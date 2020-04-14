Fox Announces 34 GRIP 2 Fork & Updated DPX2 Shock - Pond Beaver 2020

Fox announced a slew of new and significantly revised suspension products last week
, but it turns out that there's still more to cover. This time it's the 34 fork and DPX2 shock that both received updates.
There's now a GRIP 2 damper option for the 34, fulfilling a common request from trail riders who were looking for the same damping performance of the longer travel 36 without the weight penalty. That GRIP 2 damper also has the new VVC (Variable Valve Control) high-speed compression adjustment that debuted last week on the 36, 38, and 40.
The FIT4 damper will still remain an option, as will Live Valve and GRIP. Available travel amounts range from 120 - 140mm, and weights start at 1770 grams. Prices range from $749 - $949 USD.
The DPX2's modifications took place in the form of an updated base valve and the addition of a valved circuit in open mode. There are still 10 clicks of low-speed compression to fine tune the feel of the shock in that full open mode, along with two additional compression settings. Prices range from $559 to $579 USD.
