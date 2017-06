13 Custom Painted DH Helmets From the Fort William DH World Cup

We take a look at the custom painted helmets of mountain biking's biggest stars as seen at round two of the DH World Cup in Fort William, Scotland.













Rider: Sam Hill

Helmet: 100% Aircraft

Painter: Rob Gilchrist













Rider: Rachel Atherton

Helmet: Bell Full 9

Painter: Image Design Custom













Rider: Scott Beaumont

Helmet: Bell Full 9

Painter: Rich Art Concepts















Rider: Brook MacDonald

Helmet: Bell Full 9

Painter: Paint House















Rider: Brendan Fairclough

Helmet: Troy Lee D3

Painter: Troy Lee















Rider: Aaron Gwin

Helmet: Troy Lee D3

Painter: Troy Lee













Rider: Loris Vergier

Helmet: 100% Racecraft

Painter: OCD















Rider: Elliot Heap

Helmet: 100% Aircraft

Painter: (unknown)















Rider: Loic Bruni

Helmet: 100% Racecraft

Painter: Paint House













Rider: Mick Hannah

Helmet: Bell Full 9

Painter: Wrapped by Magik Custom Graphics













Rider: Tomas Slavik

Helmet: Kabuto

Painter: Slim Grafix













Rider: Luca Shaw

Helmet: Troy Lee D3

Painter: Troy Lee













Rider: Danny Hart

Helmet: Bell Full 9

Painter: AP Designs