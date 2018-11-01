Fox Factory Plans to Move HQ from California to Georgia

Fox Factory has announced that it will be relocating its corporate headquarters from Scotts Valley, California, to its existing offices in Hall County, Georgia, by the end of 2018. The two locations are 2,500 miles apart for those of you who aren't familiar with US geography.
The company said that the new 23-acre site in Hall County, Georgia, will allow Fox to diversify their manufacturing platform and provide additional long-term capacity to support growth in its Powered Vehicles Group. Fox also plans to relocate its aftermarket bike products distribution, sales, and service operations from Watsonville and Scotts Valley, California, to Reno, Nevada.
|We are pleased to announce the plans for a new state of the art campus in Hall County, Georgia. This new site will allow us to add an additional world-class manufacturing operation for our Powered Vehicles Group that we intend to be ISO9001 and IATF 16949 certified, and will increase our ability to better serve our OEM customers and on-road aftermarket business. The decision to expand our manufacturing and operations, relocate our headquarters, and move our aftermarket bike operations was the result of extensive research by our team and will better support the needs of our growing business over the next several years.—Larry L. Enterline, FOX's Chief Executive Officer
Fox Factory says that the Scotts Valley, California location will remain an "essential shared services facility housing certain corporate functions." We have reached out for more details on what exactly this means.
|FOX believes the creation of a campus environment in Hall County, Georgia will allow its Powered Vehicle Group to continue to grow efficiently and foster increased innovation and collaboration between its teams and customers. FOX plans to invest up to $50 million in capital expenditures and employ up to 800 personnel over the next five years, dependent on market and general economic conditions in Georgia. This planned capital investment is consistent with the Company’s previously announced capital expenditure expectations in the range of 5% to 6% of sales for 2018 and 2019 to support the demand and strength of its business.
