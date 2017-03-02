Mar 2, 2017





Most enduro venues require a full-face helmet for all timed stages, which encouraged many competitors to bring along a lighter, cooler, half-shell helmet to wear during the often arduous transfer (liaison) climbs. That practice led to the re-birth of convertible full-face helmets which were better ventilated than traditional DH designs and featured removable chin bars. Convertibles allowed enduro competitors and earn-your-turn gravity riders to enjoy the best of both options without carting around a second helmet.









Fox Proframe Full-Face Helmet



• ATSM downhill certified

• MIPS rotational impact protection

• Big Bore airflow: 24 large vents

• Varizorb multi-density EPS liner

• Impact-absorbing DH-certified chin bar

• Fidlock buckle system

• MSRP and weight TBD

Fox Racing is proud to announce the release of the all-new Proframe helmet, on sale worldwide Friday, March 3rd, 2017. Designed to seamlessly blend the worlds of protection and breathability, the Proframe ushers in a new era of confidence inspiring performance for the All Mountain trail rider. The key feature allowing for this hybrid performance is the patent pending Fox integrated chin bar. This offers certified downhill level protection while maintaining nearly open face airflow, lightweight climbing breathability, and full-face protection for aggressive descending. Combined with the proven Fox Varizorb© multi-density EPS and 24 big bore vents, the Proframe is one of the lightest full-face helmets in the world today.











Our downhill DNA sparked the creation of our first ever all-mountain focused full-face helmet. Over two years in the development process, the Proframe has been tested and proven by our elite team of mountain bike athletes. You'll see it showcased in our upcoming full-length movie and throughout the year in races all over the world. We are excited to launch such an amazing new product, which brings the Iconic Fox attitude and aggressiveness to the world of trail riding. - Mike Redding, MTB Sports Marketing.











Proframe Color Options











About Fox Racing:

For over four decades, Fox Racing has been the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel. Fox outfits the world’s best competitive action sport athletes and enthusiasts with products that combine innovation and style, rooted in the brand’s original competitive motocross spirit. The company is based in Irvine, California, with offices, retail stores, and an international roster of sponsored athletes, located around the world.







