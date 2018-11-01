Fox Factory Plans to Move HQ from California to Georgia

We are pleased to announce the plans for a new state of the art campus in Hall County, Georgia. This new site will allow us to add an additional world-class manufacturing operation for our Powered Vehicles Group that we intend to be ISO9001 and IATF 16949 certified, and will increase our ability to better serve our OEM customers and on-road aftermarket business. The decision to expand our manufacturing and operations, relocate our headquarters, and move our aftermarket bike operations was the result of extensive research by our team and will better support the needs of our growing business over the next several years. — Larry L. Enterline, FOX's Chief Executive Officer