Video: Fox Factory 'Dialed' Season 5 Has Landed in Lenzerheide

Reporting in from majestic Lenzerheide, the first stop on the 2023 UCI World Cup Season, pit veteran Jordi Cortez and the Dialed crew are back!
|I’m as excited as anyone for World Cup season to start. I also can't wait to see what Jake and Shaffer put together this year for Dialed. Lenzerheide here we come!—Jordi
|We’re somehow back for Dialed season 5, a series of unhinged videos that don’t get reviewed. How do we keep getting away with this?—Jake
|If you’ve never seen dialed it’s like a parallel universe where Dr. Phil is named Jordi and only talks to mountain bikers.—Shaffer
