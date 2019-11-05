Four Bikes Stolen From Danny Hart and Matt Walker at Hotel in Sheffield

Matt Walker and Danny Hart had four bikes stolen overnight from the Kenwood Hall Hotel in Sheffield. The missing bikes are Hart's World Champs Saracen Myst, a Saracen Aerial, and a Saracen Traverse. Walker's Saracen Zenith was also taken. Keep an eye out, especially if you're in that area.
|3 bikes of mine have been stolen from the Kenwood Hall Hotel in Sheffield, we believe at around 5am this morning. Please share the shit out of this! Let's find these scumbags!—Danny Hart
Hart's World Champs bike is truly one of a kind.
41 Comments
It just sucks to have bikes stolen and there is little that can be done to track it.
smartgpstrackr.com/products/mini-gf07-gprs-car-gps-tracker-locator-anti-lost-recording-tracking-device-voice-control-can-record?variant=16111214428234&utm_medium=cpc&utm_source=google&utm_campaign=Google%20Shopping&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIk4HP27XT5QIV7R-tBh1CkAZTEAQYBCABEgJHk_D_BwE
And like I said lock it in place with lockon grips then replace the bolts with tamper proof bolts that require a special tool.
never ever EVER! leave bikes unattended in a van or anywhere!
even when I'm asleep in a tent next to my car the bikes are locked with multiple locks to as many solid anchor points as possible.
They can find stuff anywhere by using any ones phone who has the app but, this depends on every one having the app. I reckon google could come up with a viable system if they wanted
Put it in your handlebars it has proximity alarm and GPS tracking.
To make it harder on the thief to remove it use lockon grips and replace the bolt with a tamper proof bolt that needs a special tool to remove it.
My mom is using Trackito on her eMTB. This works based on GPS so it will run alarm on your phone when the GPS detects movement, but the in this case the GPS is still running when it is on, so I believe it is easy to find out on the bike. However it is installed in steered tube so taking it out can take some time.
Having the bikes in car overnight...well that is not so good idea, everybody knows. But when stolen from hotel, I would suppose they have bike storage or a space for that which should be under insurance.
Here in Czech if a hotel/restaurant etc have space for bikes/skis/whatever (not only bike storage, let´s say even a coat hanger in restaurant) and something happens, it is their responsibility then as they "pushed" you to use it.
The alarm would have been sent far before they could gotten all the bikes out.
What is this like the 10th time in the last year? I'm talking about the ones in Canada and all the pros getting their bikes stolen.
If it was addicts and such there would be mistakes being made.
Post a Comment