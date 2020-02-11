Fox Racing Announces All-New Speedframe Trail Helmet

The focus of the Speedframe project was to create a helmet specifically designed to meet the needs of the modern trail rider. With the continued elevation of performance in trail bikes the requirement for fit, comfort, and protection in open-face helmets has never been higher. We worked hard to define a feature-set which would solve any challenge aggressive trail riders might face while riding. Whether they are competing in local enduro races, going on all-day e-bike adventures or just starting their mountain bike obsession, we’re confident the Speedframe will allow them to ride confidently at the highest levels and look great doing it. — John Pepper, Fox MTB Product Line Manager