Fort William DH World Cup to Take Place Without Spectators

Mar 4, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Vali Holl power out the start gate but it wasn t to be today for the Austrian her winning streak comes to an end in Fort William.

The reality of Covid is once again reshaping the race season, and the latest update is that this year’s Fort William DH World Cup will take place without spectators. This season is dynamic, to say the least, and we hope that races can take place with spectators again as soon as possible.

Press release: Fort William World Cup

Here’s the news that a lot of people will be expecting and at the same time dreading.

Whilst we all desperately want a return to the usual Fort William crowds and the amazing atmosphere they create, despite the progress of vaccination and planned easing of lockdown restrictions, the reality is that the World Cup on 22 and 23 May will not be possible with spectators in attendance.

Spectators have been at the heart of every World Cup and have made it the much admired Classic it has become. A closed event will never be the same - but as with every other sport, if the competition is to take place it must be under very different conditions.

For the riders, having fans cheering them on makes Fort William so special, especially when it’s the home crowd for the top UK stars, including the reigning World Champion from Scotland, Reece Wilson. But with the limited racing last season all the athletes are desperate to race - even behind closed doors.

We continue to work with the UCI and relevant authorities to find a way of running the World Cup behind closed doors but this still presents numerous challenges that are, as yet, unresolved.

Ticket holders will be able to carry forward their tickets to 2022 when there will hopefully be a full return to normality and crowds cheering on the best riders in the World. Those wishing a refund should contact Nevis Range (worldcup@nevisrange.co.uk) otherwise tickets will be carried forward automatically.

So, fingers crossed that we can run an event in May and keep the faith for 2022 (May 21-22).


Posted In:
Racing and Events Coronavirus World Cup DH


29 Comments

  • 10 0
 I’ll just sit at home with a hairnet on covered in bug spray whilst getting hosed down
  • 2 0
 Don't forget to put a fiver in the jar every time you buy a drink
  • 8 0
 Well atleast there's gonna be tires on the ground!
  • 8 1
 Lots of drones and this could be really cool.
  • 7 2
 literally doesn't make any sense, ski resorts are open with thousands of people on the slopes meanwhile you cant have a few spectators.. bullshit IMO
  • 3 4
 Amen brother. I was just skiing in Utah at Park City, the place seemed like it was having one of the best winters ever. This whole thing is BS for sure. Enough is enough.
  • 2 0
 Just as long as the sound feed gets a megaphone heckling track played on top of it and cutouts of people mooning the camera are placed along the track. Maybe splice in a shot or two of drunk people with completely glazed over eyes staring off in to the void. And make sure that one spectator from Cairns in 2014 gets a press pass.
  • 4 0
 I wonder who will be first..? Comment?
  • 2 0
 I...need...racing....must...watch.... racing! I'm an arm chair spectator anyway. Bring it on!
  • 1 0
 Hope there is some good coverage for Canadians. I can't remember the race, but last year redbull didn't have the rights to air in Canada for some reason.
  • 1 0
 Free VPN man. I've had to do that a few times for certain races.
  • 9 11
 This is what I am having a very hard time understanding with canceling OUTDOOR events. Here in the US, you are generally allowed to shop indoors albeit provided you wear some sort of face covering, you are allowed to fly on packed planes, and even INDOOR sports events are allowed provided the social distance humble jumble is in place. And I'll speak for myself saying enough is enough with the school closures, restrictions, etc. The vaccine is out folks, let's get back to some kind of normalcy here. Not allowing spectators to watch a mountain bike race OUTSIDE with ample amounts of space (because we are talking the outdoors correct?) to provide a safe viewing platform for each fan is just plain stupid and illogical. I am 100% against these actions by the WC (and noticed other events being canceled), and am disappointed that the fear-mongering is still ever present.
  • 12 2
 I agree with certain statements of your's. However, not enough of the population has been vaccinated yet to totally pull restrictions as you suggest. We are almost there. Let's do it right.
  • 2 1
 FWIW, I am in agreement that spectators at an event like this should be allowed, but just removing all restrictions now when we see light at the end of the tunnel is just dumb. I would be pretty pissed to die of covid 3 weeks before I am due for the vaccine because people decided it was time to get all up in my space without a mask.
  • 2 1
 Even when the elderly and those with pre existing conditions are vaccinated, it kinda feels like things still won't go back to normal for a while. Between new strains and people saying the vaccine doesn't actually stop spread I'm not too sure. We're in a new world. It doesn't make a whole lot of sense.
  • 1 1
 @adrennan: Agreed! Vaccine is out but not in enough arms yet. Any "here in the US" statement isnt complete without "where COVID absolutely ravaged us". Precautious arent the same as fear mongering either.
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: The point I am really trying to make is the fact that this sport is, you guessed it, OUTDOORS. One has infinite amounts of space and room to safely watch an event such as mountain biking. Again, the double-standards for COVID policies set in place I from the government (particularly I am talking the USA), transportation industry, malls, supermarkets, etc. etc. is unbelievable. It simply DOES NOT MAKE SENSE. There is no structure. You talk about safety and keeping everyone COVID free? So it's acceptable for the athletes to fly on packed planes to Fort William but the spectators need to stay home. Ummm What?
  • 1 1
 @DylanH93: The same way I take a flu shot as a precaution every year because I don't feel like having the flu even though I would probably survive the flu. Perhaps wearing a mask in crowded places (like many Asian countries already do) will become more normal. Kind of nice going to the grocery store with some anonymity so that kid from high school that never left home doesn't try to talk to you when you are shopping.
  • 3 1
 Why not?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



