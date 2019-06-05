VIDEOS

Video: Behind the Scenes of Aaron Gwin's "Challenging" Week in Fort William

Jun 5, 2019
by Brock VanHeel  


The week of Fort William had some challenges to overcome, a stolen bike and Aaron having an ankle injury.

bigquotesI came in with an ankle injury but things were feeling pretty good a few runs into the first day of practice and was excited to race. Unfortunately, I re-injured myself later that day and it just really set me behind. I got through qualifying and was trying to save everything I had for Sunday’s race.Aaron Gwin

Intense Factory Racing Fort William 2019
Practice day started with John hall digging rain troths to keep water from flowing into the pits.

Intense Factory Racing Fort William 2019
IFR mechanic Daniel Paine keeping Jack dry on track walk day.

Intense Factory Racing Fort William 2019
Neko Mulally feeling at home in the wet conditions.

Intense Factory Racing Fort William 2019
Jack Moir hanging off the back of his M29 and fighting off white kit jokes.

Intense Factory Racing Fort William 2019
Aaron Gwin riding smoothly managing his ankle injury the best he can.

Intense Factory Racing Fort William 2019

Intense Factory Racing Fort William 2019

Bad luck was the topic of the week besides the forecast. The rain came and made the conditions cold and wet. Jack placed 29th and Neko, 22nd, for both of them it is an improvement from Maribor's results and we're looking forward to keeping that momentum into the next race.

Intense Factory Racing Fort William 2019

bigquotesMy race run started well but ended quickly with a big crash and that was the end of it.Aaron Gwin

Final Positions.
Neko Mulally: 22nd
Jack Moir: 29th
Aaron Gwin: DNF (crash)

World Cup standings.
Aaron Gwin: 14th
Neko Mulally: 29th
Jack Moir: 48th

bigquotesOverall it was just one of those weeks where we kept fighting through the challenges and nothing really worked out. That’s life sometimes but I’m happy with the effort and thankful I’m ok to race again this weekend. Big thanks to my team for all the love and effort. Really looking forward to getting back on the track and hoping to get things going in a positive direction here in Leogang, one of my favorite tracks of the year.Aaron Gwin


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
131277 views
First Ride: Shimano's Back in the Game With New XT and SLX 12-Speed Groups
101854 views
Results: Qualifying - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
97899 views
Cannondale's Split-Shock DH Bike Explained - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
97372 views
Tahnee Seagrave Out of Fort William World Cup DH 2019 [Updated]
65678 views
Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
57523 views
Opening Day Survey: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
52907 views
Results: Timed Training - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
47855 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 "Intense factory racing??" Why was there only one clip of Jack on it? Should be Aaron Gwin factory racing.
  • - 1
 Win or lose he's on the... Ice cream.
Salute

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024555
Mobile Version of Website