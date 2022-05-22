Fort William to Host the 2023 Downhill World Champs

As part of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland, Fort William will be the venue for the downhill World Champs next August.
The classic World Cup venue is the eighth location to be announced as part of the first combined Cycling World Championships. For the first time 13 cycling World Championships will be brought together for an 11-day long event with events being hosted across Scotland. The events will take place from 3 to 13 of August with most taking place in Glasgow and select disciplines having venues in other parts of Scotland.
|I’m incredibly excited that Fort William will host Mountain Bike Downhill as part of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships and for the chance to compete for a rainbow jersey in front of my home crowd. Nevis Range is one of the best and most challenging trails that we compete on anywhere in the world and will provide an amazing backdrop in 2023. Obviously I wasn’t competing when the UCI World Championships were held here in 2007 but for it to come back as part of the first ever combined UCI Cycling World Championships is really special.— Reece Wilson
|The crowd is a huge part of what makes it so special here. I’ve never heard anything so loud and it’s a feeling I just can’t explain. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, the Fort William crowd will cheer for you and that’s why this will be an amazing venue for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships and I can’t wait to see it here.— Mikayla Parton
|I’m delighted that we are able to announce that Fort William will host the Mountain Bike Downhill as part of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships. This will be a truly pan-Scotland Championships, utilising the very best venues across the country and for Mountain Bike Downhill they don’t come any better than Nevis Range. I know the local community will welcome the Championships with open arms as we look to deliver something truly unique in 2023 that the whole of Scotland can be proud of.— Trudy Lindblade, CEO of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships
|The Highland Council is delighted that Fort William will host the Mountain Bike Downhill Competition of the UCI Cycling World Championships in August 2023. Many thousands of people across the Highlands and indeed Scotland are cycling enthusiasts and the opportunity to host elite athletes and the positive social impact it offers Lochaber is welcomed. Fort William - Nevis Range has an excellent track record for hosting events, coupled with the majestic backdrop of Ben Nevis it makes it a spectacular place for world class mountain biking. We look forward to supporting the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 and welcoming participants and spectators to the Scottish Highlands for what will be a fun filled and memorable event.— Malcolm MacLeod , Executive Chief Officer for Infrastructure, Environment and Economy at The Highland Council
The World Champs next year will be the second time Fort William has hosted the event with Sam Hill and Sabrina Jonnier winning the last time it headed to Scotland in 2007.
