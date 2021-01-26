Review: 2021 Fox 38 vs RockShox Zeb - Single Crown Standoff

Chassis



The name Zeb comes from the explorer Zebulon Pike, who is famous around the Colorado Springs area where RockShox has their headquarters. But it too has 38mm diameter stanchions.



RockShox uses a Torque End Cap fitment for the hubs. While the hub width remains the same, the end cap surface contact is upped considerably to help with overall fork stiffness. Although you need to use the end caps to get this benefit. Without and you have to wiggle the hub around a bit to line the axle up.



RockShox Zeb Details



Wheel Sizes: 27.5" & 29"

Travel: 150mm - 190mm

Offset: 38mm or 44mm (27.5"), 44mm or 51mm (29")

Weight: 2274g (29" / Ultimate / 180mm / 44mm / Uncut Steerer)

Price: $699 - $999 USD

More info: sram.com/rockshox

