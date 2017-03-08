PRESS RELEASES

Fox Auctioning Off Race Forks to Benefit Road 2 Recovery

Mar 8, 2017
by FOX SHOX  
Press Release


During the 2016 race season, we had the top man and woman leading the DH World Cup Series and our top 5 Rampage athletes on orange 40s, along with the man leading the EWS on an orange 36. We had each of the 8 forks signed by the athletes, serviced and prepped them to be like new (and rideable if one chose to), and created custom displays that can be hung on a wall.

Fox auction

One fork per week starting on March 8th will be put up for auction on eBay with no reserve and a starting bid of US$0.99. Anyone worldwide can bid and win and all proceeds will be donated to the Road 2 Recovery Foundation. The foundation provides financial assistance to AMA licensed professional motocross/supercross riders and action sports professionals in the event they sustain career ending injuries. Alongside the professionals the Foundation is dedicated to providing emotional and spiritual support to the families. Continue acting as a pathway for the action sports public and its supporters to donate funds to be issued to injured professionals.

More information here:ridefox.com/orangepb

To learn more about Road 2 Recovery visit: road2recovery.com/

Must Read This Week
Fox Proframe Full-Face Helmet
91286 views
Ridden and Rated: Six Tires for Rugged Trails
67328 views
Bikes, Camera, Action - The Sven and Anka Martin Story
61396 views
RockShox Announce New Super Deluxe Coil
57424 views
Online Deals March 2017
51918 views
Aaron Gwin's Off-Season - Episode 1
47676 views
Fails of the Month - February
45152 views
OneUp Switch Chainring System - Review
43370 views

6 Comments

  • + 4
 This is so RAD!!!! Great work people! People helping people is powerful stuff!
  • + 1
 I wonder who will fork out the money for these
  • + 1
 So the thousands and even millions of dollars that they make more in motocross are not enough? Now you trynna take the money from mountain biking a sport that doesn't pay much n bring it to them? Don't get me wrong it's a great cause I just think it should be dedicated to cyclists' injuries only.
  • + 1
 Even tough they are now for a good purpose, they are still ugly and won´t look good on 99% of bikes.
  • + 1
 Check out Richie's air pressure setting on his 36 race fork...100PSI!!! Now thats pure muscle...
  • + 0
 So orange forks was one-off thing? Kinda hoped they would go into production with this color.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023388
Mobile Version of Website