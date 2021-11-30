Fox Factory Introduces Trail Trust Initiative

Nov 29, 2021
by FOX Factory  
Trail Trust Launch Photos

Press release: FOX Factory

FOX Factory Invests Initial $500,000 With Trail Trust: Sustainable Adventure for All

FOX Factory, maker of premium performance products that are an integral part of outdoor adventuring, embarks on a new journey today with the launch of its signature community investment program, Trail Trust.

Together with nonprofit partners worldwide, Trail Trust aims to deliver sustainable adventure to everyone. This means promoting the conscientious use of land amongst outdoor enthusiasts and protecting our shared playgrounds. It also requires expanding opportunities within the outdoor sporting industry, diversifying the populations that participate in cycling and power sports — because everyone deserves the thrill of adventure.

bigquotes“Trail Trust represents FOX Factory’s commitment to the future and plays a pivotal role in activating the Planet Pillar of our FOX Factory Frontiers sustainability strategy. This is the beginning of our pursuit of a future where people and planet come first, and where adventure is never done, We’re in a unique position to do more to positively impact the environments where we live, work and play — both from a responsible and safe land use perspective as well as connecting people of all backgrounds and abilities to the outdoors.”Jackie Martin, FOX Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer

Trail Trust Launch Photos
Trail Trust Launch Photos
Trail Trust Launch Photos

As part of this launch, FOX has already awarded approximately $500,000 in Trail Trust funding to over 20 outdoor organizations including Grow Cycling Foundation, Santa Cruz Mountains Trail Stewardship, and Tread Lightly! to name a few. You can see the full partnership listing at www.trailtrust.com.

bigquotes“Being a part of Trail Trust means removing physical and social barriers to allow more access for more people. With Fox’s support, we have been able to provide hundreds of individuals with disabilities the first-time experience of accessing trails and nature like never before.”Eric Gray, Founder and Executive Director of Catalyst Sports

How to Apply

Trail Trust program information, eligibility criteria, and the application form can be found at www.trailtrust.com. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and are evaluated quarterly by the Trail Trust review committee.

Trail Trust Launch Photos

Trail Trust is one of many initiatives aligned with the company’s new environmental, social and governance program. For more information on its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) roadmap, go here. For specific questions about the Trail Trust initiative, email giving@ridefox.com.

Posted In:
Industry News Fox Racing Trail Advocacy


6 Comments

  • 6 0
 Here's one way all the white-collar keyboard warriors from the PB survey can help progress mountain biking. Not everyone on the trail crew has the background or the bandwidth to shepherd a grant application from conception through all the planning and paperwork and making the team look good and the proposal rise to the top, while making sure all the deadlines and details are met. Just like you're too busy with your portfolio and the Johnson account and squeezing in 45-min e-bike rides to pose in the woods all weekend with a mcleod. But with your powers combined...!
  • 6 0
 Santa cruz mountains trail stewardship... ok... let's go boys...

Could we possibly/finally see some sanctioned trails?
  • 4 0
 So we've got Soil Searching, now Trail Trust, I guess we'll see someone start-up something like - Discovering Dirt? Exploring Excavation? Learning Labour?

On a more serious note, this looks rad, love to see it.
  • 4 0
 G5 Collective in Old Fort, NC has a project ready to go for your money! and they are in your eastern US service centers backyard
  • 3 0
 Thank you, Fox! I volunteer with Catalyst Sport's Asheville chapter! Your donation is helping grow our bike fleet, and get more adaptive riders on the trail!
  • 1 1
 I've yet to ride anything actually fun and "legal " that Santa Cruz blah blah have done .. poaching all the hiking trails are fun though.

Post a Comment



