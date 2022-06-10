Fox Announces Tahnée Seagrave Special Edition Kit

PRESS RELEASE: Fox Racing
When you’re a kid, you never forget the first awesome thing you bought with your own money, and for multiple World Cup DH winner, Tahnée Seagrave, it was a black Fox hoodie with a flaming Fox head on the chest. The fiery outline of our Fox Head logo burned itself into her memory then, and now it burns across the entire TS57 Special Edition Collection.
Inspired by that treasured hoodie and designed as a collaboration between the Fox design team and Tahnée, this all-new signature collection brings her recognized sense of style, energy, and eye-catching color to the fore. With key pieces of kit for shredding down your favorite trail, to a new twist on that hoodie for off-bike action, it’s time to bring the fire to the mountain with the TS57 Special Edition Collection.
Tahnée Seagrave Special Edition Kit is available now at Fox Racing
in men's and women's sizes.
