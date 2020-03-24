Fort William World Cup Cancelled, Nove Mesto World Cup XC Postponed

Due to the current pneumonia epidemic (Covid-19) linked to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) must announce that the fourth round of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup which was to take place in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, on 22 and 24 May will not take place on the scheduled dates, and that the fifth stop in Fort William (Great Britain), scheduled for 6 and 7 June has been cancelled at the request of the organisers.



In light of the current situation, the UCI fully supports the fact that the running of the events would have potentially presented a health risk to riders, to everyone involved in the event and to fans, and could have contributed to the spread of Covid-19.



The new date of the Nove Mesto na Morave leg will be announced by the UCI, in consultation with the organising committee, on due course.



The UCI shares the disappointment of the mountain bike community after the decision made to cancel the Fort William event and would like to thank both organising committees for their cooperation in this difficult situation, as well as the riders, teams and all parties involved for their understanding. — UCI