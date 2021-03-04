Fort William DH World Cup to Take Place Without Spectators

Press release: Fort William World Cup



Here’s the news that a lot of people will be expecting and at the same time dreading.



Whilst we all desperately want a return to the usual Fort William crowds and the amazing atmosphere they create, despite the progress of vaccination and planned easing of lockdown restrictions, the reality is that the World Cup on 22 and 23 May will not be possible with spectators in attendance.



Spectators have been at the heart of every World Cup and have made it the much admired Classic it has become. A closed event will never be the same - but as with every other sport, if the competition is to take place it must be under very different conditions.



For the riders, having fans cheering them on makes Fort William so special, especially when it’s the home crowd for the top UK stars, including the reigning World Champion from Scotland, Reece Wilson. But with the limited racing last season all the athletes are desperate to race - even behind closed doors.



We continue to work with the UCI and relevant authorities to find a way of running the World Cup behind closed doors but this still presents numerous challenges that are, as yet, unresolved.



Ticket holders will be able to carry forward their tickets to 2022 when there will hopefully be a full return to normality and crowds cheering on the best riders in the World. Those wishing a refund should contact Nevis Range (worldcup@nevisrange.co.uk) otherwise tickets will be carried forward automatically.



So, fingers crossed that we can run an event in May and keep the faith for 2022 (May 21-22).



