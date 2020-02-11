Fox Racing Announces All-New Speedframe Trail Helmet

The Fox Speedframe is Fox Racing's new open face helmet aimed at trail riders. The brand says that the Speedframe is the most comfortable, best fitting and coolest trail helmet they've made in the 45 years they've been in business.
The new trail helmet was designed and developed over the course of three years with input from Fox Racing's team of mountain bike athletes. The California company says that they built the Speedframe "to exceed the evolving demands of the aggressive trail riders and inspire confidence with a class-leading set of trail-specific performance features."
|I’m really excited about this new helmet... Can’t wait to wear it. The shape and protection are enough for me, just what I asked for. It’ll be my daily use helmet, I love it!—Loris Vergier, Fox Global DH Athlete
Speedframe Pro in pewter
The Pro version of the helmet uses Fox Racing's Varizorb dual-density liner combined with a MIPS impact protection system. To help riders stay cool on the trail, the Speedframe features 19 big bore vents feeding fresh air through the channels in the EPS liner.Speedframe Pro Features:
• MIPS:
The Multi-directional Impact Protection System technology provides improved rotational impact protection.
• 360º Retention System:
Multi-position adjustable 360-degree retention system provides a full wrap for premium ﬁt and comfort.
• Varizorb EPS liner:
Dual density Varizorb EPS liner is meant to provide improved protection by spreading the forces of impact across a wider surface area.
• Fidlock SNAP:
Fidlock patented technology allows fasteners to be opened and closed in a user-friendly manner with just one hand – even when wearing gloves.
• Adjustable Visor:
Goggle compatible, 3-position adjustable visor.
• Big Bore Airflow:
Four Big Bore vents keep riders cool and aid in moisture management.
• XT2 Liner:
Removable, washable XT2 liner is antimicrobial and manages odor while wicking moisture away from the head.
• Available in eight different colors
• MSRP: $159.95 USD
There's also a more affordable version of the helmet available that uses MIPS and the same 360-degree retention system, adjustable visor, and venting.Speedframe MIPS Features:
• Removable liner:
Removable, washable moisture-wicking liner.
• Optimized venting:
Optimized venting with channeled, in-molded EPS provides efficient cooling.
• Available in five different colors.
• MSRP: $109.95 USD
Both versions of the Speedframe are available in Small, Medium, and Large.
|The focus of the Speedframe project was to create a helmet specifically designed to meet the needs of the modern trail rider. With the continued elevation of performance in trail bikes the requirement for fit, comfort, and protection in open-face helmets has never been higher. We worked hard to define a feature-set which would solve any challenge aggressive trail riders might face while riding. Whether they are competing in local enduro races, going on all-day e-bike adventures or just starting their mountain bike obsession, we’re confident the Speedframe will allow them to ride confidently at the highest levels and look great doing it.—John Pepper, Fox MTB Product Line Manager
Fox Athletes will be wearing the new Speedframe at key events this season beginning with Crankworx, Rotorua.
