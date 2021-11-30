Fox Factory Introduces Trail Trust Initiative

“Trail Trust represents FOX Factory’s commitment to the future and plays a pivotal role in activating the Planet Pillar of our FOX Factory Frontiers sustainability strategy. This is the beginning of our pursuit of a future where people and planet come first, and where adventure is never done, We’re in a unique position to do more to positively impact the environments where we live, work and play — both from a responsible and safe land use perspective as well as connecting people of all backgrounds and abilities to the outdoors.” — Jackie Martin, FOX Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer