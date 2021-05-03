Fox Factory Expands Soft Good Offerings for 2021

May 3, 2021
by FOX Factory  

Press Release: Fox


Now riders and drivers can take the performance advantage of Fox everywhere they go thanks to our expanded line of clothing and accessories.

Men's Highlights

Our Men’s soft good line has expanded massively with a full range of riding gear (tech jerseys and shorts), outerwear (from insulated parkas to lightweight windbreakers), flannel options, and plenty of new hats and tees.

Heavyday Flannel

This flannel is built to take the hits - whether it's battling cold temps on a hike, dropping a new engine into your dream vehicle, or setting up camp just as the sun goes down. Have heavyday fun, everyday.

- Traditional button-up style
- Burly fabric and construction
- Woven label and embroidered branding
- Twin button up front chest pockets
- Two colorways available

MSRP: $90 USD / $119 CAD
Shop Now


Cruise Shacket

Whether you’re out riding the trails or out on the town, FOX has your back with our hybrid shirt/jacket. Low-profile metal snap buttons, DWR-treated nylon fabric that stretches when you do - this shacket keeps the elements out and the comfort and style in.

- DWR-treated stretch nylon fabric, brushed interior
- Low profile metal snap buttons
- Chest and hand pockets
- Western-style front and back yoke
- Two colorways available

$100 USD / $132 CAD
Shop Now


Overland Henley Sweater

It’s rare that a casual sweater is both stylish and technical, but the Overland Henley manages to pull double duty. With a durable DWR coating on the shoulders and elbows, this long sleeve favorite will keep you comfortable in any setting.

- Heathered cotton/polyester body with a soft brushed interior
- Durable, DWR-treated nylon overlay on the shoulders and elbows
- Low profile buttons and left chest pocket
- Faux leather FOX patch
- Two colorways available

$90 USD / $119 CAD
Shop Now


Women's Highlights

We've also expanded our women's offerings. New tees, hoodies, and more to give you that trusted FOX advantage anywhere your path leads.

All Day Hoody

The All Day Pullover Hoody has all the simple, no-nonsense comfort you crave. Features a drawstring hood plus a kangaroo-style front pocket for your phone, wallet, or chilly hands.

- Adjustable drawstring hood
- Chest screen print
- Kangaroo-style front pocket
- Two colorway options

$70 USD / $92 CAD
Shop Now


Textured Sleeveless Tee

Go against the grain with the Textured Sleeveless Tee. Comfort and flex are on tap here with an easy-wearing poly/cotton blend fabric and fresh screen-printed FOX logos that will stay crisp, wash after wash.

- Screen printed front logo
- Screen printed back neck logo
- Two colorway options

$26 USD / $34 CAD
Shop Now


New Year, More Highlights

- FOX hats…..we got 'em! New options to fit every style and flavor you can think of - crisp snapbacks, fashionable 5-panels, tech hats for being active, and multiple beanies
- Wider selection of FOX tees for both men and women
- New Transfer Tech tops use a soft, technical fabric with moisture-wicking properties to keep you cool and comfortable on the trail
- More casual options for young FOX gearheads
- Full range of outerwear options for all seasons and conditions

See the full collection of Fox Factory gear over at shop.ridefox.com



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Apparel Fox Racing


22 Comments

  • 21 0
 $120 for a flannel marketed for mechanical work? Gotta love it!
  • 4 1
 falls right in line with their prices for all of their products.
  • 7 1
 Just wait till you see the price of an airshaft for that shirt
  • 6 0
 i feel like you get an "airshaft" for free when you buy this shirt.
  • 9 1
 SOOO will Fox Head be making suspension now too to level the playing field?
  • 5 0
 You should've marketed that gear bag in the 2nd pic, literally the best purchase I've made for long bike trips or even day trips.
  • 5 1
 1) Buy a bunch of black pullover hoodies from walmart.com
2) Find the cheapest screen printer to put on a logo for $3 per sweatshirt
3) Set outrageous price of $70
4)?????
5) Profit
  • 1 0
 Order them in bulk for way more profit. T shirt sales can make a killing.
  • 5 0
 A casual sweater that's both stylish and technical. Just what I've been waiting for all these years. Thanks FOX!!
  • 9 4
 Is this what counts as news nowadays?
  • 10 0
 every magazine to ever exist, online or otherwise, has sold pages to advertisers. that's all this is.
  • 3 1
 More clothing with names all over it, No thanks, don't mind yah forks though, wish you did more stickers.
  • 2 0
 It's all about the lifestyle folks. Get on board.
  • 3 2
 And looking all Pacific Northwest EMO on top of a Jeep in your empowered sleeveless.
  • 2 1
 $90 for a flannel that will probably look like shit after 3 washes just like the rest of their clothes
  • 1 0
 Where’s the sale rack like back in my Abercrombie and Fitch days?
  • 1 0
 What a riot.
  • 1 0
 Heads or tails
  • 2 1
 Shacket - shit jacket ?
  • 1 0
 Washing intervals?
  • 5 7
 Looks like a session
  • 7 0
 Rides like a huffy

