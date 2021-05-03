Fox Factory Expands Soft Good Offerings for 2021

Cruise Shacket

$100 USD / $132 CAD

Whether you’re out riding the trails or out on the town, FOX has your back with our hybrid shirt/jacket. Low-profile metal snap buttons, DWR-treated nylon fabric that stretches when you do - this shacket keeps the elements out and the comfort and style in.- DWR-treated stretch nylon fabric, brushed interior- Low profile metal snap buttons- Chest and hand pockets- Western-style front and back yoke- Two colorways available