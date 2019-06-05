The week of Fort William had some challenges to overcome, a stolen bike and Aaron having an ankle injury.
|I came in with an ankle injury but things were feeling pretty good a few runs into the first day of practice and was excited to race. Unfortunately, I re-injured myself later that day and it just really set me behind. I got through qualifying and was trying to save everything I had for Sunday’s race.—Aaron Gwin
Bad luck was the topic of the week besides the forecast. The rain came and made the conditions cold and wet. Jack placed 29th and Neko, 22nd, for both of them it is an improvement from Maribor's results and we're looking forward to keeping that momentum into the next race.
|My race run started well but ended quickly with a big crash and that was the end of it.—Aaron Gwin
Final Positions.
Neko Mulally: 22nd
Jack Moir: 29th
Aaron Gwin: DNF (crash)
World Cup standings.
Aaron Gwin: 14th
Neko Mulally: 29th
Jack Moir: 48th
|Overall it was just one of those weeks where we kept fighting through the challenges and nothing really worked out. That’s life sometimes but I’m happy with the effort and thankful I’m ok to race again this weekend. Big thanks to my team for all the love and effort. Really looking forward to getting back on the track and hoping to get things going in a positive direction here in Leogang, one of my favorite tracks of the year.—Aaron Gwin
