FOX Introduces Live Valve Suspension Technology

A summary of the Live Valve technology



• The Live Valve system monitors each wheel independently up to 1000 times per second.



• The speed of Live Valve provides suspension control at a level not possible with conventional design, adjusting the suspension over 450 times an hour during a typical trail ride.



• As bumps are detected, Live Valve switches to the open mode in 3 milliseconds. This is 100 times faster than the blink of an eye!



• If the accelerometer detects zero gravity (freefall) for longer than 25 milliseconds (or 0.025 seconds), such as during a jump or drop, the suspension automatically opens to allow the next impact.



• The technology behind Live Valve is a combination of two traditional damping circuits with an electronic valve.

