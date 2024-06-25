Fox Racing Announces New Eyewear Solution for Open-Face Helmets

PRESS RELEASE: Fox RacingIntroducing Purevue—Our Most Breathable and Highest Clarity Trail Goggle
The all-new Purevue is a mountain bike-specific eyewear solution designed to be worn with open-face helmets. Purevue is our most breathable and highest clarity goggle, and the first performance eyewear to offer VIVID lens technology delivering high-contrast vision in light-challenged environments.
Purevue is a brand-new, MTB-specific eyewear solution with a frame design that optimizes airflow while providing exceptional peripheral vision and a lockdown fit.
“Like most design briefs at Fox, we approached trail-specific eyewear with a unique perspective that is authentic to our brand. Purevue was born from gravity and a rider’s preference to wear a goggle for additional security and field of view like you find in a full-face helmet, but specifically developed for trail riding experiences (including the functionality of climbing). The increased airflow combined with a seamless fit for an open-face helmet like Speedframe simply translates to more confidence on the bike,” said Ryan Van Noy, Senior Designer, Performance at Fox Racing.
VIVID delivers high-contrast vision in light-challenged environments such as the dappled light encountered in the woods, early morning fog in valleys, or in situations such as transitioning from shadows to full sun at speed. This lens technology blocks out the spectrum of light that creates flat light conditions, allowing riders to read terrain more clearly. VIVID will be offered across all of our optics including Vue, Airspace, and Main goggles in Fall 2024.
The Purevue goggle starts at $129.95 and includes a carrying case, two premium injected polycarbonate lenses, and multiple nose pads to customize your fit. The Purevue goggle with VIVID lens technology is $149.95. The VIVID Woods lens can also be purchased separately for $49.95.
The Purevue goggle is available on www.foxracing.com
, at Fox Racing flagship stores, and at participating Fox Racing dealers and channels globally.
www.apple.com/ca/apple-vision-pro