Four Bikes Stolen From Danny Hart and Matt Walker at Hotel in Sheffield

Nov 5, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  
Danny Hart
Danny Hart's Saracen Myst World Champs bike.

Matt Walker and Danny Hart had four bikes stolen overnight from the Kenwood Hall Hotel in Sheffield. The missing bikes are Hart's World Champs Saracen Myst, a Saracen Aerial, and a Saracen Traverse. Walker's Saracen Zenith was also taken. Keep an eye out, especially if you're in that area.


bigquotes3 bikes of mine have been stolen from the Kenwood Hall Hotel in Sheffield, we believe at around 5am this morning. Please share the shit out of this! Let's find these scumbags!Danny Hart


Danny Hart
Danny Hart
Hart's World Champs bike is truly one of a kind.


Posted In:
Industry News Saracen Danny Hart Matt Walker


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Norco Sight Has an All-Mountain Focus
69630 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, An Ingenious Tool, New Fenders, & More - November 2019
57639 views
Why We Think Amaury Pierron Riding An Intense is Just Trolling
55297 views
Spotted: Prototype Cannondale Enduro Bike
47980 views
Review: Öhlins RXF36 M2 Trail Fork
42904 views
Inside Commencal: 20 Years After Starting From Zero
42326 views
Test Your Bike Knowledge: Can You Guess These Models? - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
41547 views
Now THAT was a Bike: John Kirkcaldie's 2006 Turner DHR
40019 views

41 Comments

  • 9 0
 Thieves chose the wrong bikes, especially the world champs bike. The are so easy to spot and everyone knows what they look like. Good luck on finding 'em and keep your spirits high. (Also, lock your bikes. Even if they're inside)
  • 3 0
 That bike is already stripped for parts and the frame repainted.... it's a shame too because that's a beautiful paint job.
  • 1 0
 They'll take the parts off and sell them then chuck the frames. Good money and hard to trace.
  • 8 2
 Been a lot of pros getting their bikes jacked lately. Which sucks. Feel like these guys aren’t keeping a close enough eye on their bikes.
  • 4 0
 I feel like they're posting their whereabouts and itineraries on social media then leaving bikes unattended. They're being targeted for sure. Fine line between constant content creation and privacy these days for elite athletes especially in the off season.
  • 3 4
 A conspiracy theory believer might be tempted to think that free commercial on PB and other medias are worth > than those stolen bikes ...
  • 1 0
 Same shit that happened to gwins bikes. Left them in a van ..it's stupid. Too many things that could be done to stop it but aren't.
  • 1 0
 What would be cool is a bike beacon that sends the GPS location. Replace a small battery every six months or so with the beacon in the seat tube. I found this online. Could fit inside the steer tube with a plug at the bottom.

It just sucks to have bikes stolen and there is little that can be done to track it.


smartgpstrackr.com/products/mini-gf07-gprs-car-gps-tracker-locator-anti-lost-recording-tracking-device-voice-control-can-record?variant=16111214428234&utm_medium=cpc&utm_source=google&utm_campaign=Google%20Shopping&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIk4HP27XT5QIV7R-tBh1CkAZTEAQYBCABEgJHk_D_BwE
  • 1 0
 @vjunior21: www.sherlock.bike/en

