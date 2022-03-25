Fox Racing Announces 2022 World Cup Roster

PRESS RELEASE: Fox Racing

Fox Racing, the global leader in mountain bike safety equipment and apparel is proud to announce our ’22 Global DH Athlete roster heading into the opening round of the UCI Downhill World Cup this weekend in Lourdes, France. The entire industry is absolutely buzzing for racing to return and we can’t wait to get between the tape with some new faces as well as long-time roster staples.Well, well what do we have here? The heavy-hitting powerhouse that is the SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE experienced quite a few changes this offseason, and we could not be more stoked to partner up with arguably the most exciting Athlete lineup DH racing has ever seen. Plus, we get to do it all with our fellow Californians from just up the coast – Santa Cruz Bicycles. Joining our Global roster is the GOAT himself, Greg Minnaar (RSA), the classically stylish & proven race winner Laurie Greenland (GBR), Women’s Elite standout Nina Hoffmann (GER) and the young gun, Jackson Goldstone (CAN). With Steve Peat at the helm as Team Manager, this rare mix of experience and youth is bound to keep us all on our toes – and surely on the Podium.If you follow the thumping music through the pits, you’ll surely end up at the FMD Racing truck. We’re excited to continue our relationship with the always fun UK based outfit. Leading the charge for FMD is the ultra-talented Tahnée Seagrave (GBR) – a constant threat for race wins with more personality & style than most racers would know what to do with. Tahnée holds it down in Women’s Elite, while Junior Phoebe Gale (GBR) will look to back up her impressive ’21 rookie season. On the Men’s side – Kaos Seagrave (GBR) will continue to hammer the course when he isn’t setting Instagram on fire and Dennis Luffman (GBR) will join him as a first year Men’s Elite with a hefty appetite for speed.Speaking of hungry groms, enter the UNION team – a band of upstart rippers with a platform of support from Steel City Media & Santa Cruz Bicycles that will surely have the pits talking. As with Syndicate, we’re also partnering with the complete UNION program. New to the Union but not to FOX is Kiwi born Lachie Stevens-McNab (NZ), who turned heads in the Junior Category throughout ’21 with frequent visits to the podium. Aussie transplants turned Swedes – the brother duo of Oliver Zwar & Ben Zwar return to the UNION in ’22 along with the promising youngster, Ollie Davies (AUS). Last but surely not least – Frida Rønning (NOR) rounds out the UNION crew and will be chasing trophies while she moonlights as a PhD student at the University of Tennessee.Rounding out the roster are our “Free Agents” – Neko Mulally (USA) and Theo Erlangsen (RSA). Former US National Champ Neko Mulally is on the most alternative route possible for a UCI Downhill Racer and has taken the industry by storm with his all-new Frameworks Racing project. After years of experience with some of the most respected teams in the pits, Mulally has taken it upon himself and a collection of trusted cohorts to build his own bike frames in ‘22. If you aren’t familiar with him and Frank the Welder yet, be sure to check out Neko’s “Frameworks” video series. The “King of Good Times,” Theo Erlangsen is back on the World Cup scene when he isn’t launching +70’ hits at the FEST series. Unfortunately, Theo will miss the beginning of the season due to injury, but we’ll see him out there in no time as the year gets rolling.All team riders will be using custom FOX race kits based on our Flexair collection, with Rampage Pro Carbon (RPC) helmets, VUE goggles, Raceframe chest protectors, Launch Pro D3O kneepads, plus many other products from our catalog.No one can forget “SuperBruni,” and we’re excited to continue our relationship with defending World Cup Overall Champ, Loic Bruni (FRA). The likeable Frenchman and captain of the Specialized Gravity team will continue to use his trusted Rampage Pro Carbon (RPC) helmet – the only helmet fit for the champ. Loic has been an integral part of the FOX team for the last five years, and we’re pleased to keep working together and protect his head for the season to come!