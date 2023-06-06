Video: Fox Factory 'Dialed' Season 5 Has Landed in Lenzerheide

Jun 5, 2023
by FOX Factory  

Reporting in from majestic Lenzerheide, the first stop on the 2023 UCI World Cup Season, pit veteran Jordi Cortez and the Dialed crew are back!

bigquotesI’m as excited as anyone for World Cup season to start. I also can't wait to see what Jake and Shaffer put together this year for Dialed. Lenzerheide here we come!Jordi

bigquotesWe’re somehow back for Dialed season 5, a series of unhinged videos that don’t get reviewed. How do we keep getting away with this?Jake

bigquotesIf you’ve never seen dialed it’s like a parallel universe where Dr. Phil is named Jordi and only talks to mountain bikers.Shaffer

Posted In:
Videos Fox Factory


