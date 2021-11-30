Fox Factory Introduces Trail Trust Initiative

Press release: FOX FactoryFOX Factory Invests Initial $500,000 With Trail Trust: Sustainable Adventure for All
FOX Factory, maker of premium performance products that are an integral part of outdoor adventuring, embarks on a new journey today with the launch of its signature community investment program, Trail Trust
Together with nonprofit partners worldwide, Trail Trust aims to deliver sustainable adventure to everyone. This means promoting the conscientious use of land amongst outdoor enthusiasts and protecting our shared playgrounds. It also requires expanding opportunities within the outdoor sporting industry, diversifying the populations that participate in cycling and power sports — because everyone deserves the thrill of adventure.
|“Trail Trust represents FOX Factory’s commitment to the future and plays a pivotal role in activating the Planet Pillar of our FOX Factory Frontiers sustainability strategy. This is the beginning of our pursuit of a future where people and planet come first, and where adventure is never done, We’re in a unique position to do more to positively impact the environments where we live, work and play — both from a responsible and safe land use perspective as well as connecting people of all backgrounds and abilities to the outdoors.”—Jackie Martin, FOX Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer
As part of this launch, FOX has already awarded approximately $500,000 in Trail Trust funding to over 20 outdoor organizations including Grow Cycling Foundation
, Santa Cruz Mountains Trail Stewardship
, and Tread Lightly!
to name a few. You can see the full partnership listing at www.trailtrust.com
How to Apply
|“Being a part of Trail Trust means removing physical and social barriers to allow more access for more people. With Fox’s support, we have been able to provide hundreds of individuals with disabilities the first-time experience of accessing trails and nature like never before.”—Eric Gray, Founder and Executive Director of Catalyst Sports
Trail Trust program information, eligibility criteria, and the application form can be found at www.trailtrust.com
. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and are evaluated quarterly by the Trail Trust review committee.
Trail Trust is one of many initiatives aligned with the company’s new environmental, social and governance program. For more information on its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) roadmap, go here
. For specific questions about the Trail Trust initiative, email giving@ridefox.com
