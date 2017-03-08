Fox Auctioning Off Race Forks to Benefit Road 2 Recovery

Press Release





During the 2016 race season, we had the top man and woman leading the DH World Cup Series and our top 5 Rampage athletes on orange 40s, along with the man leading the EWS on an orange 36. We had each of the 8 forks signed by the athletes, serviced and prepped them to be like new (and rideable if one chose to), and created custom displays that can be hung on a wall.







One fork per week starting on March 8th will be put up for auction on eBay with no reserve and a starting bid of US$0.99. Anyone worldwide can bid and win and all proceeds will be donated to the Road 2 Recovery Foundation. The foundation provides financial assistance to AMA licensed professional motocross/supercross riders and action sports professionals in the event they sustain career ending injuries. Alongside the professionals the Foundation is dedicated to providing emotional and spiritual support to the families. Continue acting as a pathway for the action sports public and its supporters to donate funds to be issued to injured professionals.



More information here:



To learn more about Road 2 Recovery visit:



