Fort William to Host the 2023 Downhill World Champs

The Highland Council is delighted that Fort William will host the Mountain Bike Downhill Competition of the UCI Cycling World Championships in August 2023. Many thousands of people across the Highlands and indeed Scotland are cycling enthusiasts and the opportunity to host elite athletes and the positive social impact it offers Lochaber is welcomed. Fort William - Nevis Range has an excellent track record for hosting events, coupled with the majestic backdrop of Ben Nevis it makes it a spectacular place for world class mountain biking. We look forward to supporting the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 and welcoming participants and spectators to the Scottish Highlands for what will be a fun filled and memorable event.

— Malcolm MacLeod , Executive Chief Officer for Infrastructure, Environment and Economy at The Highland Council