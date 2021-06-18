First Look: Formula's Prototype Dual Crown Enduro Fork & New Lightweight Brakes

Formula have a new dual crown fork in the works, an unnamed model that's designed for enduro and e-bike usage. Although it's not a new concept, the Italian manufacturer firmly believes a dual crown design is superior to a long travel single crown for those applications due to the increased precision and steering control that it delivers.
The challenge was to keep the weight to a reasonable level, and to accomplish that Formula are using double butted 35mm stanchions and heavily machined crowns. Of course, turning radius was a large constraint, so the crowns use just one pinch bolt per clamp to minimize any interference in steering. The design weighs in at 2300g with a target weight of 2270g, which would place it in line, or under, some other heavy hitting single crown forks on the market.
Formula also took a conservative approach when constructing the fork using existing parts, such as the lowers from the Selva and Nero single crown forks, 2Air technology and CTS damper system. Like the current Selva, you can choose to run both Boost axle standards; 15mm or 20mm. The axle will also have material trimmed away. A tapered steer tube is a sign that the crowns and stanchions are engineered to share loads and save as much weight as possible. The 29" wheeled fork be released first with a 43mm offset, followed by a 27.5" version with a shorter offset of 37mm.
Formula manufacturers the majority of their parts, like the enduro dual crown fork crowns, in Italy.
The damper is the same as what you'd find in the Selva R fork, which is highly tuneable thanks to the Compression Tuning System (CTS). The preassembled shim stacks can be quickly changed with minimal tools and without removing the fork from the bike. They adapt the fork to a variety of riders demanding different attributes depending on their regions and skill levels. The rebound tune is slightly altered from the Selva to be a slightly more open, but still have a useable range for all weights.
One feature you might not have expected to see is a lockout switch. Formula chose to add this feature because a 180mm fork has significantly more pedal-bob than shorter travel forks. It's meant to be used on surfaced road climbs, not technical up-tracks.
The fork is set to launch in early 2022, with a price still to be determined, as the fork is still being refined. Selva MKII
The flagship Selva R for will be replaced under the moniker: Selva MKll. Available later this year, the single crown fork will receive new crown architecture and the travel bumped up to 170mm. The updated, lightweight axle will be utilized on this fork as well. The color of the crown will be a darker shade than pictured aboveUpdated Cura 4 & New Cura X Brakes
The Cura 4 brake set will see a small, but mighty update with the lever now having more mechanical advantage and tool free reach and bite-point adjustments. In their manufacturing process of new equipment, they keep retrofits in mind, choosing not to be wasteful or turn away current customers. Formula have built the lever to have a stronger bite, plus more modulation, purely from a mechanical operation. The hydraulic system remains the same.
The Cura X is said to be a cross-country brake with a competitive weight to deliver serious power. It will use a 2 piston caliper and have the same feeling as the Cura. The lever is carbon with titanium hardware and has a material removed wherever possible, even including the lever clamp and the brake pad backing.
Both the new Cura 4 and Cura X are set to be released in early 2022 with pricing undetermined at this time.
All photos courtesy of Roo Fowler
and Bike Connection Agency
