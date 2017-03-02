PRESS RELEASES

Fox Proframe Full-Face Helmet

Mar 2, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
 
Fox Proframe helmet


Most enduro venues require a full-face helmet for all timed stages, which encouraged many competitors to bring along a lighter, cooler, half-shell helmet to wear during the often arduous transfer (liaison) climbs. That practice led to the re-birth of convertible full-face helmets which were better ventilated than traditional DH designs and featured removable chin bars. Convertibles allowed enduro competitors and earn-your-turn gravity riders to enjoy the best of both options without carting around a second helmet.

Initially, convertible full-face helmets endured a measure of ridicule from established hard-core riders, but in spite of that, they quickly gained popularity. It was only a matter of time, then, that helmet makers and riders alike, would realize that the better solution would be a lightweight, super-ventilated full-face helmet that could be worn comfortably for long pedals and, at the same time, would approach the level of protection that a true downhill lid provided. Fox Racing's new Proframe helmet is exactly that - a new breed - the all-day, ride-anything full-face that many of us have been waiting for.

Fox Proframe Full-Face Helmet

• ATSM downhill certified
• MIPS rotational impact protection
• Big Bore airflow: 24 large vents
• Varizorb multi-density EPS liner
• Impact-absorbing DH-certified chin bar
• Fidlock buckle system
• MSRP and weight TBD
• Contact: Fox Racing

Here's the Official press release:
Fox Proframe helmet



Fox Racing is proud to announce the release of the all-new Proframe helmet, on sale worldwide Friday, March 3rd, 2017. Designed to seamlessly blend the worlds of protection and breathability, the Proframe ushers in a new era of confidence inspiring performance for the All Mountain trail rider. The key feature allowing for this hybrid performance is the patent pending Fox integrated chin bar. This offers certified downhill level protection while maintaining nearly open face airflow, lightweight climbing breathability, and full-face protection for aggressive descending. Combined with the proven Fox Varizorb© multi-density EPS and 24 big bore vents, the Proframe is one of the lightest full-face helmets in the world today.




bigquotes Our downhill DNA sparked the creation of our first ever all-mountain focused full-face helmet. Over two years in the development process, the Proframe has been tested and proven by our elite team of mountain bike athletes. You'll see it showcased in our upcoming full-length movie and throughout the year in races all over the world. We are excited to launch such an amazing new product, which brings the Iconic Fox attitude and aggressiveness to the world of trail riding. - Mike Redding, MTB Sports Marketing.





Proframe Color Options

Fox Proframe helmet

Fox Proframe helmet

Fox Proframe helmet
Fox Proframe helmet

Fox Proframe helmet

Fox Proframe helmet



About Fox Racing:
For over four decades, Fox Racing has been the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel. Fox outfits the world’s best competitive action sport athletes and enthusiasts with products that combine innovation and style, rooted in the brand’s original competitive motocross spirit. The company is based in Irvine, California, with offices, retail stores, and an international roster of sponsored athletes, located around the world.


  • + 16
 Looks Ace, price will likely crush my enthusiasm.
  • + 12
 I'm going to the official launch Friday. Should have prices, weights, and a ride impression up shortly after.
  • + 4
 Light, strong, cheap - pick two...

Not that it matters much. That it can be done is the most important part; that I can afford it will come later. Looks great, in principle and in form!
  • + 3
 $249 USD, 750 grams for the medium. Fox killed it with this one.
  • + 3
 $250 in US, £215 in GB. 750g for a size medium.
  • + 1
 @brit-100: That'll do for me to pull the trigger
  • + 1
 @MarkMitch: Wow. That might not be cheap, exactly, but I think it's cheap enough for me to eat my words!
  • + 1
 Which other fullfaces compete with this Fox for pedaling in? ya know, just in case the Fox doesn't fit my noggin'....Thx
  • + 2
 I like the idea of the vented side on the lower chin protector, should have less fogging. I'm still rocking my TLD Bell Jeremy McGrath special edition from almost 2 decades ago. Might be time to wall art the old lid and bust out a newie.
  • + 6
 just cut the chin area off on your old dh helmet...ronny mac style
  • + 1
 My Fox Flux is a killer, well made, bang for your buck, well ventilated helmet. If this thing ventilates even marginally well it's gonna be a home-run. Not everyone wants to fiddle with a detachable chin-bar and for us SoCal riders that ride packless on short but gnarly trails, it's just one more thing for which you need a pack. Good job Fox I'm interested.
  • + 3
 I don't race DH anymore and rarely get to parks, but the odd visit and enduro race is on my radar. If this fits, they may have a sale on their hands.
  • + 1
 Same.....I really hope it fits!
  • + 2
 Been waiting for this one!
  • + 1
 not to sound negative, but met did this 2 years ago with their parachute helmet... ATSM certified and 700g.
  • + 1
 I wonder why they don't tell the actual weight. - Still, this looks promising.
  • + 1
 750g for a size medium.
  • + 1
 So, the only way they could rescue that ugly duck billed helmet of last year was to glue a chin bar on it. Pun intended.
  • + 2
 impresive most impressive
  • + 1
 Great for slopestyle as well? And maybe tropical bike parks (Bali)?
  • + 1
 Looks like it will be a hit !
  • + 1
 pretty clever concept and looks good!
  • + 1
 i actually like it !
  • + 1
 Looks nice !
  • + 2
 Looks hot. Also I don't see it as that different to the ixs xult or the urge archiduro, so I think the reference to it being a first is a bit of a stretch
  • + 1
 Says $249 on fox's site

