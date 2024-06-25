Powered by Outside

Fox Racing Announces New Eyewear Solution for Open-Face Helmets

Jun 25, 2024
by Fox Head  
PRESS RELEASE: Fox Racing

Introducing Purevue—Our Most Breathable and Highest Clarity Trail Goggle

The all-new Purevue is a mountain bike-specific eyewear solution designed to be worn with open-face helmets. Purevue is our most breathable and highest clarity goggle, and the first performance eyewear to offer VIVID lens technology delivering high-contrast vision in light-challenged environments.

Purevue is a brand-new, MTB-specific eyewear solution with a frame design that optimizes airflow while providing exceptional peripheral vision and a lockdown fit.

“Like most design briefs at Fox, we approached trail-specific eyewear with a unique perspective that is authentic to our brand. Purevue was born from gravity and a rider’s preference to wear a goggle for additional security and field of view like you find in a full-face helmet, but specifically developed for trail riding experiences (including the functionality of climbing). The increased airflow combined with a seamless fit for an open-face helmet like Speedframe simply translates to more confidence on the bike,” said Ryan Van Noy, Senior Designer, Performance at Fox Racing.

VIVID delivers high-contrast vision in light-challenged environments such as the dappled light encountered in the woods, early morning fog in valleys, or in situations such as transitioning from shadows to full sun at speed. This lens technology blocks out the spectrum of light that creates flat light conditions, allowing riders to read terrain more clearly. VIVID will be offered across all of our optics including Vue, Airspace, and Main goggles in Fall 2024.

The Purevue goggle starts at $129.95 and includes a carrying case, two premium injected polycarbonate lenses, and multiple nose pads to customize your fit. The Purevue goggle with VIVID lens technology is $149.95. The VIVID Woods lens can also be purchased separately for $49.95.

The Purevue goggle is available on www.foxracing.com, at Fox Racing flagship stores, and at participating Fox Racing dealers and channels globally.

25 Comments
  • 41 0
 These have Bluetooth speaker while riding energy
  • 9 0
 I was thinking they were a good solution, but now I can't unsee the image of a guy slashing back and forth down a green flow trail playing some skrillex for everyone in the area. Yikes.
  • 11 0
 It looks like a product Nerf would have come up with in 2005
  • 2 0
 It's the Apple Vison Pro look without any of the technology.

www.apple.com/ca/apple-vision-pro
  • 3 0
 ruroc vibes
  • 23 0
 NEVER GO FULL ENDURO
  • 11 0
 I like that I've been riding long enough to see half shell glasses go out of style for goggles, then back to glasses but BIG, and now we have gloggles.
  • 1 0
 motocross fashion victims for decades...
  • 4 0
 Gloggles is now the official word for trail specific eyewear solutions. Thanks for that.
  • 4 0
 I mean, I still wear goggles and a half shell on the commuter in the winter, it keeps the wind out better than anything else I've tried.
  • 2 0
 Most goggles fall down my nose when riding with any helmet on! So I would be interested in trying these on. If they work I'll take that as progress. I would imagine there are a few people who wear contact lenses thinking the same thing?
  • 2 1
 Interesting.. mtbers still use moto googles that arguably are designed for ...motocross.. a total different use case.... maybe it's time to have mtb specific googles.. we don't ride with moto gear and football protection anymore...
  • 3 0
 nah
  • 1 0
 These look silly. But since the gap between the bottom of my melons and my cheeks (lol) is huge and I get dirt in my eyes all the time because of it I think I may just get a pair...
  • 2 0
 Would love a set of these rain rainier/muddier days, as long as they don't fog up like standard glasses.
  • 1 0
 I've never be a fan of goggles on open face helmets, these guys looks like snorkeling... Some pair of Oakley's-type sunglasses and ride!!
  • 4 0
 I sweat so much it drips in my eyes and splatters all over regular glasses, especially on landings. Goggles catch the sweat. Apparently it’s a fashun no no. Fortunately I’m over 40 and all out of f*cks, so it’s not a problem Wink .
  • 1 0
 @Blownoutrides: Don't worry, you are not alone in the over 40 and goggles with a half shell club! Out here in the valley, glasses just get covered in sweat for me as well on the way up.
  • 2 0
 i think most sunglasses worn at your local Sunday morning coffee shop ride, could be considered goggles
  • 2 0
 These are not as obnoxious as 99% of the glasses people wear (huge and glow is the new slack and low).
  • 2 1
 I used to catch shit for wearing a half shell and goggles in the mid-00s, now I know I was just 17 years ahead of the curve
  • 2 0
 Be so sick at da beach brah..won't get caught so ez
  • 1 0
 Boggles man
  • 1 3
 Omg they're not orange?
  • 4 0
 wrong fox







