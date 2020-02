Fox Racing Announces All-New Speedframe Trail Helmet

I’m really excited about this new helmet... Can’t wait to wear it. The shape and protection are enough for me, just what I asked for. It’ll be my daily use helmet, I love it! — Loris Vergier, Fox Global DH Athlete

The focus of the Speedframe project was to create a helmet specifically designed to meet the needs of the modern trail rider. With the continued elevation of performance in trail bikes the requirement for fit, comfort, and protection in open-face helmets has never been higher. We worked hard to define a feature-set which would solve any challenge aggressive trail riders might face while riding. Whether they are competing in local enduro races, going on all-day e-bike adventures or just starting their mountain bike obsession, we’re confident the Speedframe will allow them to ride confidently at the highest levels and look great doing it. — John Pepper, Fox MTB Product Line Manager

The Fox Speedframe is Fox Racing's new open face helmet aimed at trail riders. The brand says that the Speedframe is the most comfortable, best fitting and coolest trail helmet they've made in the 45 years they've been in business.The new trail helmet was designed and developed over the course of three years with input from Fox Racing's team of mountain bike athletes. The California company says that they built the Speedframe "to exceed the evolving demands of the aggressive trail riders and inspire confidence with a class-leading set of trail-specific performance features."The Pro version of the helmet uses Fox Racing's Varizorb dual-density liner combined with a MIPS impact protection system. To help riders stay cool on the trail, the Speedframe features 19 big bore vents feeding fresh air through the channels in the EPS liner.The Multi-directional Impact Protection System technology provides improved rotational impact protection.Multi-position adjustable 360-degree retention system provides a full wrap for premium fit and comfort.Dual density Varizorb EPS liner is meant to provide improved protection by spreading the forces of impact across a wider surface area.Fidlock patented technology allows fasteners to be opened and closed in a user-friendly manner with just one hand – even when wearing gloves.Goggle compatible, 3-position adjustable visor.Four Big Bore vents keep riders cool and aid in moisture management.Removable, washable XT2 liner is antimicrobial and manages odor while wicking moisture away from the head.• Available in eight different colors• MSRP: $159.95 USDThere's also a more affordable version of the helmet available that uses MIPS and the same 360-degree retention system, adjustable visor, and venting.The Multi-directional Impact Protection System technology provides improved rotational impact protection.Multi-position adjustable 360-degree retention system provides a full wrap for premium fit and comfort.Removable, washable moisture-wicking liner.Goggle compatible, 3-position adjustable visor.Optimized venting with channeled, in-molded EPS provides efficient cooling.• Available in five different colors.• MSRP: $109.95 USDBoth versions of the Speedframe are available in Small, Medium, and Large.Fox Athletes will be wearing the new Speedframe at key events this season beginning with Crankworx, Rotorua.Learn more at www.foxracing.com