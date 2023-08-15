Fox Patent Shows Hollow Fork Crown for Increased Air Volume

Aug 15, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

A recent patent from Fox looks to address the air chamber size constraints that are typically present in a single crown fork. The solution? Create air chambers inside the fork's crown. The patent details several possible way of achieving this, including one scenario where the air can pass from one leg to the other.

Whenever a new air-sprung mountain bike fork is released there's inevitably mention of a change to the air volume, whether that's increased negative spring volume, a different positive spring configuration, air bleed valves to let out any air that gets trapped in the lowers, or some other air-related advancement. The end goal is inevitably to achieve the ideal balance between having a sensitive initial stroke and a supportive mid stroke, all with enough end-stroke ramp up to prevent harsh bottom outs. On paper it doesn't seem like it should be that complicated, but given the seemingly endless cycle of revisions in the suspension fork world it's harder than it appears.

The size constraints of a fork's legs make it tricky to achieve the optimum internal balance between the positive and negative air chambers. Those size limitations are the reason why we've seen companies like Vorspung release the Secus, a small canister that attaches to the bottom of a fork in order to increase the negative air volume. Or there's Intend's Bandit fork, which has a dual crown configuration on just one side, again in order to increase the fork's negative volume. That increase in negative air volume helps create a more linear spring curve, similar to that of a coil spring, that's more consistent across the whole range of travel.

photo
Some iterations of the concept have a separate chamber on each side, while others have them joined.

Fox's patent addresses the air volume limitations, and says, “In air spring forks, for example, the need for fluid volume is often limited to the available space. Thus, there is a constant compromise between the best performance fluid volume, and the available fluid volume. The following discussion utilizes a portion of crown to obtain previously non-existent fluid chambers (e.g., one or both of crown fluid chamber(s) for providing additional fluid volume to the upper fork tube(s).”

In one embodiment, crown 100 will only have a single crown fluid chamber 400a. In one embodiment, the crown fluid chamber 400a and crown fluid chamber 400b of crown 100 could be coupled via a fluid flow path thereby forming a single crown fluid chamber out of the combination of crown fluid chamber 400a and crown fluid chamber 400b. " (Note: the numbers refer to labels on the patent drawings).

photo
Volume spacers or some other form of adjustment could be used to alter the fork crown air volume.

The patent also describes the possibility of a volume spacer or a bladder in the crown fluid chamber, something that would add another level of adjustability. There's also mention of the fact that the concept could also work for a single leg fork, leaving the door open for Fox to venture into that sparsely populated realm. Keep in mind that patents are typically written in a way that covers as many options as possible - just because something's mentioned doesn't mean it'll automatically hit the market. I still like the idea of Fox releasing a Righty, though.

The patent also states that “coupling the fluid volume of the crown fluid chamber to the upper fork tube will provide an effective increase in volume that would be similar to the volume found in an approximately 10 mm longer upper fork tube.” It goes on to say that this would allow the fork tube to be shortened in order to save weight, or kept the same size in order to increase performance.

photo
Ever Flow's Air Link device. Photo: Ever Flow

As a side note, it's worth mentioning that an Italian company called Ever Flow recently released a product called AirLink that is essentially an external version of what parts of Fox's patent proposes – a tube connects the two air bleed valves in order to reduce the pressure build-up that occurs in the air spring leg during compression, thus creating a more linear air spring curve.

I contacted one of the engineers behind Fox's patent, and while he couldn't comment on what the next generation of Fox forks would look like, he did say that his 13-year-old son served as a test rider for a fork with this feature (that's one lucky kid), meaning that the concept does exist in some form in the real world. We'll keep digging and update this article if any more information comes to light.

