Fox Announces New Float & Float SL Shocks

Two years after the return of the Float X into Fox's lineup, several of the design features from that single-tube shock have trickled down into the new Float and Float SL. The Float has a fairly broad range of applications, from trail to cross-country bikes, while the Float SL has more of a laser focus on the XC / marathon side of the spectrum.Float Details
The Float uses a similar damper design to the Float X, but its inline configuration makes it 150 grams lighter and takes up less space, providing more clearance for things like water bottles.
External adjustments include rebound, and a two position compression lever that toggles between 'Firm' and 'Open' mode. That 'Open' mode can further be adjusted by selecting one of three options. The 'Firm' mode is tunable, allowing manufacturers to decide whether they want that setting to make a bike feel like a hardtail, or go with something a little more forgiving.
Inside the new Float there's a larger piston, a new valve and IFP design, and an MCU bottom-out bumper instead of the rubber o-ring used before. That bumper should help make full-travel events less jarring, a feature that'll be appreciated by all the riders out there pushing shorter travel bikes to the limit.
The EVOL air spring's volume has been increased in order to give the shock a more linear feel, and to improve its small bump compliance. There are also new, smaller volume spacers that make it possible to really fine tune the amount of end-stroke ramp up. Sizes:
Standard eyelet: 170, 190, 210, 230mm. Trunnion: 145, 165, 185, 205mm.Weight:
293 grams for 170 x 35mmPrice:
$349 - $519 USDFloat SL Details
If the Float is a pared-down Float X, then the Float SL is a pared-down Float. It's 58 grams lighter than the Float, and is the replacement for Fox's DPS SV shock.
A three-position lever switches between compression modes, with three more settings to choose from in the fully open position. The Float SL (and the Float) are also available in a remote-compatible version, for riders who want to have a handlebar mounted lockout. The EVOL air spring is unchanged from the current DPS configuration – the curve of that air spring provides works well for shorter travel, XC-oriented bikes. Sizes:
Standard eyelet: 170, 190, 210mm. Trunnion: 145, 165, 185mmWeight
: 235g for 170 x 35mmPrice:
$349 - $519 USD
More information: ridefox.com
