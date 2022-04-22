Four Value Hardtails Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable

Apr 22, 2022
by Beta MTB  
https://www.betamtb.com/bike-tests/budget/four-value-hardtails-ridden-rated-field-test-roundtable/

Posted In:
Beta MTB Field Trip Commencal Diamondback Marin Salsa Commencal Meta Ht Diamondback Syncr Marin Team Marin 1 Salsa Timberjack Alicia Leggett Mike Kazimer Mike Levy


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Value Bike Field Test - Reasonably Priced Full-Suspension and Hardtails
110926 views
First Ride: 2022 Santa Cruz Megatower - Build It Bigger
79446 views
Review: The 2022 Canyon Strive is Longer, Slacker, & Still Has a Shapeshifter
58016 views
Tech Briefing: Brand New DH Bikes, Dropper Posts, Knee Pads, & More - April 2022
57537 views
Video: Aaron Gwin's Massive Crash from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
41357 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
37651 views
Another Spectator has Caused a Crash in a Major Road Race
36595 views
Unno Release Their First eMTB - The Sleek & Expensive Boös
32150 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008523
Mobile Version of Website