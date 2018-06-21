Video: Quad Eliminator Carnage From The Malverns Classic

Too retro to ride? Not at the Malverns Classic!

Retro steeze, new school riding, old-school style

Wyn Masters giving it the old scrub, leagues in front in the early heats

If dual slalom is the purest form of mountain bike racing, then quad eliminator is the knife edge of entertainment. For us, this was one of the highlights of the weekend and, judging by the hundreds of spectators and the atmosphere trackside, we weren’t alone in our stoked'ness!Quad eliminator is basically a 4X race but on a less buffed track, less man-made berms, jumps and features, a more natural course down the hill. Despite the lack of man-made obstacles, it's in no way less exciting to watch than its 4X sibling. To make things even spicier, the Fabric Quad Eliminator used the classic DH track. This meant that where only one person had to make it around a corner in the downhill, there was quite often 3 or 4 battling for the apex in the quad - crazy fun to watch and race!As seeding runs begun, it quickly became clear who the fast guys and girls were. Emyr Davies, still buzzing from his dual slalom win the previous day, laid down a blistering time of 1.03.21 closely followed by a plethora of well-known names like Wyn Masters, the 50to01 lads, Duncan Ferris and freeride legend, Chris Smith. With the top 61 competitors qualifying for the main event, riders headed to the top to be grouped up for racing.In the ladies field, Tyde D’Souza was absolutely flying, and with fewer women taking part, everyone got a crack at the main event. Becci Skelton was looking quick too until she had a very nasty slam at the revered bomb hole section. Fortunately, she’s built like a brick turd-tent and despite a few Shakin’ Stevens moves on standing, rode down the hill in one piece. I felt more sorry for the ground, that poor grass! Tyde then went on to take the win, smoking second place Courtney Abbiss by six seconds who was also five seconds ahead of Rachel Powis in third.When the final 4 men lined up in the gate, the atmosphere thickened with anticipation as everyone knew it was going to be win or die (not literally, fortunately). Emyr Davies, Aiden Bishop, Sam Dale and Joe Breeden, ‘riders ready, watch the gate’. BANG. What ensued can only be described as a blistering example of utter looseness whilst maintaining composure and hooliganism whilst remaining professional. The lean angles achieved by these lads on flat, grassy corners can only be described as textbook as they jostled for position. When the flag dropped at the finish line, none other than Emyr Davies was at the front of the pack for yet another win, and, quite amazingly, in exactly the same time as his winning seeding run earlier in the day. Amazing!Words: Adam WightPhotos: Yasmeen Green