Not an April Fools - The Fort William DH World Cup Cancelled

Apr 1, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Amaury Pierron took his first ever World Cup win here last year and wanted to remind everyone that he s still king of the Fort. Message sent and received.

The Fort William DH World Cup Organiser has announced the cancellation of the event in May.

Coming less than a month after revealing the plan to hold the event without spectators, the choice was made to cancel the World Cup round. The organiser of the event said: "the risks and challenges are too great to proceed with the event according to the safety standards imposed by the current pandemic."

Press release: Fort William World Cup

The organisers of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Fort William have today announced that the event scheduled for 22-23 May is cancelled.

Every effort has been made by the organisers, with significant support and backing from Scottish Government and EventScotland, to develop an appropriate event plan and set of protocols with the Covid-19 mitigation requirements necessary for the safe delivery of a behind closed-door event at the Nevis Range ski area, just outside Fort William, the Outdoor Capital of the UK.

Despite the best efforts and support of all partners involved in the development of these plans, the restrictions that will likely still be in place have made it difficult to proceed with these plans with confidence. The organisers have reluctantly decided that the risks and challenges are too great to proceed with the event according to the safety standards imposed by the current pandemic.

“Whilst the easing of restrictions is moving in the right direction, there are still a number of challenges with the delivery of an event of this size that, even without public attendance, make it difficult to deliver a safe World Cup in May.

This cancellation is a blow to us as an organising team as much as it will be for the entire mountain bike community but especially the UK stars who won’t be able to perform in front of their home crowd. Reece Wilson, from the Scottish Borders, should have been celebrating his World Champion title on his home track. Instead, the Fort William World Cup team will focus on the future and return bigger, better and more passionate than ever” commented Mike Jardine from organisers, Rare Management.

Options for a later date are still being examined with a final decision to be announced in the next few weeks.

While the organisers are looking at a potential future date for the event the current World Cup DH calendar looks like this:

Round 1: 12-13 June - Leogang, Austria
Round 2: 03-04 July - Les Gets, France
Round 3: 14-15 August - Maribor, Slovenia
World Championships: 24-29 August - Val Di Sole
Round 4: 04-05 September - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
Round 5: 18-19 September - Snowshoe, USA



Posted In:
Racing and Events World Cup DH Coronavirus DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these Hardtails From Their Silhouettes?
112957 views
How to Pump Your Bike, According to Physics
86794 views
First Look: SRAM Releases GX Eagle AXS Wireless Electronic Drivetrain
82976 views
Canyon & Orange Comment on Delays Caused by Blocked Suez Canal
71725 views
Specialized Executive Vice President: It Will Take More Than a Year For Cycling Inventory to Recover
61097 views
Ship Stuck in Suez Canal May Further Contribute to Bike Parts Shortage
56783 views
BMX Pro Corey Walsh Comes Out As One of the First Openly Gay Male Cyclists
49679 views
Graham Agassiz Appears to Have Broken His Leg
45889 views

