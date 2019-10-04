Four Weeks Left to Submit Your Video to the Rookie of the Year Best Line

PRESS RELEASe: FMB World Tour
With the main part of the Slopestyle season in the books, there is one must-do contest – and it’s a big one! One lucky FMB World Tour rider (between the ages of 16 and 21) could win a wildcard for Crankworx Rotorua, the kick-off event of the 2020 Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship (SWC) season. The chance to ride with and against the world’s best Slopestyle riders is part of the Red Bull Rookie of the Year Award and can be won by taking the top spot in the FMBA Red Bull Rookie Standings.
While the biggest part of the season is over and riders will have already collected valuable FMB World Tour points competing at Bronze, Silver and Gold events around the world, Slopestylers have one more opportunity to score big in the Rookie Rankings: by submitting a video to the Red Bull Rookie Award Best Line contest, which will count as an extra result and will be scored on a FMB World Tour Silver event scale, which means that a riders’ video submission is worth up to 300 points, which is enough to tip the scales at the end of the season.
Riders must show their skills doing three consecutive tricks on one line – they can contain more tricks if the rider has a bigger dirt line/slope line at their disposal, but the video must be 1 minute in length or shorter. Video submissions to the Red Bull Rookie of the Year Best Line are currently open and will be accepted until midnight, 31 October 2019.
Riders are encouraged to share their Best Line on Instagram, and to make sure their videos are seen, the following hashtags should be included: #ROTYBestLine, #FMBWorldTour
and #RedBullBike. For more submission guidelines and rules - check out the FMB World Tour website
.
Riders such as Timothé Bringer (FRA) and Owen Marks (USA) have already submitted their Best Line and currently occupy first (with 763.2 points) and second place (658.8 points) in the FMBA Red Bull Rookie Standings, with Garret Mechem (USA) sitting in third place with 402 points.
Criteria to be considered for the award
- Athlete must have a current FMB World Tour License or an FMB Free Amateur License
- Athlete must not yet have competed at a Diamond event unless via Wildcard in the current (2019) season to be ranked on the FMBA Red Bull Rookie Rankings
- Athlete must be 16 and older and below age 22 (Date of Birth before 01.01.2003) to be eligible for participation
- Every athlete that is eligible for participation will be considered for the FMBA Red Bull Rookie Rankings with his result(s)Who will follow in the footsteps of Rookie of the Year Award winner Lucas Huppert, who took the title in 2018 and rise above the competition to punch their Wildcard ticket to New Zealand?
The Red Bull Rookie of the Year title will be awarded to the #1
ranked rider on the FMBA Red Bull Rookie Ranking. While the submission phase for the Red Bull Rookie Award Best Line closes on October 31st, the title will be awarded on November 15th, the closing date of the judging phase of the Red Bull Rookie of the Year contest. Apart from the Wildcard to Crankworx Rotorua (which includes flights and accommodation), the FMBA will also award the winner with a free FMB World Tour license for 2020.
