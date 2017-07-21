Fox Factory Tuning Program







Fox Factory Tuning



Fox Suspension has officially opened their global, in-house tuning and upgrade program. Fox Factory Tuning, or FFT, promises to upgrade rider's forks and shocks with the latest air springs assemblies, dampers, climb switches and lock out levers. Nearly all forks and shocks are part of the program, including 32, 34, 36 and 40 forks, along with DPS and X2 shocks.



Riders can also order pre-tuned forks or shocks via their local shop and distribution channel, rather than buying a stock unit off the shelf and needing to send it away for tuning when they just want to hit the trails with their new toys. There are 45 Fox distributors worldwide with their own service centers which will be part of the program.







What is the FFT



FFT is a direct link to the consumer via national distributors that also function as service centers. Riders can converse with their service center to change their tunes and upgrade old parts to the latest tech without having to continuously shell out for completely new products. They ask the questions, you answer them, they dial in your dampers.



The people who can gain the most benefit from the program are those at the extreme ends of the scale as the standard tunes can be adjusted to suit most riders well. If you're a 45kg female XC racer, a 100kg dirt jumper or a high-speed enduro destroying brute like Richie Rude, chances are you fall outside of the useful range of settings and are not getting the best performance out of those uppy-downy things that cost you an arm and a leg.







We spent two days in Finale Ligure, playing with suspension and getting to know the multitude of different options available through the FFT





This tuning sounds expensive?



I don't think Fox got the memo from industry leaders as they have tried their best to make this affordable. Firstly by suggesting that riders get any tuning work done in conjunction with general servicing or warranty work. Estimated pricing has been kept realistic, for example, a shim change in the cartridge will cost €20–€25, and around €20–€45 to upgrade air assemblies.







We wanted to make it possible for people who spent 3, 5, or 8,000 euros on a bike, to keep it up to date for a few years. After a few years of use, when the bike still has plenty of life left in it, some riders want to make changes—but now everything is boost or whatever and they don't want to drop a bomb on a new fork and wheel or gamble on whichever standard comes next. FFT allows riders to upgrade parts to the latest spec. While the cartridge is open for a standard service it can also be re-valved for a small fee. We wanted to make it affordable for people to upgrade and keep their suspension up to date. — Tyrone Dines, Fox Technician





One of Fox's main goals with the project has been to give riders the chance to keep using their products without costly changes to new parts, especially with the myriad of different standards that have appeared in the last few years. For example, you might have a 2016 fork that is non-boost, but you want the latest damping without having to shell out for a new fork that is boost only, and then a new wheel, and a new spare wheel etc. Send your fork in for a service and get it back with 2018 tech in your existing chassis.







Where do these magical tunes come from?



This FFT program has been in development for nearly four years. As well as sponsored athletes, Fox has teams of riders all over the world, around 200 total; from the guys who ride once a week with their friends for fun, to the hardcore weekend warriors with aggressive styles, bike guides, coaches, and amateur racers. A whole spectrum of riders allowed Fox to build a range of tunes that should suit the needs of all consumers.



Over time, the database will grow to include thousands of consumers with all different wants and needs, this will help Fox to create more options for more riders.







Fox trained technicians should be able to help any riders get close to the ultimate performance.