PRESS RELEASES

2017 Rocky Mountain Freeride Team - Four Generations of Freeride

Mar 10, 2017
by Rocky Mountain Bicycles  

Four Generations of Freeride - Rocky Mountain Bicycles Team for 2017
Four generations of freeride
The 2017 Rocky Mountain freeride team

We're excited to announce that Wade Simmons, Thomas Vanderham, and Geoff Gulevich have all renewed ties with Rocky Mountain for 2017. They join the returning Carson Storch to round out our freeride program. The team will ride the Slayer, Maiden, and Altitude—Carson will also get a custom slopestyle bike cooked up in our North Vancouver prototype shop.

Four Generations of Freeride - Rocky Mountain Bicycles Team for 2017

Wade Simmons

The Godfather of freeride, said “I’ve been with Rocky Mountain over 20 years now, and I’m stoked to be continuing on the program. We’ve got some fun adventures planned and I’m looking forward to sending it into the coming years. I need to show these young punks a thing or two!”




Four Generations of Freeride - Rocky Mountain Bicycles Team for 2017

Thomas Vanderham

Vanderham continues to push the boundaries of big mountain riding, with appearances at select FEST events and in several film projects on the horizon. His precision and focus have also made him invaluable to the Rocky Mountain engineering team, and he works closely with them to develop and refine our bikes.




Four Generations of Freeride - Rocky Mountain Bicycles Team for 2017

Geoff Gulevich

Gully maintains his globetrotting ways, with plans to log a ton of air miles in 2017—both on and off the bike. His Gullyver's travels series will take him off the beaten path, and hopefully not feature too much male nudity.

Four Generations of Freeride - Rocky Mountain Bicycles Team for 2017




Four Generations of Freeride - Rocky Mountain Bicycles Team for 2017

Carson Storch

Returning this year is Carson Storch. The young American athlete had a breakout year in 2016, with a podium spot and best trick at Rampage, and we’re fired up to see what he has in store in 2017.

Four Generations of Freeride - Rocky Mountain Bicycles Team for 2017




Four Generations of Freeride - Rocky Mountain Bicycles Team for 2017

Brett Tippie

After a long and storied career at Rocky Mountain, Tippie is moving on in 2017. The Director of Good Times has been an iconic member of our family, and his signature laugh and unparalleled stoke will be sorely missed. We wish you all the best in your future endeavours Tippie, and we’ll see you (or at least hear you) out on the trails!

Four Generations of Freeride - Rocky Mountain Bicycles Team for 2017




Four Generations of Freeride - Rocky Mountain Bicycles Team for 2017

Rocky Mountain helped usher in the birth of freeride, and we’re proud to have every generation of freeride represented on our team. They continue to push the sport and inspire people to get out on their bikes—we couldn’t ask for better ambassadors for our brand.

Love the Ride,

—Rocky Mountain Bicycles

Four Generations of Freeride - Rocky Mountain Bicycles Team for 2017

Photos by Margus Riga, Paris Gore, and Ale Di Lullo.

bikes.com

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles


Must Read This Week
OneUp Switch Chainring System - Review
70372 views
Bikes, Camera, Action - The Sven and Anka Martin Story
64003 views
Maxxis Unveils Tubeless Ready DH Tires, More 2.6” Options
57474 views
Online Deals March 2017
53723 views
Fails of the Month - February
53489 views
Aaron Gwin's Off-Season - Episode 1
52296 views
Troy Lee Designs 2017 Ride Collection
42506 views
Bikes of the 2017 NZ Enduro
38425 views

5 Comments

  • + 4
 No Tippie? Rocky and Tippie were like milk and cereal. Definitely been a good run though!
  • + 2
 I can't imagine one without the other!
  • + 1
 You hear that Vital MTB!!?? Team rumours 2017 ain't over yet!!
  • + 1
 MOAR Tippie!!
  • + 1
 Stacked.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029229
Mobile Version of Website