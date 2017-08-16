PINKBIKE TECH

Fox's New 4-Way Adjustable Fork Damper - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 16, 2017
by Mike Levy  
Fox


Trek's Andrew Shandro was spotted rolling through the Crankworx festivities today with a rather sharp looking Slash, but there was something far more interesting about his bike than the glossy root beer-esque colors courtesy of Trek's Project One shop. The bike's fork, which appears to be a standard Fox 36 Factory Float, is actually home to a brand new damper that is most definitely not a FIT4 system, despite the misleading decals on the lowers.

So, what is the damper? My guess is that it's an evolved version of Fox's much-lauded FIT GRIP damper that's much more adjustable compared to the price conscious version used in Fox's other GRIP forks.

What's the difference between a FIT4 system and a FIT GRIP system? The FIT4 damper is closed and all of the damping oil is sealed inside of the cartridge, it's bled free of air, and it also uses an extruded rubber bladder as a compensator for oil displacement as the fork is compressed. The FIT GRIP damper is also closed, but it employs a spring-backed internal floating piston (IFP) as a compensator - it does the same job as the bladder in the FIT4 damper - but, according to Fox, has completely different anatomy. ''They are both FIT (Fox Isolated Technology) sealed cartridges, but use different design architectures,'' Mark Jordan, Fox's Global Marketing Manager, explained to me in my review of Fox's 34 Float GRIP fork.

''Simplifying things a bit, the FIT4 design uses different flow paths to achieve different compression damping settings, while the GRIP damper increases / decreases force on the shim stack to regulate the compression damping.'' Rather than being a budget version of the FIT4 damper that's manufactured with more cost effective components, the FIT GRIP damper is so different that it doesn't actually share a single part with the FIT4 design.
Fox


Fox
Fox


The 34 Float GRIP fork that I reviewed last October impressed me with its performance, but the damper in Shandro's fork is likely a different animal - the big news is that it has separate low-speed and high-speed compression dials at the crown, and also separate low-speed and high-speed rebound dials at the bottom of the leg, making it a four-way adjustable fork to match their X2 shocks. I wouldn't be surprised to learn that this damper has been used, or will be used, in other longer travel forks as well.

20 Comments

  • + 3
 @mikelevy what makes you think it's a Grip replacement/evolution? Surely with independent high and low compression and rebound this would put it above the current Fit4 Factory in terms of adjustability? Either way looking good!
  • + 1
 I think he means it uses an IFP rather than a bladder
  • + 1
 Yes! A fork that treats us like adults and gives us the freedom to make our own decision about how to adjust things. Thank you Fox. If this is too hard for you to figure out, quit mountain biking and take up rollerblading. No adjustments on those!
  • + 4
 Goodbye CTD, hello Fit4 for me!
  • + 3
 I'm not one to talk wheel size, but something ain't right with that first pic.
  • + 1
 Adjustable head angle broWink
  • + 2
 @vonroder77: No way, that changes wheel size? Who knew all i needed was an angleset!
  • + 1
 @YouHadMeAtDrugs: don't spend money on the angleset. Just throw a 24" on the front, PoW! Steeper head angle. LOL!
  • + 2
 @vonroder77: Ahhh, i feel ya!
  • + 2
 looks like some of those marzocchi engineers contributing their expertise to fox
  • + 1
 Why didn't they come out with this like 5 years ago? They have the same adjustment knobs similar to what was on my 2006 Fox 40 below the fork.
  • + 3
 So how isn't this the evolution of the RC2 damper?
  • + 1
 Exactly... looks look finally an update to the RC2???... maybe R2C2... the rebound adjuster looks like it has 2 distinct knobs.
  • + 1
 Are there any benefits for the FIT4 GRIP damper besides being more cost effective?
  • + 1
 lol so instead of 3 positions it's now 4? just add 8 more and call it adjustable....
  • + 3
 Nah, instead of hsc/lsc/rebound its hsc/lsc/hsr/lsr i think.
  • - 1
 No, try again....
  • + 1
 @YouHadMeAtDrugs: yeah had to re read it haha my bad dog
  • + 1
 Just give us the RAD damper - 1 dial so you can't get it too wrong!
  • + 1
 Thank god we are getting all our dials and knobs back! ????