58 Comments

  • 23 0
 Sorry, we lost your trust, there still is a Fort William cup.
  • 5 0
 The problem with this joke is there's not enough contrast with reality... so I'm still thinking it's canceled, despite the false hope your comment has given me.
  • 7 0
 HA they almost got us... Happy April Fools everyone... right? .... RIGHT?? PLEASE TELL ME THIS IS A JOKE
  • 25 2
 Any chance they could just relocate it to Texas?
  • 4 1
 not enough elevation
  • 41 7
 Any chance we could just relocate Texas?
  • 26 15
 Pfft.
Why would anyone want to go to Texas?
  • 12 1
 Florida will definitely be willing to host the event.
  • 7 0
 @spendtimebehindbars: a downhill World Cup in Florida is peak COVID. Highest point in the entire state is 345 feet above sea level
  • 11 0
 We could run it at Spider Mountain. Just have them do 7 laps and pause the timer during the chairlift section.
  • 10 0
 @spendtimebehindbars: the only major peaks in Florida are COVID cases.
  • 2 0
 @chrismac: Fort Worthlliam
  • 1 0
 @AustinsHardtail: Hey spider mountain has almost 500 feet of vert!
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: It has about 350. It says so on the official site.
  • 1 0
 @sjma: and it's just a highway overpass!
  • 1 1
 I think the point is to not spread COVID...
  • 8 0
 f**king BULLSHIT, ski resorts have been open so whats the big F**King DEAL
  • 3 0
 Exactly... skiing was at full tilt all winter. what gives?
  • 1 0
 Crowds
  • 2 0
 Uh, whistler got shut down on Tuesday
  • 2 0
 @FULL-SEND-ER: Nevis Range has been closed. Scotland isn’t out of lockdown yet, at this point hoping that travel into the region will be open is an expensive gamble.
  • 9 5
 Just run the whole series in the US and A since no one here gives a fSmile Smile Smile about covid. Could have a sweet lineup of courses between the east and west coast, and it would actually happen.
  • 5 10
flag LaXcarp (26 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Our dont give AF is starting to help us. We are basically at 50% herd immunity when you sum the previously infected with the vaccinated.
  • 6 2
 @LaXcarp: yeah and >500,000 deaths. Great plan.
  • 3 1
 @LaXcarp:
USA
Doses given 150M
Fully vaccinated 54.6M
% of population fully vaccinated 16.64%
as-of 4/1/2021
  • 3 1
 well so, Covid is mostly dangerous for fat 65+ or even higher age (average age for deaths caused covid is around 80) .....so where's the problem hmm, we've got some cheap ways how to test for covid anyway.....once again...where's the problem ???? What happened to us, our world ? How many spectators over 65, or around 80 will be there ? what about young and healthy peoples....lock them at home !!!!
  • 3 1
 Whew, that was a close one. They just saved the lives of people doing the most dangerous thing they will do each and every day... Drive or ride in a moving vehicle on public roads. Such heroes to think of everyone's safety when they won't think for themselves.
  • 4 0
 Funny joke UCI, you got me with that one (slaps knee)..... maybe your not the stiff a**holes we all think you are!
  • 2 0
 Wait though it was canceled? "Options for a later date are still being examined with a final decision to be announced in the next few weeks."
  • 1 0
 I guess final decision if there will be a later date at all...
  • 4 1
 This is gutting. Hopefully they can sort a few double headers again to bulk up the season
  • 3 0
 Obviously we know this is a joke because DH racing is the ultimate sport in social distancing.
  • 6 3
 The gift from BoJo that just keeps giving...
  • 4 8
flag betsie (49 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Its Nippy not BoJo as Scotland not the shire. North of Perth so Hollyrood doesnt give a monkey's, yet she let the footballers play and party and the egg chasers hug each other and both sports go on international duty.
  • 8 5
 Hospitals are empty. Total joke.
  • 2 0
 With europe struggling with rising cancelled there wont be a wc this season
  • 1 0
 This won’t be the last cancellation announcement I bet....... fingers crossed I’m wrong , but I’m not holding my breath.
  • 1 0
 Sadly, agree mate.
  • 3 0
 Well, shit
  • 4 2
 World Champs in Val Di Sole about to cause more casualties than COVID-19
  • 1 0
 Well that sucks... unfortunately, I have a bad feeling about Leogang as well...
  • 2 0
 Gotta keep living even if the bomb drops on us all.
  • 1 0
 We possibly have the best vaccination roll out in the world, yet this happens. Past year has been a joke.
  • 2 0
 Obvious.
  • 1 0
 Fffffffffffffffaaaaaaaaaaaaaacccccccccccccckkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
  • 1 0
 Surley it could've gone ahead without spectators Frown
  • 1 0
 Bummer
  • 1 0
 Fuck.
  • 1 0
 Frown
  • 1 0
 Ah man what a bummer!
  • 1 1
 Shoulda just done the Oceania bubble like I suggested. IDIOTS, ugh!!!
  • 3 5
 Just saw Reece post a video of him doing some crazy speeds and doubles up the Bill then everyone got so scared they phoned up Nippy to make sure she had it cancelled.
  • 4 1
 I’d have said that it’s in bad taste to use ‘Wee Nippy’ or a derivation thereof as a nickname for Nicola Sturgeon. Even though I’m sure you don’t intend it that way it’s a sexist nickname.

For context it comes from her being aggressive and argumentative in exactly the same way men in politics are. You can look up interviews where she discusses this, and where she and others say that as there were fewer female role models in Scottish politics when she joined she just acted the way the male MSP’s did, which rather than being taken as ‘strong’, ‘passionate’, or ‘authoritative’ the way it would be/was for a male politician, was taken as ‘nippy’, ‘nagging’ etc. because she is a woman.

I don’t agree with all of her politics, and don’t vote for her or her party, but I don’t think that any of the things she has done/said, or the way that she has said them, should be criticised on the basis of her being a woman - even unintentionally. If she's going to be called names surely it should be ones that don’t critique her on the basis of gender - like sh*tebag or something.
  • 1 1
 Hilarious, great timing
  • 1 2
 lame
  • 1 3
 So lame.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009998
Mobile Version of Website