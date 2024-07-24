Fox Patent Reveals Adjustable Tuned Mass Damper for Mountain Bikes

A recent patent filing from Fox Factory (US 20240229892 A1) suggests they are developing a tuned mass damper (TMD) for mountain bikes, the aim of which is to "improve grip by reducing unwanted oscillations in pressure on the ground, to improve suspension performance by eliminating increased stiction as the fork oscillates back and forth, and to capture energy".
Who the hell is TMD when he's at home? Fair.
In its most basic form, a tuned mass damper consists of a weight suspended between springs, positioned inside a dynamic structure. As the structure moves, the sprung weight moves out of phase with it, reducing the amplitude of the oscillations, bringing it back to a neutral state earlier on. It effectively damps the structure's movement. You may also see TMDs referred to as harmonic absorbers or seismic dampers, where they are used in skyscrapers to control how much they sway during tremors or high winds. A famous example of which would be the Taipei 101 tower, a skyscraper that needs a tuned mass damper due to it standing just 660 feet away from a major fault line.
More relevant perhaps is the use of TMDs in motorsports. Vertically positioned on the car’s chassis, right between the two wheels, a TMD can improve the dynamic stability of the car when it hits bumps on the road, and hold it in a more aerodynamically favorable position thereafter. It can help bring the car's nose back down quickly if it is deflected up by a bump, or raised up under rapid acceleration. Renault's 2006 implementation of the TMD on Alonso's car offered such an advantage that the FIA issued a technical bulletin declaring the mass damper illegal on the grounds that it was a moveable aerodynamic device.
Clearly, aerodynamics aren't what Fox are chasing here. But, if there's the possibility that a TMD can be implemented to improve chassis stability and traction, and reduce vibration transmitted to the rider, then the idea is at least worth exploring. And even patenting, perhaps.
What's super interesting here is that the Fox patent in question actually describes a frequency adjustable
tuned mass damper. TMDs are tuned to neutralize vibrations of a specific frequency, the suspended weight and the spring rate determining the frequency range the TMD is effective for. What Fox are proposing is a system that is able to electronically and automatically adjust that frequency in real-time based on information collated from various sensors (accelerometers) distributed about the bike; the swingarm, the axles, fork arch or front triangle.
As the vibrational frequency of the component or frame is altered by bumps on the trail, the TMD can be adjusted to operate over that new range of frequencies in real time. Means of adjusting the TMD's damping range include the use of air springs of adjustable volume, and/or the use of a fluid damper where the viscosity of the damper fluid can be altered in real-time. The example given is a magnetorheological damper fluid, the viscosity of which can be altered by subjecting it to a magnetic field. The nerds here will be pleased to know that the patent provides a number of mathematical formulas that could be used to determine how the TMD's operational frequency should be adjusted.
The patent reads..."In one embodiment, frequency adjustable TMD will include adjustable features such as additional masses, and an adjustable damping rate and/or spring rate that is controlled electronically and/or by a user adjustable manual feature, such as a knob. In one embodiment, the frequency adjustable TMD is initially adjusted to match the vehicle's (or component of the vehicle's) natural frequency and any changes to the frequency are performed on the fly to match (and therefore damp) the current real (or near-real) time operationally incurred vibrational energy".
Fox discuss the use of multiple TMDs in multiple locations about the bike. They only show it in the handlebar (Fig. 5), but also mention using TMDs in the steerer tube, fork assembly, fork lower, fork crown, near axles, on or integrated within a rear shock assembly, and inside or on the frame itself.
They actually include some data to back up the claims.
FIG. 3A shows a graph of magnitude versus frequency of a fork subjected to a variation of frequencies. Plot 305 shows the acceleration profile without any additional damping, while plot 301 is the acceleration profile with the addition of a TMD oscillating in a fore-aft direction. Fox's interpretation of that data is as follows: "by utilizing a TMD (tuned between 22-26 Hz) and mounted to the fork lower (e.g., an unsprung mass) the magnitude of the resonance peak is significantly decreased and
the peak actually occurs at a lower frequency.
"
More interesting is the data shown in Fig. 3B. The graph plots position versus time for the x-axis position of a fork assembly during a forced vibration event. Plot 355 shows the fork's x-axis position without a TMD, and plot 351 shows the fork's x-axis position with the addition of the TMD oscillating in the fore-aft direction.
The proposed performance benefits to use of the TMD are spelled out by the patent authors as follows: "The frequency adjustable TMD could be used to reduce and/or eliminate vibrations such as from cobbled streets, gravel, and the like. In one embodiment, by reducing and/or eliminating the terrain induced vibrations vehicle performance issues such as wheel bounce, wheel spin, chatter, and the like will be reduced; which will result in better grip, traction, handling, and the like, for the vehicle".
That suggests more of a road or gravel application for the TMD, but clearly Fox have broader ambitions. It has occurred to us that this could very well be the future of Fox's Live Valve technology - is that shock on Asa Vermette's Frameworks bike
hiding a frequency adjustable TMD? Probably not, but future suspension components from Fox may well be home to one. We reached out to Fox for comment, and will update this article as and when more information becomes available.
Personally, I think innovations like this are fascinating and I love to see it. Many brands across the cycling industry are seeing the benefits of damping vibrations – whether its Spank putting Vibrocore into their rims and handlebars, OneUp and Race Face engineering flex into theirs, RockShox putting ButterCups into suspension, RevGrips with their suspended grips, or indeed the vast array of tire inserts that also claim to reduce vibrations.
There is an increasing amount of R & D going on in this space, and it’s really cool to see. It’s interesting not only from a performance perspective, but also from a health perspective, too. There's evidence that the vibrations we experience while mountain biking aren’t super kind to the immune system – as demonstrated by Dr Lewis Kirkwood
, so anything that can be done to mitigate them without negatively impacting the joy of riding is a good thing.
Low speed compression
High speed rebound
Low speed rebound
Air Pressure/Spring rate
Volume Spacers/pre-load
Sag
All times two for front and rear
So now we can add TMD spring rate, preload, and damping? With perhaps a front and rear one or different speed or direction dampers?
No thanks. Just too many variables for me to ever get it set right, and if it is set wrong it will make things worse.