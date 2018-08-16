Photo Epic: Air DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Riders waiting to drop in on the famous A-Line trail for the start of the Fox Air DH Riders waiting to drop in on the famous A-Line trail for the start of the Fox Air DH

Not the hero we want, but the hero we need Not the hero we want, but the hero we need Riders were railing berms and scrubbing tables so hard that they needed a used tire can at the bottom of the lift Riders were railing berms and scrubbing tables so hard that they needed a used tire can at the bottom of the lift

Dani Beecroft had one of the best whips in the ladies field today Dani Beecroft had one of the best whips in the ladies field today

Vaea Verbeeck Vaea Verbeeck

All the ladies put down some incredible times and showed a few of the boys how to properly whip a bike All the ladies put down some incredible times and showed a few of the boys how to properly whip a bike

Vaea Verbeecks scrub technique was impeccable today and saw her send it to second Vaea Verbeecks scrub technique was impeccable today and saw her send it to second

Women's Pro winner Jill Kintner narrowly beat second-place finisher Vaea Verbeeck Women's Pro winner Jill Kintner narrowly beat second-place finisher Vaea Verbeeck

The top of A-Line is a bit wider open and features some large sweeping berms The top of A-Line is a bit wider open and features some large sweeping berms

Jacob Dickson taking the far inside line to shave a few seconds off his time Jacob Dickson taking the far inside line to shave a few seconds off his time

Bernard Kerr has one of the most horizontal whips in the business Bernard Kerr has one of the most horizontal whips in the business

Bernard Kerr opted for more style over speed, and we thank him for that! Bernard Kerr opted for more style over speed, and we thank him for that!

BC local Henry Fitzgerald has spent a long time riding in Whistler. His top 10 finish proved that the practice has paid off BC local Henry Fitzgerald has spent a long time riding in Whistler. His top 10 finish proved that the practice has paid off

Adrien Loron was a favorite for a good result today, and the previous King of Crankworx, but couldn't break down the door of the DH'ers Adrien Loron was a favorite for a good result today, and the previous King of Crankworx, but couldn't break down the door of the DH'ers

Fearon doing it Aussie styles with a little nac Fearon doing it Aussie styles with a little nac

With a BMX race background, Keegan Wright tends to be a bit of threat in these types of events, but after his horror EWS crash only a few days ago, it was a surprise to see him out racing at all With a BMX race background, Keegan Wright tends to be a bit of threat in these types of events, but after his horror EWS crash only a few days ago, it was a surprise to see him out racing at all

After one of the largest tables on the course riders are thrown into a high speed "S" turn After one of the largest tables on the course riders are thrown into a high speed "S" turn

The money booter is always a crowd and squid favorite The money booter is always a crowd and squid favorite

Caro Gherig Caro Gherig

Caro Gherig take 2 Caro Gherig take 2

Jordan Scott taking the sneaky middle line to prepare for the mid-course rock drop Jordan Scott taking the sneaky middle line to prepare for the mid-course rock drop

A L N A L N

Jurassic Whistler Jurassic Whistler

The usual shenanigans took place and we saw a train of roughly 15 of the best professional riders descend down the course The usual shenanigans took place and we saw a train of roughly 15 of the best professional riders descend down the course

Stacy gets some of the loudest cheers every year and it's no wonder why. He absolutely rips! Stacy gets some of the loudest cheers every year and it's no wonder why. He absolutely rips!

Luca Cometti was looking fast and focused and found himself in the top half of pack Luca Cometti was looking fast and focused and found himself in the top half of pack

Caro Gherig take 3! Caro Gherig take 3!

David MacMillan kicking up dust David MacMillan kicking up dust

Rémy Métailler is the king of bike park scrubs and left most for dead today Rémy Métailler is the king of bike park scrubs and left most for dead today

Bas backed up his girlfriend, Vaea's second place today by taking a third in the men's field Bas backed up his girlfriend, Vaea's second place today by taking a third in the men's field

Low is fast when you're trying to keep the times down Low is fast when you're trying to keep the times down

A-line = braking bump hell. Once upon a time, this trail was smooth, but nowadays it has taking a beating A-line = braking bump hell. Once upon a time, this trail was smooth, but nowadays it has taking a beating

Jackson Frew buzzing through Jackson Frew buzzing through

Magnus Manson proved that his maple sleeve was hard earned by backing things up with a 2nd today behind fellow Canuck, Finn Magnus Manson proved that his maple sleeve was hard earned by backing things up with a 2nd today behind fellow Canuck, Finn

Connor Fearon opted for the trail bike but it wasn't enough to climb onto today's box. Connor Fearon opted for the trail bike but it wasn't enough to climb onto today's box.

Connor Fearon exiting one of the few technical sections on the flow and jump oriented track Connor Fearon exiting one of the few technical sections on the flow and jump oriented track

Keegan Wright keeps it pinned Keegan Wright keeps it pinned

Adrien and Bas talking about how dry and dusty the trail conditions were Adrien and Bas talking about how dry and dusty the trail conditions were

Sam Blenkinsop took fourth in Air DH and finds himself leading the charge for King of Crankworx Sam Blenkinsop took fourth in Air DH and finds himself leading the charge for King of Crankworx

Men's and Women's Pro Podium Men's and Women's Pro Podium

Happy Birthday Finn! You can now legally enjoy that podium champagne in Canada - Cameron Mackenzie Happy Birthday Finn! You can now legally enjoy that podium champagne in Canada - Cameron Mackenzie

Happy Birthday Finn, you a legally explode that champagne in your face now! Oh yeah, congrats on the win too - Trevor Lyden. Happy Birthday Finn, you a legally explode that champagne in your face now! Oh yeah, congrats on the win too - Trevor Lyden.

Results

Pro Men



1. Finn ILES 3:58.06

2. Magnus MANSON +2.29

3. Bas VAN STEENBERGEN +2.56

4. Samuel BLENKINSOP +3.41

5. Adrien LORON +4.01

6. Marcelo GUTIERREZ VILLEGAS +4.57

7. Cody KELLEY +4.78

8. Lee JACKSON +5.88

9. Henry FITZGERALD +5.94

10. Connor FEARON +6.41

Pro Women



1. Jill KINTNER 4:23.52

2. Vaea VERBEECK +0.40

3. Casey BROWN +3.78

4. Georgia ASTLE +4.67

5. Leonie PICTON +6.85

6. Manon CARPENTER +7.06

7. Danielle BEECROFT +7.91

8. Anneke BEERTEN +8.09

9. Christina CHAPPETTA +10.99

10. Anita GEHRIG +11.61



The Fox Air DH returns for another fun-filled round in Whistler, BC where riders descended roughly 1200 vertical feet through deep forest and smoke filled skies. The race was held on Whistler Bike Park's iconic A-Line trail, which some people refer to as the 'only trail in the world'. A-Line is filled with numerous high speed berms, technical rock sections and more jumps than you can shake a stick at. We saw scrubs, we saw whips, we saw trains, and we saw a dinosaur! The loose and dusty conditions challenged the racers and only those who could adapt to the variable conditions were able to come out on top.