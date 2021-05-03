Fox Factory Expands Soft Good Offerings for 2021

Press Release: Fox
Now riders and drivers can take the performance advantage of Fox everywhere they go thanks to our expanded line of clothing and accessories.
Men's Highlights
Our Men’s soft good line has expanded massively with a full range of riding gear (tech jerseys and shorts), outerwear (from insulated parkas to lightweight windbreakers), flannel options, and plenty of new hats and tees.
Heavyday Flannel
This flannel is built to take the hits - whether it's battling cold temps on a hike, dropping a new engine into your dream vehicle, or setting up camp just as the sun goes down. Have heavyday fun, everyday.
- Traditional button-up style
- Burly fabric and construction
- Woven label and embroidered branding
- Twin button up front chest pockets
- Two colorways available MSRP: $90 USD / $119 CADShop Now
Cruise Shacket
Whether you’re out riding the trails or out on the town, FOX has your back with our hybrid shirt/jacket. Low-profile metal snap buttons, DWR-treated nylon fabric that stretches when you do - this shacket keeps the elements out and the comfort and style in.
- DWR-treated stretch nylon fabric, brushed interior
- Low profile metal snap buttons
- Chest and hand pockets
- Western-style front and back yoke
- Two colorways available $100 USD / $132 CADShop Now
Overland Henley Sweater
It’s rare that a casual sweater is both stylish and technical, but the Overland Henley manages to pull double duty. With a durable DWR coating on the shoulders and elbows, this long sleeve favorite will keep you comfortable in any setting.
- Heathered cotton/polyester body with a soft brushed interior
- Durable, DWR-treated nylon overlay on the shoulders and elbows
- Low profile buttons and left chest pocket
- Faux leather FOX patch
- Two colorways available$90 USD / $119 CADShop Now
Women's Highlights
We've also expanded our women's offerings. New tees, hoodies, and more to give you that trusted FOX advantage anywhere your path leads.
All Day Hoody
The All Day Pullover Hoody has all the simple, no-nonsense comfort you crave. Features a drawstring hood plus a kangaroo-style front pocket for your phone, wallet, or chilly hands.
- Adjustable drawstring hood
- Chest screen print
- Kangaroo-style front pocket
- Two colorway options$70 USD / $92 CADShop Now
Textured Sleeveless Tee
Go against the grain with the Textured Sleeveless Tee. Comfort and flex are on tap here with an easy-wearing poly/cotton blend fabric and fresh screen-printed FOX logos that will stay crisp, wash after wash.
- Screen printed front logo
- Screen printed back neck logo
- Two colorway options$26 USD / $34 CADShop Now
New Year, More Highlights
- FOX hats…..we got 'em! New options to fit every style and flavor you can think of - crisp snapbacks, fashionable 5-panels, tech hats for being active, and multiple beanies
- Wider selection of FOX tees for both men and women
- New Transfer Tech tops use a soft, technical fabric with moisture-wicking properties to keep you cool and comfortable on the trail
- More casual options for young FOX gearheads
- Full range of outerwear options for all seasons and conditions