photo




45 Comments
  • 47 1
 I can hear creak echoing!
  • 18 2
 We've listened to the people and decided to drown them out with an even louder creak.
  • 4 1
 I dunno, looks like an opportunity to lube the crown and stanchion press fit.
  • 2 1
 Brilliant!
  • 5 0
 Now we get a creak AND a whistle
  • 1 0
 All the air I need is in my head. This is kinda a cool idea though. Or we could all just shut up about weight and run coils, since that seems to be what everyone wants their bike feeling like.
  • 21 2
 Or we could just run dual crowns on anything over 160.
  • 10 1
 This concept also seems like it'd work well on shorter travel forks too. For example, you could give a 120mm fork the air volume typically found on a 130mm fork.
  • 6 0
 So true. How crazy would a dual crown 36 sell for enduro purposes.
  • 8 0
 The MRP Bartlett does exist and I don't think I've ever seen one in the wild
  • 3 0
 @bedell99: Boxxer been doing dual crown 35 for years
  • 2 0
 @bedell99: Formula has one in the works: www.pinkbike.com/news/formulas-prototype-dual-crown-enduro-fork-and-lightweight-brakes.html
  • 2 0
 @bedell99: Evidently there is a desire for it either on the consumer or professional level.
  • 1 0
 Ive ran 160mm dual crowns on a couple bikes over the last 5 years and its awesome
  • 1 0
 One thing I like about dual crowns is the ability to change where the are clamped to raise or lower the whole front end
  • 2 0
 You hit your knees on the dual crown when you pedal on feet with straight knees .. was riding/sponsored by bionicon bikes all sorts of dual crowns and this was the main issue for me despite how well they worked...
  • 1 0
 @PauRexs: Personally ive never had that issue and Ive ridden enduro bikes with dual crowns quite a bit on XC trails. Could just be me or the frames I had thought
  • 2 0
 @PauRexs: how long ago was this? Modern bikes have gotten so long it’s hard to believe it’s be an issue anymore.
  • 6 0
 I guess it's a cleaner-looking solution than longer fork lowers (below the axle) or some sort of piggyback air chamber expansion?

Still wild to me that we've gone from multiple air-chamber-reducing tokens to trying to embiggen air volumes over 5 years.
  • 3 0
 Like the article briefly mentions, this is likely an attempt to increase negative air spring volume while keeping the positive air spring size the same size, and then the end user can fine tune the positive side with spacers
  • 5 0
 My fork lowers extend below the axle (Magura forks, with the TS8 as my main fork now) and it doesn't bother me at all. If there is more stanchion inside the lower, you can have the bushings further apart. Which seems like a good thing to me.
  • 2 0
 @ShreddinThePig: Ideally, you want to expand negative volume while keeping the +ve and -ve chamber volumes at the same ratio, so both have to get bigger. For long-travel single crown forks, you soon run out of space and have to compromise the spring curve.
  • 4 0
 A noble spirit embiggens the smallest air chamber.
  • 1 0
 Larger positive chamber means larger negative air chamber. The issue I see if the CSU interface. This has been a major design flaw since the dawn of the press fit singlecrowns. Unless they manage to insert a seal or make a one piece CSU I see this to be a major failure point.
  • 4 0
 When I was younger and didn't know how forks worked I assumed the "compress to 50% of travel to equalize pressure" meant it was moving air from one leg to the other. IE, I had assumed each leg was connected via the crown somehow. Looks like dumb teenage me missed his chance to file this patent 20 years ago.
  • 2 1
 I really like this idea. I was actually wondering why fox doesn't create enlarge lowers with a built-in secus. I feel like you could potentially lose weight vs a secus since it's all combined and there is less lost space. I was riding my smashpot fork a ton recently and went to my hardtail with a regular fork. The difference in how often the normal fork goes deep in travel is super noticeable. Would love for normal forks to just be better in that area.
  • 5 0
 Vorsprung yet again pushing the OEMs to up their game.
  • 1 0
 Or alternatively just bring back coil in to the line up for anything bigger than an XC level fork?? But I'm guessing it'd be harder to push and negligible bullshit year on year 'improvements' in air sprung tech and charge loads for it......buttercup
  • 4 0
 Just hide these new forks from the crazy person with the orange paint!
  • 3 0
 How about a crown that doesn't creak
  • 1 0
 Another pressurized hollow casting Fox won't warranty, even when they know there are engineering and manufacturing problems with the product.........
  • 1 2
 Or, just buy a DVO. You can actually adjust and customize it yourself, including the damping circuits. I think the problem with Fox is, they overthink the new stuff. Their first forks were awesome. I had a coil Vanilla RLC. Set it, forget it, ride it hard, maybe change the oil every few seasons. Can't do that these days.
  • 1 0
 Modern MTB has got me whishing for a rigid bone shaking single speeder!!!!!
  • 2 0
 One Up needs to look for alternatives now...
  • 1 0
 I am more worried about the steerer tube keyway in the last picture. New stem standard?
  • 1 0
 I need a 200mm single crown fork for my aggressive extreme hardtail DH freetrail bike.
  • 1 1
 Remember when we coil springs, and they were awesome? Anyway tell me more about this very ingenious solution to a problem you created.
  • 1 0
 So, rather than add a piggy-back style, they’re just gonna make it creak more?
Cool.
  • 1 0
 They should keep material in the crown and just route the air to the steerer
  • 1 0
 Spare air chamber in case I get a flat? Great idea!
  • 2 0
 Would you look at that.
  • 1 0
 So the solution to crown creaking is .....more creaking
  • 1 0
 While you're at it, just use the steerer tube as well
  • 1 0
 Lots of empty space already in the steerer tube. Just saying
  • 1 0
 we good on this chief





