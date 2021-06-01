Fox Introduces New Transfer SL Dropper Post

The mechanism Fox use will also have a slight noise to it, and this is completely normal. This is because the locking mechanism has hardened steel balls that engage in internal grooves in the upper post to lock into one of two travel positions.



The Transfer SL uses an anti-rotation mechanism to keep the upper post from rotating in the lower post, which has a distinctly different feeling to other posts. The mechanism has two preloaded bushings so there is zero angular ‘free play’ at the saddle. Instead, there is a spring-loaded feel if the saddle is twisted. Most dropper posts use rigid parts (the regular Transfer uses brass pins) to prevent angular rotation of the upper post, which results in a small amount of angular free play until the rigid parts engage. It's worth nothing however that the 27.2 diameter post uses traditional anti-rotation pins so there is some saddle angular free play with hard rotational stops.



A highly preloaded low rate spring, combined with no speed decrease because of the lack of hydraulic oil flowing, means the post should compress easily but still return quickly. Fox say that the return speed of the SL is slightly faster than Transfer.

