Fox Patent Shows Automatically Decoupling Hub & Disengaging Derailleur

Jan 6, 2023
by Seb Stott  

Words: Seb Stott & Matt Beer

We always keep an eye out for patents that might reveal what the bike industry has in store for the years ahead, but in this case, Jessie-May Morgan over at Bikerumor got the scoop on a very juicy patent from Fox.

The patent itself describes two separate inventions both aimed at improving suspension sensitivity. One is a freehub where the pawls can automatically and electronically disengage, effectively giving a neutral or "coasting" gear for the benefit of suspension sensitivity, before automatically reengaging when it's time to pedal. The second is a derailleur where the clutch can automatically switch off during especially rapid suspension compression events (such as hitting a large bump), thereby allowing the suspension to compress more freely without the clutch engaged. The clutch would automatically switch back on the rest of the time to prevent chain derailment.

The specifics of how they would achieve this are quite open-ended as patents usually are.

Patent drawing.


The Theory

As shown in the diagram below, as the suspension compresses, the rear axle gets further from the bottom bracket and the upper span of chain between the cassette and the chainring gets longer. This is known as chain growth. To allow this chain growth, the derailleur cage has to extend to provide chain slack and the cassette has to rotate clockwise in order to allow some of that slack to move to the upper chain span.

Illustration: Taj Mihelich / Pinkbike

Occasionally, if the rear wheel is locked up or spinning very slowly (picture hucking off a railway platform at a walking pace) then the cassette/freehub catches up with the wheel rotation speed and so cannot rotate fast enough to allow the chain enough slack for the suspension to compress freely. When this happens, the cranks may rotate backward as the taught chain pulls on the top of the chainring. That rotation of the cranks is called pedal kickback.


Canyon Project Dis\Connect

by mikelevy
Views: 107,505    Faves: 25    Comments: 0
Canyon's freehub disengagement mechanism was controlled by a bar-mounted remote and was soon abandoned.
Gee Atherton s neutral gear mechanism. The idea here is that on rougher sections of track He d shift into the dead gear to eliminate pedal feedback.
Gee Atherton's homemade alternative was a neutral gear that he'd shift into on rough sections to eliminate pedal kickback.


Matt Beer's take:

While the incorporation of sensors to detect forces through the suspension makes Fox’s patent highly elaborate, the idea remains the same as the mechanical systems we've seen; isolate the suspension action from the chain forces.

The electronically controlled derailleur clutch and hub pawls work in unison with sensors on the wheel axles and crank spindle to calculate when to engage and disengage. Opposite to most freehub designs, the Race Face Vault hub, and the one in the drawing, features pawls that are installed on the hub shell, as opposed to most designs that place them on the freehub body. That leaves plenty of room inside the two-piece shell to house servo motors with the ability to retract the pawls away from the teeth on the freehub body, thereby creating a neutral transmission. Similarly, a servo would simultaneously release the tension on the derailleur clutch.


Fox suspension. Photo by Stefan Licko
Fox suspension. Photo by Stefan Licko


How long has Fox been working on this? That’s hard to say, but the large volume, two-piece Race Face Vault hub shell that debuted in 2016 could offer a hint. Last season, we saw Fox use similar sensors on Jesse Melamed's Rocky Mountain Altitude during testing of the Float RAD shock that measured the force acting on the suspension and calculated the pitch of the bike. This patent could be Fox and Race Face’s maneuver to battle SRAM’s electronic component front.

We've reach out to Fox for comment and will update this article as any further information comes in.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Patent Pending Drivetrain Fox Factory Race Face


Must Read This Week
8 More Bikes That Could Be Updated for 2023
54394 views
[Updated] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
48460 views
The Bonas Labs Disc-O-Matic is a Brake Bedding Machine for Bike Shops
46343 views
Review: Shimano BR-MT420 4-Piston Brakes
45757 views
Sam Pilgrim Signs with Canyon
42015 views
Check Out: Sustainable Clothing, Slick Bike Storage, Short Cranks, & "e-bike Shoes"
34927 views
Video: The Best MTB Fails of 2022
31193 views
Photo Story: Intend BC Factory Tour & Infinity DH Fork Assembly
30743 views

20 Comments

  • 17 0
 I'd be curious to know what the majority of riders really want when it comes to innovation. I suspect that most people don't really want yet another thing that requires a battery or any sort of software updates and so on. That stuff is so low on the list of things I want to think about while I'm riding a bike. How about more user serviceable products? Looks like are moving in the exact opposite direction... Dangly rear derailleurs that are easy to break? Those seem to be sticking around too. How about more universal standards to help prevent immediate obsolescence and allow for more cross compatibility....? Sometimes the bike industry just drives me nuts.
  • 4 0
 Yes. Please just give me an optimized, lighter version of Pinion drivetrain with regular shifters instead of grip shifters. I will buy a Zerode with that drivetrain immediately.
  • 3 1
 While I don't disagree, I think this is obviously going to be targeted at WC-level DH, if it ever actually gets made. And these innovations do trickle down as proven tech at reasonable price points. Wireless electronic shifting used to seem like science fiction, now AXS is relatively affordable and very easy to use.
  • 2 0
 +1 for more home serviceable products
  • 1 0
 @Drew-O: the hub is to get ride of kickback, I think scott had a manual prototype version already that brendog used. Totally not needed for high pivot DH bikes theses days as there's no kickback to talk about. Will it reduce drag to be of a real benefit, doubt it, or will it just add another failure point risk like these guys can snap chains.
  • 10 0
 Yes! The people asked, and we received! More electronically controlled parts!
  • 2 0
 Unless this is controlled via headset-routed cables I'm not interested.
  • 1 0
 Yay! And for those that can't detect the sarcasm...actually no.
  • 1 0
 Maybe this system could be connected with Neuralink then the bike knows when your brain is like "oh shit!"
  • 4 0
 All I want is my "analogue" factory X2 to work for more than 2 hours between rebuilds. Then we can start talking fancy
  • 1 0
 I think this would be very easy to implement with a crank position sensor in the bottom bracket shell very similar to crank position sensors used in the automotive world. Hopefully instead of servomotor actuation they could use a more robust electromagnetic actuation to shift the pawls in the freehub. Aluminum isn't ferrous so the hub us a perfect place for electromagnet coils.
  • 4 1
 Good on you PB to give credit to BikeRumour,
Did you guys ever run an apology to Wheel Based?
  • 3 0
 Yea, another electronic gizmo that will decide it doesn't want to play nice miles from the trailhead in the dark...
  • 2 0
 Last year I went singlespeed on my park bike. Dj bike is singlespeed, only have gears on my trail/xc bike. For now. Wishing fox all the best with this patent.
  • 1 0
 We been single speed for 5 years or more on park bikes, it just works great with new one speed devices too.
  • 1 0
 Next patent goes " a self riding bicycle that does all the pedalling, shifting and braking for you, all this while you watch the gopro from the comforts of you couch"
  • 1 0
 Looks totally reliable. Can't foresee any possible issues with this. *He said in a smart ass tone.
  • 1 0
 Oh great another RaceFace hub that is doomed to fail.
  • 1 0
 Fox getting into the drivetrain game?
  • 1 4
 This is brilliant





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.046273
Mobile Version of Website