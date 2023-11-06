Fox Factory Looks to Buy Lizard Skins' Parent Company

Fox Factory is looking to acquire baseball and softball equipment brand Marucci Sports for $572 million. Bicycle Retailer reports
Fox Factory is acquiring the owner of Lizard Skins' parent company Wheelhouse Holdings, Inc. from Compass Diversified for the sum of $572 million.
The purchase will mark Fox's first sports acquisition since it bought Marzocchi back in 2015
, more recent acquisitions were related to its powered-vehicle business.
The holding company Compass has an interesting history with Fox and the bike industry as it previously owned Fox for a number of years and was a former owner of CamelBak before it sold the brand to Vista Outdoor in 2015. Outside of the sale of Marucci Sports to Fox Factory, Compass still owns some cycling-related brands including BOA Technology and PrimaLoft.
Fox Factory's purchase of Marucci Sports comes after it announced a company-wide revenue drop of 19% in its third-quarter earnings report. Net income dropped from $50.8 million in the same quarter last year to $35.3 million this year, a fall of 30%.
The company's Specialty Sports Group, featuring the brands Fox Factory, Marzocchi, Easton cycling and Race Face, saw a drop in sales of 58% from $173.9 million last year to $72 million this year in the same quarter.
Fox Factory said the drop in sales from the Specialty Sports Group was due to "higher levels of inventory across various channels.”
Yikes
Are you comparing the sales of 2022 to 1 quarter from 2023?
Fox Factory Holding's already have non-bike brands (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fox_Factory), so they already are used to dealing with non-cycling brands. Those currently look to be mostly automotive (trucks especially) - I'd imagine both trucks and MTBs will take a hit in a downturn. Whereas.. baseball I'd imagine is a relatively stable market, possibly with international growth potential (not my area) and probably fairly recession proof, so maybe Marucci looks like a good hedge for FFH?
Possibly there's some manufacturing efficiency / supply-chain economies of scale in sourcing/manufacturing considering bats and forks both use aluminium alloys, I'm not sure where that manufacturing is done.
They are buying another company. They are making an investment. Buying an asset that they hope will generate more revenue. Fox current revenue really has no bearing on wether this will ultimately be a good deal or not.
Tight times, an unless Fox got a bargain price............? rubs chin emoji