And like I said lock it in place with lockon grips then replace the bolts with tamper proof bolts that require a special tool.
  • 7 0
 STAY ON YOUR BIKE DANNY!
  • 4 0
 They've already been spray painted without taking the wheels off and are being ridden around by a bottle picker.
  • 2 0
 No alarms on the vans then?
never ever EVER! leave bikes unattended in a van or anywhere!
even when I'm asleep in a tent next to my car the bikes are locked with multiple locks to as many solid anchor points as possible.
  • 1 0
 Same here. Can never be too carefull.
  • 1 0
 Can't imagine leaving 40K+ worth of bikes in a VAN, or a hotel room without additional locking. Too easy. I feel for these guys, but come on... these vans should have custom lockdown setups, alarms, wireless connections to phones etc for the value of what they are hauling around. For all the technology and security options available, don't let a dick with a prybar and bolt cutter walk away with your joy!
  • 2 0
 or just a really mean dog
  • 1 0
 Super shitty human beings in this world. But as a pro biker with very expensive bikes you should know to keep your shit locked down and alarmed. Not saying this would've kept them from being stolen, but it definitely would have deterred the thieves.
  • 1 0
 Fucking hell, put a trackers on your bikes people !!! In the UK this is the third major theft this year, has no one learned something, this starts to look more like organised crime targeting famous people...
  • 2 0
 This happens way to often. Gotta think there's a huge opportunity for developing smaller GPS tracking devices for bikes.
  • 2 0
 There are GPS devices that would already fit, they just don’t bother adding them. Hell, use a Tile (or equivalent) and you’d have a chance.
  • 2 0
 thief has a better chance of finding the tile an throwing it away
  • 1 0
 @nicktee89: Yeah that's limited to the range of bluetooth though. I would think if you're that close to your bikes, you would hear someone taking them anyways. I haven't found a small, reliable gps device that could be hidden somewhere on the bike...
  • 2 0
 @jawzzy3: I had one for my car keys, bloody thing was a hassle. Constantly disconnecting with no warning an ate batteries again, no warning when the battery had run out.
They can find stuff anywhere by using any ones phone who has the app but, this depends on every one having the app. I reckon google could come up with a viable system if they wanted
  • 1 0
 @nicktee89: as it is easy to find the bike with GPS locator, it is also very easy to find out the bike has one
  • 1 0
 @bok-CZ: Good point... What about on with a motion-activated alarm?
  • 2 0
 @nojzilla: Sherlock. Look it up.

Put it in your handlebars it has proximity alarm and GPS tracking.

To make it harder on the thief to remove it use lockon grips and replace the bolt with a tamper proof bolt that needs a special tool to remove it.
  • 2 0
 @jawzzy3: that could possibly work if the gps would start running after some motion detected in frame, but not being active when not, so you would need another sensor to detect the motion and then activate GPS, otherwise they can easy find its equipped with a tracking tool.

My mom is using Trackito on her eMTB. This works based on GPS so it will run alarm on your phone when the GPS detects movement, but the in this case the GPS is still running when it is on, so I believe it is easy to find out on the bike. However it is installed in steered tube so taking it out can take some time.

Having the bikes in car overnight...well that is not so good idea, everybody knows. But when stolen from hotel, I would suppose they have bike storage or a space for that which should be under insurance.

Here in Czech if a hotel/restaurant etc have space for bikes/skis/whatever (not only bike storage, let´s say even a coat hanger in restaurant) and something happens, it is their responsibility then as they "pushed" you to use it.
  • 1 0
 @reverend27: and you can buy GPS jammer for around 60 bucks
  • 1 0
 @bok-CZ: Hotels here with bike valets have liability release disclaimers iirc. So if bike gets stolen, they'll at least attempt to dodge responsibility. Don't know how well it would hold in court though. I'll check out Trackito, cheers!
  • 1 0
 @bok-CZ: and you get an alarm to your phone the minute it is touched.

The alarm would have been sent far before they could gotten all the bikes out.
  • 1 0
 @reverend27: Sherlock needs to open up shop in the great white north!
  • 3 1
 Bad hombres stealing bikes in Mexico last week. Bad lads stealing bikes in the UK this week.
  • 1 0
 When you're on the road to bike, bikes don't get left in cars. They either come inside or are locked outside with beer bottles balanced on them... Quit feeding the theives!
  • 1 0
 Damn...So they cut through the metal of the side door, peeled open the fake window and then opened the door from the inside?
  • 2 0
 Death to bike thieves!
  • 1 0
 Sheffield....what can I say?!
  • 1 0
 When will people learn to never leave bikes in a van overnight?
  • 1 0
 New rule: Bikes stay in your hotel room overnight.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022824
Mobile Version of Website