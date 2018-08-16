Photo Epic: Air DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018

The Fox Air DH returns for another fun-filled round in Whistler, BC where riders descended roughly 1200 vertical feet through deep forest and smoke filled skies. The race was held on Whistler Bike Park's iconic A-Line trail, which some people refer to as the 'only trail in the world'. A-Line is filled with numerous high speed berms, technical rock sections and more jumps than you can shake a stick at. We saw scrubs, we saw whips, we saw trains, and we saw a dinosaur! The loose and dusty conditions challenged the racers and only those who could adapt to the variable conditions were able to come out on top.
Results
Pro Men
1. Finn ILES 3:58.06
2. Magnus MANSON +2.29
3. Bas VAN STEENBERGEN +2.56
4. Samuel BLENKINSOP +3.41
5. Adrien LORON +4.01
6. Marcelo GUTIERREZ VILLEGAS +4.57
7. Cody KELLEY +4.78
8. Lee JACKSON +5.88
9. Henry FITZGERALD +5.94
10. Connor FEARON +6.41
Pro Women
1. Jill KINTNER 4:23.52
2. Vaea VERBEECK +0.40
3. Casey BROWN +3.78
4. Georgia ASTLE +4.67
5. Leonie PICTON +6.85
6. Manon CARPENTER +7.06
7. Danielle BEECROFT +7.91
8. Anneke BEERTEN +8.09
9. Christina CHAPPETTA +10.99
10. Anita GEHRIG +11.61
