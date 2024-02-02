4 Interesting Prototypes From Emerging European Brands

Dark Owl Parkduro

GRIN ONE Enduro

The experienced welders of Kavenz frames were responsible for fabricating the second batch of GRIN ONE prototypes

Scar HFS Enduro

Scar is the initials of Stefan and family; "S" is for Stefan, "C" is for his wife, Claudia, "A" is for Arne, his son, and "R" is for Ronja, his daughter