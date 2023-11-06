Fox Factory Looks to Buy Lizard Skins' Parent Company

Nov 6, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Fox Factory is looking to acquire baseball and softball equipment brand Marucci Sports for $572 million.

Bicycle Retailer reports Fox Factory is acquiring the owner of Lizard Skins' parent company Wheelhouse Holdings, Inc. from Compass Diversified for the sum of $572 million.

The purchase will mark Fox's first sports acquisition since it bought Marzocchi back in 2015, more recent acquisitions were related to its powered-vehicle business.

The holding company Compass has an interesting history with Fox and the bike industry as it previously owned Fox for a number of years and was a former owner of CamelBak before it sold the brand to Vista Outdoor in 2015. Outside of the sale of Marucci Sports to Fox Factory, Compass still owns some cycling-related brands including BOA Technology and PrimaLoft.

Fox Factory's purchase of Marucci Sports comes after it announced a company-wide revenue drop of 19% in its third-quarter earnings report. Net income dropped from $50.8 million in the same quarter last year to $35.3 million this year, a fall of 30%.

The company's Specialty Sports Group, featuring the brands Fox Factory, Marzocchi, Easton cycling and Race Face, saw a drop in sales of 58% from $173.9 million last year to $72 million this year in the same quarter.

Fox Factory said the drop in sales from the Specialty Sports Group was due to "higher levels of inventory across various channels.”

Posted In:
Industry News Fox Factory


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,830 articles
Report
43 Comments
  • 24 0
 Golden time to be a global enterprise with Billys in the bank. Bad time to be ..... literally anything else
  • 6 1
 This. This. This. As always in times economic hardship the rich get richer - they have the resources to capitalize.
  • 18 0
 Love Marzucchi
  • 13 0
 But why
  • 2 0
 Probably a great value and opportunity to make money.
  • 2 0
 @SlavikChris: and remember kids, if somethings on sale it means youre saving the discount amount, not spending the final cost!
  • 5 0
 I think fox sees the value in some lizard skin shock boot covers haha
  • 6 0
 Because Fox has the tail logo and lizards have tails.
  • 1 0
 @GumptionZA: "Spend more to save more!" Because that makes sense.
  • 1 0
 Lizard skins makes a portion of their money in video games, golf, and baseball. Maybe Fox trying to gain some security through expanding for when the bike industry sucks. Like right now
  • 11 0
 Lizard skins neoprene will now be offered in black, and for slightly more, gold.
  • 19 0
 But not quite gold. A mix between bronze and gold that never quite matches.
  • 5 7
 @Been-Jamin: And looks tacky to 99.9% of the population. The remaining 0.1% being mountain bikers with more money than taste.
  • 12 0
 Marzucchini
  • 8 0
 The company's Specialty Sports Group, featuring the brands Fox Factory, Marzocchi, Easton cycling and Race Face, saw a drop in sales of 58% from $173.9 million last year to $72 million the past quarter.

Yikes
  • 3 1
 Ask me how I know that more heady sales are coming our way? Keep waiting folks.
  • 1 0
 Means they got a good deal?
  • 4 0
 I'm confused by this sentence, Ed.

Are you comparing the sales of 2022 to 1 quarter from 2023?
  • 1 0
 @mrbrighteyes: C'mon. Do you even bro math, bro?
  • 6 0
 Ok, ten minutes on google and this makes a bit more sense. Fox Factory Holdings are the parent company of Fox Factory, Marzocchi etc. That parent company has a turnover of $1.61B (companiesmarketcap.com/fox-factory/revenue), so Marucci is about a third their size. I was very confused that a £50m company was buying a company ten times its size!

Fox Factory Holding's already have non-bike brands (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fox_Factory), so they already are used to dealing with non-cycling brands. Those currently look to be mostly automotive (trucks especially) - I'd imagine both trucks and MTBs will take a hit in a downturn. Whereas.. baseball I'd imagine is a relatively stable market, possibly with international growth potential (not my area) and probably fairly recession proof, so maybe Marucci looks like a good hedge for FFH?

Possibly there's some manufacturing efficiency / supply-chain economies of scale in sourcing/manufacturing considering bats and forks both use aluminium alloys, I'm not sure where that manufacturing is done.
  • 7 2
 Yes of course, make a leveraged buyout to the tune of 16 times your current net income, what could possibly go wrong? Nobody mention Chain Reaction...
  • 6 1
 Seems like standard procedure for everyone buying a house these days
  • 1 0
 @svenie: zing
  • 5 0
 ...but why? $572m seems like a massive chunk of money to be spending when your revenues are only $35.3m.
  • 2 0
 I have no idea if this is (or will be) a good deal or not but you aren’t really looking at it the right way. They aren’t “spending” money here. This isn’t an expense.

They are buying another company. They are making an investment. Buying an asset that they hope will generate more revenue. Fox current revenue really has no bearing on wether this will ultimately be a good deal or not.
  • 2 0
 Logic!? Overrated!
  • 3 0
 Any body else notice the ads change here recently from near 100% MTB to cycling to non cycling an now complete spam companies (Tactial hoodies etc)

Tight times, an unless Fox got a bargain price............? rubs chin emoji
  • 6 1
 And that was when Fox lost its way...
  • 1 0
 If they get lost we can go on a Fox hunt.
  • 3 0
 This made no sense until I saw that Lizard Skins makes racket grip tape. Hello PICKLEBALL MONEY!
  • 3 0
 something tells me this won't glide like kashima does
  • 4 1
 Boa rebound and compression on the new 38?????
  • 3 0
 Fork and shock boots for all!
  • 3 1
 Always so sad when a mom-and-pop shop like Compass Diversified gets bought out by these giant, soulless corporations.
  • 5 5
 What a tangled web of vulture capitalists investors looking for a fast buck rather than the long term interests of the company
  • 3 0
 So Fox is a 'tangled web of vulture capitalists..?" I thought there were a suspension and components company who has been around for quite some time? Who knew?
  • 2 2
 @bman33: just about everyone who cared to look.
  • 2 0
 Drop in sales due to high stock inventory? sounds right
  • 1 0
 Sketchy time to be making big purchases.
  • 2 0
 Nice catch.
  • 1 0
 Interesting stuff.
  • 3 4
 They bought BOA and Primaloft in the deal. Huge!
  • 2 0
 I don't think so...

"Outside of the sale of Marucci Sports to Fox Factory, Compass still owns some cycling-related brands including BOA Technology and PrimaLoft."







