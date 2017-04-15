FIRST LOOK

Fox's 29'' DH Fork... and Mondraker's 29er DH Bike?

Apr 15, 2017
by Mike Levy  
It doesn't get much more obvious than this, does it?. Fox mechanic Kolja Schmitt posted a photo of the company's upcoming 29er DH fork to his personal Instagram page yesterday, all but confirming confirming the non-stop off-season rumors that many of the sport's largest teams will be moving from 27.5'' to 29'' wheels for their World Cup DH race effort.


Fox 29er DH fork


Fox had no official comment when questioned, but it's a safe bet that the new fork, which has the not so creative name of the '49,' will use the same RAD internals as the 27.5'' 40 that their racers have been on. The 49 will have a different offset compared to the standard 40, and surely a bit less travel as well - 29'' wheels generally don't require as much stroke, and its axle-to-crown length would be massive if it were sporting 200mm of travel. My guess is that most riders on the 49 will run around 180mm or 190mm. Remember that photo of Santa Cruz's Greg Minnaar on a long-travel 29er with a dual-crown fork from back in December? The new 49 pictured above is the outcome of that, and many other test sessions, and the whispers of a 29'' wheeled V10 have to be true.

The other thing to note is the bike that the 49 is bolted to. Check out that distinctive shadow that looks a lot like a Mondraker Summum - will we see Danny Hart and the rest of the team on 29'' wheels this season? It sure looks like it.

Must Read This Week
Polygon Square One EX9 and its R3ACT Suspension - Where it Came From and How it Works
106243 views
Aaron Gwin – The Interview
83482 views
RockShox's New Pike - First Look
78214 views
Enduro World Series Round 2, Tasmania - Results
68937 views
Enduro World Series, Tasmania: Race Day – Photo Epic
68718 views
Bespoked Bicycle Expo 2017 - 12 Picks from the Show
67737 views
Fails of the Month - March
63779 views
Off-Season Antics with Aaron Gwin and Richie Rude - Video
54015 views

22 Comments

  • + 17
 What's that? The sound of a thousand heads exploding....
  • + 6
 I sense a disturbance in the force, as if a thousand wallets shrieked out in pain as yet *another* trend was about to be set in the mtb world
  • + 12
 Never really understood what all the fuss is about. 29 wheels - if they are faster, why Not? DH is about going fast right?

And 26 inch wheels - it's not dead yet right. It may be slower than other wheel sizes but it isn't completely dead yet.

At the end of the day instead of arguing about wheel sizes and saying gay this and that - get on and ride your f*cking bike
  • + 7
 A lot of people are going to be Hartbroken to see Danny riding a 29er.
  • - 1
 I actually got the unofficial statement of the Fox Engineer who was present at the testing:

"We knew the world would not be the same. A few people laughed, a few people cried, most people were silent. I remembered the line from the Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad-Gita; Vishnu is trying to persuade the Prince that he should do his duty and, to impress him, takes on his multi-armed form and says, "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds." I suppose we all thought that, one way or another."
  • + 5
 Can they please make a 26'' plus compatible version and call it the Fox 69.
  • + 5
 26 ain't dead !!
  • + 3
 Evidently summum likes bigger wheels.
  • + 3
 Boy, sure am glad I never bothered to jump on that 27.5" fad...
  • + 1
 Can't sell my 26" stuff, now I have to unload my 27, enough already, couldn't you at least wait another 5 years!
  • + 2
 Won't lie as a tall guy I'm excited to see what they can do!
  • + 1
 29DH Passing you soon.
  • + 1
 24 ain't dead!
  • + 0
 *Butthole puckers* IT'S REALLY HAPPENING!
  • + 0
 Could be a 29" on the front and a 27.5" on the rear.
  • + 1
 Like an over-sized Cam Zink Rampage style bike.
  • + 1
 PB blow up... get ready
  • + 1
 T-Minus 10 Minutes. . .
  • - 2
 29 is to big for dh
  • + 2
 Check it out everyone! This guy's been testing 29" DH bikes in the off season with the world's fastest riders! Thanks for clearing it up there fella.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.039228
Mobile Version of Website