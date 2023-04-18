Fox Announces New Float & Float SL Shocks

Apr 18, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
Fox Float

Two years after the return of the Float X into Fox's lineup, several of the design features from that single-tube shock have trickled down into the new Float and Float SL. The Float has a fairly broad range of applications, from trail to cross-country bikes, while the Float SL has more of a laser focus on the XC / marathon side of the spectrum.

Float Details

The Float uses a similar damper design to the Float X, but its inline configuration makes it 150 grams lighter and takes up less space, providing more clearance for things like water bottles.

External adjustments include rebound, and a two position compression lever that toggles between 'Firm' and 'Open' mode. That 'Open' mode can further be adjusted by selecting one of three options. The 'Firm' mode is tunable, allowing manufacturers to decide whether they want that setting to make a bike feel like a hardtail, or go with something a little more forgiving.

The new Float uses a two-position lever to switch between Open and Firm mode.

Inside the new Float there's a larger piston, a new valve and IFP design, and an MCU bottom-out bumper instead of the rubber o-ring used before. That bumper should help make full-travel events less jarring, a feature that'll be appreciated by all the riders out there pushing shorter travel bikes to the limit.

The EVOL air spring's volume has been increased in order to give the shock a more linear feel, and to improve its small bump compliance. There are also new, smaller volume spacers that make it possible to really fine tune the amount of end-stroke ramp up.

Sizes: Standard eyelet: 170, 190, 210, 230mm. Trunnion: 145, 165, 185, 205mm.
Weight: 293 grams for 170 x 35mm
Price: $349 - $519 USD


Float SL Details

If the Float is a pared-down Float X, then the Float SL is a pared-down Float. It's 58 grams lighter than the Float, and is the replacement for Fox's DPS SV shock.

A three-position lever switches between compression modes, with three more settings to choose from in the fully open position. The Float SL (and the Float) are also available in a remote-compatible version, for riders who want to have a handlebar mounted lockout. The EVOL air spring is unchanged from the current DPS configuration – the curve of that air spring provides works well for shorter travel, XC-oriented bikes.

Sizes: Standard eyelet: 170, 190, 210mm. Trunnion: 145, 165, 185mm
Weight: 235g for 170 x 35mm
Price: $349 - $519 USD




More information: ridefox.com



36 Comments

  • 33 0
 Does anyone make a stick-on piggyback reservoir for these so my homies don't question my gnar credentials?
  • 22 1
 just as long as it's not trickle-down technology from the x2...
  • 30 2
 you mean break-down technology?
  • 11 1
 Is it odd that myself and at least 2 folks I ride with have had X2 shocks for the past 2-4 years and haven't really had any issues other than normal service needs?
  • 4 0
 @yupstate: Id say its more common than not for X2's to fail. Every iteration they claim they fixed the issues, but they persist. I have had 2x Float X2's in the past 3 or so years and both of them failed frequently.
  • 2 0
 @yupstate: same. i have 2 current-gen X2s and haven't had problems with either of them in the last 2+ seasons.
  • 2 0
 Yeah, there is definitely something up with the X2. From my personal experience, along with the my circle of riding friends, the number and frequency of occurrences is pointing to a legit design problem more than internet rumblings. I gotta add though, when it works, it works really well.
  • 1 0
 @yupstate: Yeah my biggest issue is my LBS won't service them. Other than that mine has been going strong 3 years now.
  • 1 0
 I’ve had three warranty claims in the past 8 months. They are sending a new 2024 version that’s in the mail now, supposedly correcting the issue with material updates
  • 1 0
 @dresendsit: that sucks. what bike do you ride? aren't some frames known for killing shocks or is that a myth? maybe it is just bad luck
  • 2 0
 @yupstate: I've had warranty issues with several X2s but Fox's service has always been incredible and I still think it is the best air shock on the market...with maybe the TTX2 coming in second place. I'm happy to put up with issues for the performance. But Fox is certainly not the only suspension brand I've warrantied.
  • 1 0
 Exactly..x2 have high fail rate so why trickle that down?
  • 2 0
 @jrocksdh, that's not what the article says - the damper design of the new Float and Float SL comes from the Float X. Not the X2.
  • 1 0
 @twonsarelli: two different bikes/shocks. I rode a Mega V2 last season and warrantied that twice within four months. This season on an SB160 and it started making the wheezing noise at the top of the stroke after about ten rides. Fox is really quick on turnaround and the process is easy but I definitely lost faith in the shock. I’m hopeful that their new updates will help, they assured me it is fixed on the 2024 version. We shall see.
  • 1 0
 @dresendsit: copy that. bummer you had to chase it so much. did you have an alternate shock or bike to use in the meantime? i've been running one on a stumpy evo and an sb130LR and they've been sick on both of those rigs.
  • 1 0
 They should combine X2 performance (the first three minutes that it works before failing) with DPS reliability. Being Fox, they probably combine X2 reliability with DPS performance.
  • 8 0
 I'm really interested to see the reviews on these. The DPS has been a solid, no frills shock for a long time. I'm still running one on a Spur, and have no desire to find something different. I'm glad they went to a 2-position climb switch on the standard Float, though; there's really no need for a full lockout unless you're mashing hard on perfectly smooth pavement.
  • 6 0
 Bryn Atkinson edit....say no more
  • 4 1
 A little weary of fox shocks these days, think I’ll see how the durability is on this before considering it.
  • 2 0
 Are both the compression and rebound valves shim designs? Do you need a needle setup to pressurize the IFP?
  • 3 0
 life goals...to ride more like Bryn. dang
  • 1 0
 You should probably just write in the description that there's a Bryn video hiding in here and you'll get more clicks on this article than the clicks you get from a X2.
  • 3 2
 I think they took the term "Trickle Down Technology" a little too literally...
  • 4 4
 This is a Fox article, not Rockshox...
  • 1 0
 Aside from having the 'latest and greatest' is there any reason to actually upgrade my DPS factory to this?
  • 2 0
 probably not. but if you were considering the float x for performance reasons, except have frame fitment issues, then this could maybe be the ticket for more punch on an inline shock.
  • 1 0
 @wellst: i have been curious to know if a float x would fit in place of the dps on my stumpy but can't see why i'd update from DPS to this float.
  • 1 0
 great, now a 34.9 seat post please!
  • 2 0
 Edit: removed.
  • 1 0
 Looks like they work pretty good.
  • 1 1
 Will it feel like an 11-6?
  • 5 6
 Trickle-down tech, hopefully minus the poor reliability part.
  • 6 0
 Have you had issues with the Float X?
Below threshold threads are hidden





