outside

Formula Release Yoke Mount Compatible Mod Coil Shock

Jul 18, 2024
by Formula  
Yoke mount compatible Mod coil shock.

PRESS RELEASE: Formula

A yoke mount, also called a clevis mount, increases side-loading on the shock. Air shocks can handle this load, thanks to their large diameter shafts and bodies, but some coil shocks can't, leading to failures. Many manufacturers advise against using coil shocks on frames with a yoke mount.

The latest version of Formula’s Mod is specifically designed to better handle side-loading, offering a reliable coil shock option for frames with a yoke mount.

Josh Bryceland on his Formula equipped Cannondale Habit
Performance and weight are the same as the standard Mod. Major service intervals are reduced from 200 hours to 125 hours.

A standard Mod shock can be upgraded to be yoke compatible by a Formula service center.



5 Comments
  • 6 0
 Soooooo... what's the difference between this and the normal shock? Different shaft material, OD, ID, magic pixie dust, or maybe something else?
  • 1 0
 That is the questions!
  • 2 0
 Looks like the shaft got just a bit bigger…
  • 4 0
 That's what she said...
  • 1 1
 the Tigon shock already does this and has adjustable bottom out.







