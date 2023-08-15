Fox Patent Shows Hollow Fork Crown for Increased Air Volume

A recent patent from Fox
looks to address the air chamber size constraints that are typically present in a single crown fork. The solution? Create air chambers inside the fork's crown. The patent details several possible way of achieving this, including one scenario where the air can pass from one leg to the other.
Whenever a new air-sprung mountain bike fork is released there's inevitably mention of a change to the air volume, whether that's increased negative spring volume, a different positive spring configuration, air bleed valves to let out any air that gets trapped in the lowers, or some other air-related advancement. The end goal is inevitably to achieve the ideal balance between having a sensitive initial stroke and a supportive mid stroke, all with enough end-stroke ramp up to prevent harsh bottom outs. On paper it doesn't seem like it should be that
complicated, but given the seemingly endless cycle of revisions in the suspension fork world it's harder than it appears.
The size constraints of a fork's legs make it tricky to achieve the optimum internal balance between the positive and negative air chambers. Those size limitations are the reason why we've seen companies like Vorspung release the Secus
, a small canister that attaches to the bottom of a fork in order to increase the negative air volume. Or there's Intend's Bandit fork
, which has a dual crown configuration on just one side, again in order to increase the fork's negative volume. That increase in negative air volume helps create a more linear spring curve, similar to that of a coil spring, that's more consistent across the whole range of travel.
Fox's patent addresses the air volume limitations, and says, “In air spring forks, for example, the need for fluid volume is often limited to the available space. Thus, there is a constant compromise between the best performance fluid volume, and the available fluid volume. The following discussion utilizes a portion of crown to obtain previously non-existent fluid chambers (e.g., one or both of crown fluid chamber(s) for providing additional fluid volume to the upper fork tube(s).”
In one embodiment, crown 100 will only have a single crown fluid chamber 400a. In one embodiment, the crown fluid chamber 400a and crown fluid chamber 400b of crown 100 could be coupled via a fluid flow path thereby forming a single crown fluid chamber out of the combination of crown fluid chamber 400a and crown fluid chamber 400b.
" (Note: the numbers refer to labels on the patent drawings).
Volume spacers or some other form of adjustment could be used to alter the fork crown air volume.
The patent also describes the possibility of a volume spacer or a bladder in the crown fluid chamber, something that would add another level of adjustability. There's also mention of the fact that the concept could also work for a single leg fork, leaving the door open for Fox to venture into that sparsely populated realm. Keep in mind that patents are typically written in a way that covers as many options as possible - just because something's mentioned doesn't mean it'll automatically hit the market. I still like the idea of Fox releasing a Righty, though.
The patent also states that “coupling the fluid volume of the crown fluid chamber to the upper fork tube will provide an effective increase in volume that would be similar to the volume found in an approximately 10 mm longer upper fork tube.
” It goes on to say that this would allow the fork tube to be shortened in order to save weight, or kept the same size in order to increase performance.
As a side note, it's worth mentioning that an Italian company called Ever Flow
recently released a product called AirLink that is essentially an external version of what parts of Fox's patent proposes – a tube connects the two air bleed valves in order to reduce the pressure build-up that occurs in the air spring leg during compression, thus creating a more linear air spring curve.
I contacted one of the engineers behind Fox's patent, and while he couldn't comment on what the next generation of Fox forks would look like, he did say that his 13-year-old son served as a test rider for a fork with this feature (that's one lucky kid), meaning that the concept does exist in some form in the real world. We'll keep digging and update this article if any more information comes to light.
Still wild to me that we've gone from multiple air-chamber-reducing tokens to trying to embiggen air volumes over 5 years.
Cool.